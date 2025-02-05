Northern Edition

Womens Six Nations

Wales suffer blow as Sisilia Tuipulotu ruled out of Six Nations

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - OCTOBER 04: Sisilia Tuipulotu of Wales arrives at the stadium prior to the WXV 2 Pool match between Wales and Italy at Athlone Sports Stadium on October 04, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Johan Rynners - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images)

Wales prop Sisilia Tuipulotu has been ruled out of the Guinness Women’s Six Nations, having undergone surgery on a hamstring injury.

Tuipulotu has not played since Gloucester-Hartpury’s Premiership Women’s Rugby victory against Trailfinders Women on January 18 and it has now been confirmed her season is over.

According to the Welsh Rugby Union, the 21-year-old prop will follow a personal rehab programme as she attempts to return to the pitch ahead of the World Cup, which kicks off in August.

“Injuries happen for a reason and my focus now is on my rehab and working hard to get back playing in the 2025 World Cup in England,” Tuipulotu said.

“Missing the Wales v England game at the Principality Stadium, on March 29th, is disappointing but I look forward to supporting the team and my teammates from the stands.”

Wales will begin a new era under incoming head coach Sean Lynn on March 22 when they take on Scotland in Edinburgh.

They then face England at the Principality Stadium seven days later, before away assignments in France and Italy either side of their meeting with Ireland in Newport on April 20.

Fixture
Womens Six Nations
Scotland Womens
11:45
22 Mar 25
Wales Womens
All Stats and Data

Lynn knows Tuipulotu well from their time together at Gloucester-Hartpury. He said: “Sisilia is a big part of the Wales family, and she will get all the support of her teammates, coaches and staff as she undergoes a return to play programme.

“She will have the best professional advice and care as she goes through her rehab programme with the professional staff at the WRU and we will look forward to having her back as soon she is ready.”

Wales won only one match during last year’s Six Nations en route to a sixth-place finish and the wooden spoon.

