Join our mailing list now and you could win big! Join our mailing list to win!
Close Notice
Search
ADVERTISEMENT
Back
PRO 14    

Ulster sign ex-Leinster veteran Kearney on short-term deal

By Kim Ekin
Ravenhill (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Ulster have signed former Leinster veteran, Michael Kearney, who joins the province from United Rugby Championship rivals Zebre.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kearney adds to an increasing list of former Leinster players in Belfast, with the likes of Jordi Murphy, Ian Madigan, John Cooney, Jack McGrath and Marty Moore all now calling Ravenhill home.

The 6’6, 116kg lock is approaching his 150th professional game after spells at Connacht, Leinster and most recently Zebre, will play in Ulster’s second row, having joined up with his new teammates for pre-season training.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

Head Coach, Dan McFarland, said: “Mick is set to add depth and strength to our second row, and we look forward to what he will bring to the squad, both professionally and as an individual.

“Our pre-season training continues to go well, and we are already relishing the challenges that lie ahead.”

The 30-year-old Dublin native said:“I’m delighted to have signed with Ulster, and to have the opportunity to represent the province in the coming months. I’m now focused on getting stuck into training and putting in the work needed ahead of the new season.”

Springboks relish renewed rivalry with All Blacks New Zealand have had a firm grip on the Freedom Cup but South Africa plan to prise their fingers off the silverware Jon Cardinelli Fact-checking Dave Rennie’s plan to beat the All Blacks Dave Rennie made an interesting claim following the Wallabies' loss to the All Blacks in Bledisloe II. Gregor Paul Why Brodie Retallick and Sam Whitelock are the perfect pair Analysis: Arguably the greatest locking partnership in rugby history has finally been reunited. Ben Wylie Sam Whitelock the All Blacks’ Goliath in Springboks clash The All Blacks are about to enter the unknown - but they have a trump card. Patrick McKendry The intangible difference between the All Blacks and Wallabies Analysis: The major difference between the All Blacks and Wallabies isn't skill - it's commitment. Ben Smith

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now
ADVERTISEMENT
PRO 14    

Ulster sign ex-Leinster veteran Kearney on short-term deal

Search