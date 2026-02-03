Timoci Tavatavanawai to return from injury in preseason Moana tussle

All Blacks bruiser Timoci Tavatavanawai has been named for a return to the rugby field in the Highlanders’ final preseason match against Moana Pasifika.

Tavatavanawai suffered a broken arm playing for Tasman in the 2025 NPC season, ending his rookie All Blacks campaign after just two bench appearances against France in the July series.

The 27-year-old has been named in a 17-man bench unit for Friday’s hit-out, where he’s joined by fellow All Blacks Ethan de Groot and Fabian Holland.

The starting side sees a couple of youngsters in Josh Bartlett and Jack Taylor joined by veteran Angus Ta’avao in the front row, backed up by Oliver Haig and Mitch Dunshea in the second row. TK Howden, Sean Withy and Nikora Broughton round out the forward pack as the loose forward trio.

Folau Fakatava and Cam Millar have been given the starting nod as the halves pairing, feeding Tanielu Tele’a and Jonah Lowe in the midfield. An electric outside back trio of Jona Nareki, Caleb Tangitau and Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens.

Highlanders team to play Moana Pasifika

Josh Bartlett Jack Taylor Angus Ta’avao Oliver Haig Mitch Dunshea Te Kamaka Howden Sean Withy (C) Nikora Broughton Folau Fakatava Cameron Millar Jona Nareki Tanielu Tele’a Jonah Lowe Caleb Tangitau Jacob Ratumaitavuki Kneepkens

Reserves

Ethan de Groot, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Henry Bell/Soane Vikena, Rohan Wingham, Josh Tengblad, Fabian Holland, Will Stodart, Veveni Lasaqa, Lucas Casey, Adam Lennox, Nic Shearer, Ressjan Pasitoa, Timoci Tavatavanwai, Jonah Lowe, Josh Whaanga, Taine Robinson

