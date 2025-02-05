Spain to play Rugby World Cup pool contenders a month before tournament begins

Spain will play Japan this July, one month before heading to England for the Women’s Rugby World Cup with the fixtures confirmed for 19th and 26th July.

The first game will take place in Fukuoka’s Mikuni World Stadium with Japan hosting their European guests in Tokyo’s Prince Chichibu Memorial Rugby Stadium for the second fixture.

Spain and Japan played a doubleheader back in July 2023, when the Cherry Blossom nation toured the Iberian country. At the time, the visitors bagged two wins making it the first time they had defeated Spain in an official Test Match.

Since then, Spain has qualified for the Women’s Rugby World through WXV3, while the Japanese booked their tickets to England after a successful Rugby Asia Women’s Championship campaign.

A reminder that these two nations are in the same World Cup pool alongside the title holders New Zealand, and Ireland, with the Spain v Japan fixture scheduled for Sunday 7th September.

For Spain’s captain, Laura Delgado, these games will represent a tough but much-needed challenge ahead of the Women’s Rugby World Cup:

“It is a big opportunity for us. We have been working hard for the past months and aim to reach the World Cup in our best form. The tour to Japan is going to be great, as it will be the sum of what we have been doing and will pose a great challenge to our side.



“Those two games will give us an idea of where we stand, and what we need to do better before travelling to England. It’s also one of those once-upon-a-time opportunities, and every player is focused to earn the call for the tour.”

As for the Las Leonas head coach Juan González, he has said he eyes this as the perfect opportunity to ramp up efforts before heading to England: “This tour will help us improve as a team. At the same time, we will also show that we have already stepped up a level or two and will be a chance for the players to show how ready they are for the Women’s Rugby World Cup.”

Spain and Japan start their 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup campaign on 24th of August, facing the Black Ferns and Ireland respectively, in the opening games of Pool C.