Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
10 - 22
FT
U20
43 - 0
FT
31 - 19
FT
27 - 22
FT
63 - 19
FT
U20
30 - 31
FT
Thursday
14:00
Friday
12:00
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
13:15
U20
Friday
14:00
Friday
14:00
U20
PWR

World Cup dream driving Exeter's Canadian star Taylor Perry

EXETER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 21: Taylor Perry of Exeter Chiefs looks on during the Allianz Premiership Women's Rugby match between Exeter Chiefs and Gloucester-Hartpury at Sandy Park on December 21, 2024 in Exeter, England. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

Canada fly-half Taylor Perry knows a thing or two about heartbreak.

ADVERTISEMENT

At 24 the Exeter Chiefs playmaker has suffered two ACL injuries and missed two years of her senior career desperately trying to get back to her best.

Sustaining her first major knee injury almost four years ago in her first spell with Exeter, Perry returned to Canada to complete her recovery and did enough to be named in Kévin Rouet’s squad for the delayed Rugby World Cup 2021 in New Zealand.

Video Spacer

‘This Energy Never Stops’ – Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025

Video Spacer

‘This Energy Never Stops’ – Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025

Such was her return to fitness Perry was named to start in Canada’s tournament opener against Japan in Whang?rei before tearing her ACL in the final training session before the fixture.

“When I did my ACL at the last World Cup, I have never felt such a drive to get back to prime shape and play with these girls again,” Perry told RugbyPass.

After another 11 months on the sidelines, the playmaker decided to pursue selection for the 2024 Olympic Games.

Conversations with ex-Canada coach Jack Hanratty made it clear to Perry that there was potential to break into his squad and after finishing her 15s season with Queen’s university, the 24-year-old began staking her claim for a place in Paris.

ADVERTISEMENT

Making strides in the shortened format of the game, Perry saw herself become a regularly relied upon player for Hanratty. Going to the Olympics seemed likely before another injury put her place in jeopardy and she was named as a travelling reserve.

“It was actually fantastic news because I had dislocated my ankle about eight weeks before we left for Paris,” Perry said.

“It was at the last stop in Madrid, I went up on a lineout and when I came back down, I landed on my ankle wrong. It was pretty disgusting.

“I thought my chances of being part of the Olympics was completely taken.

“Which was tough. I hadn’t been part of the programme for as long as some of the girls, but it was still hard work every day.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So when I was offered the opportunity to come along, support the girls and potentially pull on the jersey if needed, I was actually really grateful for it.”

Related

Harlequins and Gloucester-Hartpury confirm PWR play-off spots

Round 16 of Premiership Women's Rugby saw a remarkable weekend in which all away teams recorded a victory and Harlequins and Gloucester-Hartpury secured semi-final places.

Read Now

Ultimately, Perry took the place of Krissy Scurfield after the flyer sustained a lacerated kidney in the pool stage of the competition.

Contributing to the team’s run to the gold medal final against New Zealand at the Stade de France, thanks to a 21-12 win against Australia in the semi-final, she took part in a landmark campaign for her nation.

“I’ve never seen a group so focused on the end goal of, ‘we’ve worked really hard to be here and we’re going to show the world what we are capable of’,” Perry said.

“Every single night, between every single game, you walk off the field, go into your review and everyone just owned every single part of their role in every way – and looked at the next step.

“[We] won an insane quarter-final against France and had to go on to play Australia, who we had beaten previously that year, so we knew what we had to do to get the job done.

“Then we did that, I was like ‘we’re leaving the Olympics with a medal’, but we weren’t happy just with the silver necessarily. I’ve never seen a group work like that.”

To celebrate bringing a silver medal back to Oakville, Ontario, Perry and her husband, Grayson, went camping at the Pacific Rim National Park Reserve for two weeks.

Losing her sim card in France, it was a fortnight of serene silence and switch-off after such a whirlwind of emotion in recent years.

But after that reflection and reset, Perry’s next challenge presented itself.

Hoping to be selected for a second World Cup, and step out on the pitch this time, it was straight back to the training field.

Related

Leicester Tigers’ Claire Gallagher: 'Canada changed my career plan'

Leicester Tigers’ Claire Gallagher credits playing international rugby with changing the course of her career. Before winning her first cap against New Zealand in 2023 the 24-year-old was contemplating a return to university

Read Now

Perry’s sole appearance against Ireland at WXV 1 was her first XVs cap since September 2021.

Since she last turned out for Rouet’s side, there have been wholesale changes of the nation’s perception on the world stage after a mesmeric 2024.

Rising to second in the World Rugby rankings, winning the Pacific Four Series and beating New Zealand, Canada have become the team to beat in a World Cup year.

“Kévin has been making such amazing strides with us every single time he has an opportunity for us to be together, which is not even a fraction of the time he would like,” Perry said.

“You can see in every single tournament, we’ve made such big strides and when we beat New Zealand in PAC Four last year, that was a huge step for us.

