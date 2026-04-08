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International

The biggest winners and losers from the Shannon Frizell signing

Samipeni Finau and Shannon Frizell of the All Blacks. Photos by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images and Mike Hewitt/Getty Images.

The All Blacks loose-forward stocks have been handed a huge boost in the new Dave Rennie era ahead of his first campaign, with 33-Test No.6 Shannon Frizell putting pen to paper with the Highlanders, Tasman, and New Zealand Rugby.

Under the current NZR rules, Frizell will have to bide his time and play in the Bunnings NPC competition with Tasman in 2026, only becoming eligible for the All Blacks again in October, unless the rules change.

Frizell will link up with Jamie Joseph’s Super Rugby Pacific franchise at the start of the 2027 season, after finishing his third season alongside Richie Mo’unga at the Toshiba Brave Lupus in Japan.

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This signing adds depth to the No.6 stocks, providing some headaches for the new coaching group.

Here are the winners and losers from Frizell’s deal.

Winner: Dave Rennie 

Let’s start with the obvious, because this is a huge boost for the new head coach, who will have the services of a seasoned All Black, adding experience to the group.

Rennie’s hard-edged breakdown focus suits Frizell, and his confrontational ball-carrying ability is one of the main reasons why the 33-Test No.6 locked down that spot in years gone by.

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No doubt senior assistant coach Neil Barnes will also look to use Frizell’s lineout ability if selected in the squad, adding versatility to their set-piece play in the air. Barnes is set to look after the lineout and the set plays around that, which Frizell’s signing will only benefit.

They say you can’t buy experience, and having Frizell, who experienced the heartbreaking defeat at the 2023 Rugby World Cup, could prove invaluable for the All Blacks group with lots to prove heading into 2027.

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Winner: New Zealand Rugby & the All Blacks

Many will debate that the lure of the All Blacks jersey was never gone, and while that may be correct, there’s no denying New Zealand Rugby have lost their fair share of talent in recent months with players signing lucrative deals overseas.

But this feels like they’ve won the battle, or at least one of them. Securing the signature of a 33-Test All Black, who went overseas around the age of 30, signals that playing, and wanting to win a Rugby World Cup is still on the minds of many New Zealand players, even if they head offshore.

We’ve now seen what NZR are going to miss with Fehi Fineanganofo, AJ Lam, Dallas McLeod, Braydon Ennor, and Isaia Walker-Leawere who have all signed deals abroad this year.

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This showcases how hard it is in this day and age to keep players in the country under 30 when overseas clubs come knocking, but this is a win for NZR.

One RugbyPass writer previously discussed how the age of Springboks players who have peaked in recent years are over the age of 30, and that going overseas and playing in other leagues has opened the door to come back as an improved player.

With this signing, alongside Richie Mo’unga, NZR demonstrate that the lure of coming back and playing for the All Blacks remains a major draw card, even if players head overseas.

Loser: Scott Robertson

More a victim of circumstance than a loser, as he was unable to have the services of Frizell during a time when no one really solidified their spot in that position as a walk-up starter every week.

No, Frizell being selectable for Robertson wouldn’t have kept him in his job as All Blacks head coach, but some certainty and experience in a problem position could well have helped his problems.

Samipeni Finau, Simon Parker, Tupou Vaa’i, Wallace Sititi, Ethan Blackadder, and, at a stretch, Dalton Papali’i were all tested under Robertson at blindside flanker, with none, bar Sititi, locking down a spot.

It’s clear how important a solid and settled loose-forward group is for a successful All Blacks side, and a reason why Robertson encountered significant issues was his lack of continuity with selections, especially in the back row.

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Winner: Highlanders

The Highlanders and Jamie Joseph have a much-improved-looking squad for their 2027 Super Rugby Pacific season.

If you add Frizell, World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year and injured lock Fabian Holland, injured halfback Dylan Pledger, and Chiefs first-five Josh Jacomb to this year’s squad, the Highlanders have a real chance at doing some damage in 2027.

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The Dunedin-based Super Rugby franchise is crying out for another battle-hardened Test-arena forward, adding some much needed punch in an area which they have solid, but not Test-level loose forwards.

Joseph’s development programme since being appointed as Director of Rugby at the Highlanders has built a repertoire of players from across New Zealand, including the likes of Angus Ta’avao, Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, Veveni Lasaqa, and TK Howden who are now crucial pieces of the Highlanders puzzle.

Stanley SolomonXavier Tito-Harris, Josh Tengblad, and Mika Muliaina are three young players with bright futures that Joseph has recruited, highlighting a clear implementation of future planning, bringing in young players from around the other Kiwi franchises to improve their stocks in years to come.

Frizell’s signing isn’t exactly replicating this, but it sure does emphasise that Joseph and his coaching staff are getting things right, at least on the recruitment front.

It’s an addition that will get the Highlanders fans excited, and rightly so, as it will add an extra dimension to a young group heading into 2027.

