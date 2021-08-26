Ulster sign ex-Leinster veteran Kearney on short-term deal

2:35pm, 26 August 2021

Ulster have signed former Leinster veteran, Michael Kearney, who joins the province from United Rugby Championship rivals Zebre.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kearney adds to an increasing list of former Leinster players in Belfast, with the likes of Jordi Murphy, Ian Madigan, John Cooney, Jack McGrath and Marty Moore all now calling Ravenhill home.

The 6’6, 116kg lock is approaching his 150th professional game after spells at Connacht, Leinster and most recently Zebre, will play in Ulster’s second row, having joined up with his new teammates for pre-season training.

Head Coach, Dan McFarland, said: “Mick is set to add depth and strength to our second row, and we look forward to what he will bring to the squad, both professionally and as an individual.

“Our pre-season training continues to go well, and we are already relishing the challenges that lie ahead.”

The 30-year-old Dublin native said:“I’m delighted to have signed with Ulster, and to have the opportunity to represent the province in the coming months. I’m now focused on getting stuck into training and putting in the work needed ahead of the new season.”