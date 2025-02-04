Brazil's Yaras on the way to Europe ahead of World Cup

The Brazilian senior women’s team is heading for Europe to play Portugal and Spain this March, ahead of their long-awaited appearance at the Women’s Rugby World Cup kicking off in August.

Yaras head coach Emiliano Caffera will select a group of 30 athletes giving much-needed game time to one of this year’s World Cup debutants.

Brazil qualified for the Women’s Rugby World Cup last July when they defeated Colombia in the South America Qualifier.

Since then, the Yaras have concentrated on getting ready for England 2025, having played a series of two games against the Netherlands last November.

Although they lost both matches, Brazil still acquired vital experience which will play a key role in preparing them to compete on the World Cup stage.

Brazil’s spring tour will start on the 16th March where they will face Portugal in a game scheduled for the CAR Jamor in Oeiras. Next, they will travel to Spain, facing the Leonas on 22nd, in what will be their first-ever clash against the Iberian country. Game times and ground have not yet been confirmed.

However, Brazil will head to Europe without some of their main superstars, as Bianca Silva, Yasmim Soares, and Raquel Kochhann, are still featuring for the 7s side which is fighting to keep its place as a core World Series team.

Still, Caffera will be able to recall players like Haline Scatrut (Shamrock Mallorca), Taís Prioste (AC Bobigny 93), former 7s Olympian Isadora ‘Izzy’ Cerullo (Santa Monica) and Larissa Lima (Counties Manukau), who will add a much-needed experience to a young squad.

For Emiliano Caffera, the European tour will, “play out as a crucial moment for our team. The games we played against the Netherlands last year helped us progress, unifying the team and realising how far we have come.

“Spain will be a strong challenge, and they will also feature at the World Cup. We know that Portugal isn’t on the same level, but we had some interesting games against them in 2023 and it will be a good test now for us.”