Loser: Samipeni Finau 

The hard-hitting Chiefs loose forward is coming off the back of his best performance of the season against the Waratahs in Hamilton, but the No.6 hasn’t had the strongest of campaigns so far.

If he can be at his best for longer, his physical attributes will help Rennie implement his intended game plan, which is expected to involve forwards being highly physical around the ruck.

But Frizell’s return, if picked, will add to an already stacked group of loose forwards, which Rennie will have to choose from. If the 32-year-old picks up where he left off in New Zealand during the 2027 Super Rugby Pacific season, it will leave the coaching staff some difficult decisions to make.

The All Blacks named five loose-forwards in their 2023 World Cup squad under Ian Foster, and if that’s anything to go by, selections will be tight going into the 2027 tournament.

If the squad was being picked tomorrow, Ardie Savea and Peter Lakai would be on the plane. If Wallace Sititi was fit, his name would also be in the squad, likely joined by one of Du’Plessis Kirifi or Devan Flanders, who would probably get in on current form.

That’s leaving the likes of Luke Jacobson, Braydon Iose, Ethan Blackadder, Christian Lio-Willie, Frizell, and Finau to battle for a couple of spots.

This isn’t great reading for Finau, with multiple players on that list able to play other positions, while Frizell has runs on the board.

Frizell’s signing doesn’t mean Finau should kiss goodbye a Rugby World Cup spot in 2026, but it makes the journey seem a little tougher.

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Comments

26 Comments
R
Rick Clark 5 days ago

Way to early for that much speculation, Frizzell wasn’t a shoo in at 6 at the World Cup Blackadder was the form 6 but injuries kept him out.

The issue of 6 will be sorted by the players with the best form at selection time.

More importantly will Rennie continue Razors hunt the AB version of Peter Steph Dutoie.

Do we really need one? Yes he would start in any team PSD, but our best loose 3 combinations involved Ritchie McCaw.

A grafter, first to break down, a huge tackle count, pushing the offside rule and not line breaker of note. It’s the combination with 7 and 8.

In that scenario Ardie isn’t a 7, he’s the 8. On form Papalili and Blackadder are better suited to high phase up the middle then fast go forward ball to likes of J Barrett, Tavanawai, Fainganuku, Jordan, Tangatau, Clarke and any number of fringe players waiting for a shot.

J
JW 4 days ago

Is that your perfect 6, a marriage of PSdT and Dusatoir ;p


No, you don’t need one, not when you have a Frizell, who was clearly the form 6 when he left.


Remember South Africa don’t have open and blind loosies, simply left and right. Everyone basically looks for the same well rounded group, and PSdT is their version of McCaw. If we do find someone like that, there are a huge number of options on the blind side (where our traditional approach is to look for a lineout option and tackler), that would mean you don’t need those skills or style from your 7.


Glad you’re still included those that are leaving though, generally the ABs will still pick departing players at important milestones like RWCs, Lions tours, and you’d assume this new Rivalary thing, so I think Paps and EB are definitely still a shot.

B
B 5 days ago

For mine, reputation means nothing if Shannon isn’t 110% plus, physically, mentally fit, healthy and injury free…

Selecting the best person to do the necessary and getting it spot on is all that matters when push comes to shove… (Mens RWC 2027)… with the final result proving if a critical decision was either an easy right or a very hard wrong…

J
JW 5 days ago

I would describe Finau as being a winner, as they are fairly like for like players so it dictates the ABs will need to keep Finau.


A loser in that respect would be the likes of Flanders, Howden, Parker, Beehre, and Akira now would be unlikely to also return.

K
Karlos G 4 days ago

I’m liking Devan Flanders and hoping he gets his shot this year if his form in Super continues next couple of months.They're gonna need a larger squad to take to SA for the many games so will get to include alot of fringe players

J
Jbo 5 days ago

“Biggest Winners and Losers” bro the only thing you’ve listed is that everyone is a winner except Finau (and the previous coach??)

B
Blackmania 6 days ago

Frizell’s return will be very beneficial for the All Blacks. I don’t think there’s a better number 6 in the world than him.

Now imagine Retallick coming back—that would be incredible!

J
JW 5 days ago

Bold statement!

K
Karlos G 6 days ago

A better number 6 in the world than him!🤣 Do you watch rugby, ever heard the name Pieter Steph Du Toit?

Or even Pablo Matera or Marcos Kremer are highly regarded much more than Frizelle

c
cnw 6 days ago

With Brodie on board too, this could massively improve the impact pack. Frizell solves a problem that plagued Razor - a 6 that has high impact but also strong in scrum and lineout. Alongside Brodie they also have the impact power they need to combat the Boks and French, especially if they go 6-2 and have SB or Tuipulotu on the bench as well.

J
JW 5 days ago

Why is everyone talking like this signing is some sort of new boon, a surprise?


Frizell has always stated he wanted to come back.

I
Icefarrow 6 days ago

Can’t see how Finau's a loser from this. More competition will force every player to raise their game, plus he'll have someone with experience to learn off for however long he’s in the squad.

