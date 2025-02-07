Two changes for Ireland but Sam Prendergast retained at No10
Simon Easterby has made two changes to his Ireland team to play Scotland on Sunday. The double Guinness Six Nations champions began their quest for an historic hat-trick of titles with a 27-22 win over England last Saturday that was far more comfortable than the scoreline suggested.
A trip to Edinburgh is next hurdle for them to clear and the interim head coach has changed one of his starting backs and one forward. Robbie Henshaw, who played off the bench versus the English, will now start at outside centre with Garry Ringrose dropping to the subs.
Up front, 2024’s title-winning skipper Peter O’Mahony has been recalled to the team to start at blindside. His inclusion sees Ryan Baird drop to the bench and Iain Henderson miss out.
There was plenty of debate regarding the out-half position following round one as Jack Crowley impressed in the second half off the bench. However, Sam Prendergast has again been preferred as the starting No10.
Easterby said in an IRFU statement: “Sunday’s game presents a significant challenge against a Scotland side that had a very good Autumn Nations Series and have started the Six Nations with a positive bonus point win over Italy. We have taken confidence from the win over England this week and there are undoubtedly areas for improvement.
“Selection was a real challenge again which reinforces the competition for places. As we approach round two, it’s about improvement and building momentum. We know that we will need to start the game strongly and meet their physical challenge.”
Ireland (vs Scotland, Sunday)
15. Hugo Keenan (UCD/Leinster) (43)
14. Mack Hansen (Corinthians/Connacht) (26)
13. Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster) (78)
12. Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht) (61)
11. James Lowe (Leinster) (37)
10. Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne/Leinster) (4)
9. Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster) (39)
1. Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster) (71)
2. Ronan Kelleher (Lansdowne/Leinster) (38)
3. Finlay Bealham (Corinthians/Connacht) (47)
4. James Ryan (UCD/Leinster) (68)
5. Tadhg Beirne (Lansdowne/Munster) (57)
6. Peter O’Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster) (110)
7. Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster) (69)
8. Caelan Doris (St Mary’s College/Leinster) (captain) (48)
Replacements:
16. Dan Sheehan (Lansdowne/Leinster) (28)
17. Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster) (135)
18. Thomas Clarkson (Dublin University/Leinster) (3)
19. Ryan Baird (Dublin University/Leinster) (24)
20. Jack Conan (Old Belvedere/Leinster) (47)
21. Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster) (121)
22. Jack Crowley (Cork Constitution/Munster) (20)
23. Garry Ringrose (UCD/Leinster) (64)
I hope Ireland are preparing for this like they should have prepared for for Twickenham last year. If Scotland produce the performance they are looking for Ireland will need to improve on the England match.
The sweaties can win this match. They have to copy what England did last w/e and not fall off after 50 mins. Back row all over Prendergast like a cheap suit and hit that multi-phase build up quickly and repeatedly. Play high on the wings but DON'T fall off the tackle (Mitchell) and leave the FB exposed. Then it becomes a battle of centres. Both good pairings but Scotland (despite no Tuipulotu) can prevail. Good luck