The biggest winners and losers from the Shannon Frizell signing

The All Blacks loose-forward stocks have been handed a huge boost in the new Dave Rennie era ahead of his first campaign, with 33-Test No.6 Shannon Frizell putting pen to paper with the Highlanders, Tasman, and New Zealand Rugby.

Under the current NZR rules, Frizell will have to bide his time and play in the Bunnings NPC competition with Tasman in 2026, only becoming eligible for the All Blacks again in October, unless the rules change.

Frizell will link up with Jamie Joseph’s Super Rugby Pacific franchise at the start of the 2027 season, after finishing his third season alongside Richie Mo’unga at the Toshiba Brave Lupus in Japan.

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This signing adds depth to the No.6 stocks, providing some headaches for the new coaching group.

Here are the winners and losers from Frizell’s deal.

Winner: Dave Rennie

Let’s start with the obvious, because this is a huge boost for the new head coach, who will have the services of a seasoned All Black, adding experience to the group.

Rennie’s hard-edged breakdown focus suits Frizell, and his confrontational ball-carrying ability is one of the main reasons why the 33-Test No.6 locked down that spot in years gone by.

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No doubt senior assistant coach Neil Barnes will also look to use Frizell’s lineout ability if selected in the squad, adding versatility to their set-piece play in the air. Barnes is set to look after the lineout and the set plays around that, which Frizell’s signing will only benefit.

They say you can’t buy experience, and having Frizell, who experienced the heartbreaking defeat at the 2023 Rugby World Cup, could prove invaluable for the All Blacks group with lots to prove heading into 2027.

Winner: New Zealand Rugby & the All Blacks

Many will debate that the lure of the All Blacks jersey was never gone, and while that may be correct, there’s no denying New Zealand Rugby have lost their fair share of talent in recent months with players signing lucrative deals overseas.

But this feels like they’ve won the battle, or at least one of them. Securing the signature of a 33-Test All Black, who went overseas around the age of 30, signals that playing, and wanting to win a Rugby World Cup is still on the minds of many New Zealand players, even if they head offshore.

We’ve now seen what NZR are going to miss with Fehi Fineanganofo, AJ Lam, Dallas McLeod, Braydon Ennor, and Isaia Walker-Leawere who have all signed deals abroad this year.

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This showcases how hard it is in this day and age to keep players in the country under 30 when overseas clubs come knocking, but this is a win for NZR.

One RugbyPass writer previously discussed how the age of Springboks players who have peaked in recent years are over the age of 30, and that going overseas and playing in other leagues has opened the door to come back as an improved player.

With this signing, alongside Richie Mo’unga, NZR demonstrate that the lure of coming back and playing for the All Blacks remains a major draw card, even if players head overseas.

Loser: Scott Robertson

More a victim of circumstance than a loser, as he was unable to have the services of Frizell during a time when no one really solidified their spot in that position as a walk-up starter every week.

No, Frizell being selectable for Robertson wouldn’t have kept him in his job as All Blacks head coach, but some certainty and experience in a problem position could well have helped his problems.

It’s clear how important a solid and settled loose-forward group is for a successful All Blacks side, and a reason why Robertson encountered significant issues was his lack of continuity with selections, especially in the back row.

Winner: Highlanders

The Highlanders and Jamie Joseph have a much-improved-looking squad for their 2027 Super Rugby Pacific season.

If you add Frizell, World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year and injured lock Fabian Holland, injured halfback Dylan Pledger, and Chiefs first-five Josh Jacomb to this year’s squad, the Highlanders have a real chance at doing some damage in 2027.

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The Dunedin-based Super Rugby franchise is crying out for another battle-hardened Test-arena forward, adding some much needed punch in an area which they have solid, but not Test-level loose forwards.

Joseph’s development programme since being appointed as Director of Rugby at the Highlanders has built a repertoire of players from across New Zealand, including the likes of Angus Ta’avao, Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, Veveni Lasaqa, and TK Howden who are now crucial pieces of the Highlanders puzzle.

Stanley Solomon, Xavier Tito-Harris, Josh Tengblad, and Mika Muliaina are three young players with bright futures that Joseph has recruited, highlighting a clear implementation of future planning, bringing in young players from around the other Kiwi franchises to improve their stocks in years to come.

Frizell’s signing isn’t exactly replicating this, but it sure does emphasise that Joseph and his coaching staff are getting things right, at least on the recruitment front.

It’s an addition that will get the Highlanders fans excited, and rightly so, as it will add an extra dimension to a young group heading into 2027.

Loser: Samipeni Finau

The hard-hitting Chiefs loose forward is coming off the back of his best performance of the season against the Waratahs in Hamilton, but the No.6 hasn’t had the strongest of campaigns so far.

If he can be at his best for longer, his physical attributes will help Rennie implement his intended game plan, which is expected to involve forwards being highly physical around the ruck.

But Frizell’s return, if picked, will add to an already stacked group of loose forwards, which Rennie will have to choose from. If the 32-year-old picks up where he left off in New Zealand during the 2027 Super Rugby Pacific season, it will leave the coaching staff some difficult decisions to make.

The All Blacks named five loose-forwards in their 2023 World Cup squad under Ian Foster, and if that’s anything to go by, selections will be tight going into the 2027 tournament.

If the squad was being picked tomorrow, Ardie Savea and Peter Lakai would be on the plane. If Wallace Sititi was fit, his name would also be in the squad, likely joined by one of Du’Plessis Kirifi or Devan Flanders, who would probably get in on current form.

That’s leaving the likes of Luke Jacobson, Braydon Iose, Ethan Blackadder, Christian Lio-Willie, Frizell, and Finau to battle for a couple of spots.

This isn’t great reading for Finau, with multiple players on that list able to play other positions, while Frizell has runs on the board.

Frizell’s signing doesn’t mean Finau should kiss goodbye a Rugby World Cup spot in 2026, but it makes the journey seem a little tougher.