K
KwAussie 6 days ago

Not sure he’s the solution so many are saying. When he was playing he was never a shoo in and had a lot of deficiencies which was why so many others were tried during his time. If he comes back and proves he’s one of the top 3 blind side flankers then sure, but he needs to do that first

J
JW 5 days ago

That’s the case for everyone returning, even those coming back like Scott Barrett most likely.

S
SB 6 days ago

at a stretch, Dalton Papali’i were all tested under Robertson at blindside flanker

Never got an opportunity there but should’ve over Simon Parker.

I
Icefarrow 6 days ago

He was played at 6 last year, and failed to make an impact.

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Comments on RugbyPass

J
JW 7 minutes ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

Yeah the three OS picks will be locked in contractually, and a lot more that you would then have to try to bring back instead!

But I’m not sure Tupou will continue to be one, or obviously Big will for that matter either (past the WC).



...

54 Go to comments
J
JW 9 minutes ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

You don’t want to go too far on the depth side though right?

Tahs have Samu/Gamble



...

54 Go to comments
s
sorrel 18 minutes ago
The stage was all set for Ireland, so why did we witness such a poor performance?

Ireland? Poor performance? Were we watching the same game? This is the closest score between these two sides in a decade. That doesn’t just happen because a couple England players are taking time off. Obviously, Ireland wants to perform better and obviously it wasn’t a perfect performance, but this was the best performance we’ve seen anyone put in against England in years.

2 Go to comments
J
JW 19 minutes ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

They’ll be eligible later in the year, so a good pick to get them back for 2027. But why stop at 3 players?

54 Go to comments
J
JW 32 minutes ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

I think the purpose here is to actually improve them SB. Can’t sign him up? Can’t improve a side.

But that is a bugger because I think he is good enough to add depth, SR or Internationally?



...

54 Go to comments
J
JW 34 minutes ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

The idea definitely works, it is when you’re on the edge of collapse you have to ask yourself “is this idea the best?”.

54 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 35 minutes ago
Leinster player ratings vs Sale | 2025/26 Investec Champions Cup

Hallion….bit of a wild rough character. In my world growing up in Ulster would have been generally considered likeable. But in some parts might be applied to an unpleasant fellow as well.

21 Go to comments
J
JW 36 minutes ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

They only played at the WC, and are eligible again I believe.

54 Go to comments
J
JW 37 minutes ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

Were referring to how many to bring home, given that only three overseas players in the squad at any one time doesn’t allow them to pick the best talent (have to bring them home).

The question at the time (last year) was “is this abolished for good or just this year given all the injuries?”, I think they purposefully didn’t answer that to get a better read on what they wanted. Obviously with a home WC that gives a big advantage of turning the situation in their favour.



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54 Go to comments
J
John 39 minutes ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

Coleman is now Tongan at Test level and Hodge is still making his way back from injury I believe.

Petaia’s form is questionable.



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54 Go to comments
J
John 40 minutes ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

He is not playing great at Perpingnan and is headed to Japan. So I am unsure if he should be top of the list.

54 Go to comments
J
John 41 minutes ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

My point is that if we sign these people in Super, then we don’t have to use the 3 OS picks. Bypasses the need for that particular debate.

54 Go to comments
J
John 43 minutes ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

100% correct

54 Go to comments
J
JS 52 minutes ago
The All Blacks strongest midfield partnership for the next World Cup is already clear

“They are the type of example of the wide pass in the URC game v Edinburgh, where he made the intercept and passed way too early to draw in either of the two backfield defenders”

What are you talking about?



...

159 Go to comments
J
John 1 hour ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

Correct, although Bell and Lenny are not counted in this I believe as they are just on sabaticals. Skelton, Tupou, and Hooper are genuine OS picks. Lolesio could be signed to RA by July so he would not need to be included in this, but if he chooses to stay in Japan and the injury to Skelton, he could be one of three picks.

54 Go to comments
G
Gary C 1 hour ago
‘The All Blacks may not win next year’s World Cup but at least they have been better set up to succeed’

Yes, and that is bringing the excitement we enjoy PB.

68 Go to comments
J
John 1 hour ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

This is totally a possibility and an oversight on my behalf haha but was not my intention.

54 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 1 hour ago
‘The All Blacks may not win next year’s World Cup but at least they have been better set up to succeed’

Well my comment was neither in support or anything in regards to Kirk personally but that was the reasoning given for the decision not that it was to win the World Cup but to be on the best position to win the World Cup and that was based on the trajectory of where it was all going and they felt it was off for multiple reasons and they well may be right ..right? so change was done and time will tell.. Razor&co had their shot and for myself there was stuff I liked there was stuff I didn’t but there was a lot of meh stuff out on the paddock meh won’t win a World Cup or a series against the Boks imo

68 Go to comments
T
Two Cents 1 hour ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

But why? What do any of them definitely offer that no one already here doesn't?

The discussion is somewhat moot in any case because it's simply not going to happen.



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54 Go to comments
Q
Qualify 2 hours ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

No, we can definitely bring some players back. Just not Noah 👍

54 Go to comments
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