“Now it feels like there is an expectation for us to beat New Zealand, when five years ago that would have been unimaginable because we were losing to them quite significantly.

“To make that step, now we’re knocking on the door of England every time we play them and putting them under pressure. It’s just a matter of time before it happens at this point.”

Now, even seven months away, Canada are favourites to take to the Twickenham turf alongside England in the World Cup final.

With expectations having sky-rocketed, it is apparent that Canada are taking everything in their stride. Something no more clear than when asking the 24-year-old what her team’s intentions are in 2025.

“We all have the same goal of winning the World Cup,” Perry said.

To continue her own aim of being selected for the tournament, Perry’s attention is firmly fixed on helping Exeter this season.

In a quickfire Premiership Women’s Rugby campaign, the Devon club are currently fourth in the league table and one point ahead of Bristol Bears in fifth.

In her second spell with the team after taking part in their debut top flight campaign almost half a decade ago, the competition is almost unrecognisable.

Four years ago top flight women’s rugby in England looked very different. Due to the global pandemic there were no scrums or crowds.

Helping Chiefs establish themselves as competitors, Perry has watched on as Susie Appleby’s side have become contenders and is enjoying the opportunity to play rugby in a league that has developed in her time away.

“I guess I would call it unfinished business,” Perry said. “Being here in that first year, it was tough in the beginning, and it was a new group of people working together and we were losing games consistently.

“Then somewhere halfway through the season, we made that switch to building our way back up the table. It felt like in that one season we lived so many lives.

“I was only 20 at the time and it was hard to convince my family that what I was doing was big and important.

“I think there were only two or three games of the regular season that my family could watch and now it is really rare if there isn’t a game to watch.

“It (PWR) has grown significantly. Not to mention, with Ilona [Maher] coming over now as well, the presence of the fans at games is growing.”

Trading places with the likes of Liv McGoverne and Alex Tessier in the fly-half jersey, Perry has begun to thrive with consistent game time.

It is something she has not had since that fateful training session beneath the floodlights four years ago and gives her cause for optimism in the biggest 12 months of her career yet.

“Now I am a year and a half back just playing rugby, I’m only just starting to get comfortable in back-to-back games and back being a rugby player,” Perry said.

“My teammates, coaches and myself, know what I am capable of in training and what I can do, but it’s been such a long time since I’ve been able to show anyone else what I’m capable of in games.”

Recommended

Sadia Kabeya on embracing her natural hair: 'I thought ‘something needs to change here’'

Women’s Elite Rugby announce team names ahead of March 2025 kick-off

BREAKING

The Harlequins Cottages: 'An ironclad sisterhood'

EXCLUSIVE

Partnership aligns the interests of England women and men’s sides

Download the RugbyPass app now!

News, stats, live rugby and more! Download the new RugbyPass app on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android) now!

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Women’s Elite Rugby announce team names ahead of March 2025 kick-off

2

Aoife Dalton: 'We were at rock bottom. He has made us believe what we're capable of'

3

Rachel McLachlan: 'In France, players are more willing to take risks'

4

Partnership aligns the interests of England women and men’s sides

5

Sean Lynn nommé sélectionneur du pays de Galles

6

Up-and-coming Scottish stars relish Lions opportunity

7

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe’s clear stance on international retirement

8

100 000 licenciées : l’objectif ambitieux du rugby féminin en France

Comments

1 Comment
l
lK 7 hours ago

👍🏼

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

Sacking Twickenham would reignite Shaun Edwards' Lions dream

The defence guru pledged he would 'swim to Australia' for a place on Andy Farrell's staff. Another rearguard action this weekend would help his case.

LONG READ

Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

Amid off-field reviews and on-field losses, both heavyweight coaches are under pressure to deliver.

LONG READ

With terrestrial TV under pressure how did the pundits fare on the opening weekend of the Six Nations?

All eyes were on the players this weekend but the jostling amongst pundits for top drawer billing was just as thrilling

Comments on RugbyPass

D
Downer 10 minutes ago
'Waste of talent' – Andrew Mehrtens weighs in on fly-half debate

Best playmaker in the NH maybe

4 Go to comments
Z
ZB 38 minutes ago
Springbok star Makazole Mapimpi banned for 'one of vilest acts'

Saffe here - if he admitted to eye gouging, that's unacceptable and should miss more than 3 matches. Video isn't clear that it's an eye gouge in my opinion but if thats what he admitted to, he got off with a very lenient sentence.

5 Go to comments
W
Werner 52 minutes ago
Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

It's tough he was a player and coach during a very different time in rugby, the new law variations have changed so much since he last won the 6N and he just doesn't seem to have adapted as well as the other teams. It's pretty clear with his take that substitutions should be limited to injuries rather than player mgt.

Also Feel like his part of the WRU men's and womens contract negotiations caused him to lose a lot of buy in from the players.

25 Go to comments
G
GP 1 hour ago
Four Super Rugby Pacific transfers that would benefit the All Blacks

Worry about your own team. Dallas is equally adept at centre. Try and come up with an original cliche. You lot else where are one eyed too. Why should we

weaken our team ?

11 Go to comments
d
dw 1 hour ago
Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

Makes sense. I wasn't watching as intently as Wallabies games but every time I looked Itoje was winning ball

25 Go to comments
d
dw 1 hour ago
Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

Good point. Does seem like 3 jumpers is standard in 2025

25 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Four Super Rugby Pacific transfers that would benefit the All Blacks

That's exactly the reason a player would benefit elsewhere GP, not a reason to stay.


But I can at least see you're struggling to look through your Canterbury lens.. 😋

11 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Four Super Rugby Pacific transfers that would benefit the All Blacks

I think that is more by design UOB. For example, while I prefer player parochialism, I applaud the likes of Gallagher shifting to Wellington for a couple of years, but they already have a couple of good starters and a young star to bring through, so I'd imagine Gallagher looked at the Highlanders but because they have a future prospect bigger than Holland (who they may have even tried to include this year) they didn't want to lock him out of a contract by signing Zach.


Whats his name may also want to play a more modern, French (Japanese) style game with light jumpers (and big lifters), with just one big partner.

11 Go to comments
U
Utiku Old Boy 2 hours ago
Four Super Rugby Pacific transfers that would benefit the All Blacks

Don't know where you got the idea anyone was advocating for forcing players to go anywhere? The writer is pointing out where players may not get to make their case for higher honours (if that is their goal) when staying at a franchise rich in players at their position. His examples are valid. I would rate McLeod behind a fit, firing Ennor who has superior speed, attack and distribution skills (was also an All Black who only lacked game time because of injury) and when he and Aumua are fit, McLeod becomes back-up for Havili at second five. Or fills in elsewhere. Your sensitivity to all things Canterbury / Crusaders clouds your comprehension of the discussion.

11 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Four Super Rugby Pacific transfers that would benefit the All Blacks

Where would he go though? The only place I can see is the Highlanders were he is probably a step above TUJ and Gilbert.


Depending how how the Blues see some of their more versatile players like Lam, Zarn, and Heem, he could fit in their. But I see that as very unlikely and staying at the Crusaders now would be his best bet.

11 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Four Super Rugby Pacific transfers that would benefit the All Blacks

On the spot article!


In the case of Dallas, and possible Zarn, they also get shunted around positions, so are least likely to be able to push for a case of being the best in their main positions.


We saw it again in last weeks preseason game, with Dallas being pushed to play outside Havili. You are now at the point (with having done this for four seasons with him) of ruining any further progress he has to his career Penney. Play your centers at center and leave Dallas to trying push Havili out.

11 Go to comments
B
BAZ 5 hours ago
Players to watch in Super Rugby Aupiki 2025

when is Super Rugby Pacific head announcing his comps instead of delaying further and denying fans VALUABLE planning TIME please TEAM? Superbru.com in South Africa has already beaten him to the draw SADLY!

1 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
Many England fans echoing the same gripe following Six Nations loss

Ah, one of those "England should be dominating the World" fellas I see...

15 Go to comments
T
Tom 5 hours ago
Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

Chessum is good but England also lack ball carriers. I'm not sure what Ted Hill has done to become a pariah. He could provide good balance.

25 Go to comments
F
FW 5 hours ago
Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

I would have thought the WRU would have brought in ex Welsh rugby players to assist Gatland. Where is his support?

25 Go to comments
T
Tom 5 hours ago
Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

Interesting analysis, I wondered why our halfbacks kept getting caught defending against Kiwis on the wing. People seemed keen to throw Smith and Mitchell under the bus but they are not supposed to be exposed like that. There clearly was a breakdown in defensive strategy which I now understand. Smith and Mitchell could have done better perhaps but you leave your smallest players alone to tackle guys like that and tackles will be missed.


Attack is still definitely a huge issue though. We spend so little time stressing defenses. Our flankers may have been more able to cover the wings if we didn't spend the entire game without the ball. England need to mix it up and start putting some multiphase rugby together. Borthwick's unwaivering dedication to a box kicking strategy which isn't working is weird. Again we saw the players are capable of playing some dangerous rugby when they're chasing the game and forced to throw Borthwick's strategy out the window.

25 Go to comments
O
OJohn 7 hours ago
Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

Stockholm Syndrome still ?

25 Go to comments
l
lK 7 hours ago
World Cup dream driving Exeter's Canadian star Taylor Perry

👍🏼

1 Go to comments
f
fl 7 hours ago
Springbok star Makazole Mapimpi banned for 'one of vilest acts'

3 matches isn't very many!

5 Go to comments
R
Rob 8 hours ago
Springbok star Makazole Mapimpi banned for 'one of vilest acts'

I believe a certain sect owe Andrew Forde an apology

5 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING 'Waste of talent' – Andrew Mehrtens weighs in on fly-half debate 'Waste of talent' – Andrew Mehrtens weighs in on fly-half debate
Search