The biggest winners and losers from the Shannon Frizell signing

The All Blacks loose-forward stocks have been handed a huge boost in the new Dave Rennie era ahead of his first campaign, with 33-Test No.6 Shannon Frizell putting pen to paper with the Highlanders, Tasman, and New Zealand Rugby.
Under the current NZR rules, Frizell will have to bide his time and play in the Bunnings NPC competition with Tasman in 2026, only becoming eligible for the All Blacks again in October, unless the rules change.
Frizell will link up with Jamie Joseph’s Super Rugby Pacific franchise at the start of the 2027 season, after finishing his third season alongside Richie Mo’unga at the Toshiba Brave Lupus in Japan.
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This signing adds depth to the No.6 stocks, providing some headaches for the new coaching group.
Here are the winners and losers from Frizell’s deal.
Winner: Dave Rennie
Let’s start with the obvious, because this is a huge boost for the new head coach, who will have the services of a seasoned All Black, adding experience to the group.
Rennie’s hard-edged breakdown focus suits Frizell, and his confrontational ball-carrying ability is one of the main reasons why the 33-Test No.6 locked down that spot in years gone by.
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No doubt senior assistant coach Neil Barnes will also look to use Frizell’s lineout ability if selected in the squad, adding versatility to their set-piece play in the air. Barnes is set to look after the lineout and the set plays around that, which Frizell’s signing will only benefit.
They say you can’t buy experience, and having Frizell, who experienced the heartbreaking defeat at the 2023 Rugby World Cup, could prove invaluable for the All Blacks group with lots to prove heading into 2027.
Many will debate that the lure of the All Blacks jersey was never gone, and while that may be correct, there’s no denying New Zealand Rugby have lost their fair share of talent in recent months with players signing lucrative deals overseas.
But this feels like they’ve won the battle, or at least one of them. Securing the signature of a 33-Test All Black, who went overseas around the age of 30, signals that playing, and wanting to win a Rugby World Cup is still on the minds of many New Zealand players, even if they head offshore.
This showcases how hard it is in this day and age to keep players in the country under 30 when overseas clubs come knocking, but this is a win for NZR.
One RugbyPasswriter previously discussed how the age of Springboks players who have peaked in recent years are over the age of 30, and that going overseas and playing in other leagues has opened the door to come back as an improved player.
With this signing, alongside Richie Mo’unga, NZR demonstrate that the lure of coming back and playing for the All Blacks remains a major draw card, even if players head overseas.
Loser: Scott Robertson
More a victim of circumstance than a loser, as he was unable to have the services of Frizell during a time when no one really solidified their spot in that position as a walk-up starter every week.
No, Frizell being selectable for Robertson wouldn’t have kept him in his job as All Blacks head coach, but some certainty and experience in a problem position could well have helped his problems.
It’s clear how important a solid and settled loose-forward group is for a successful All Blacks side, and a reason why Robertson encountered significant issues was his lack of continuity with selections, especially in the back row.
If you add Frizell, World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year and injured lock Fabian Holland, injured halfback Dylan Pledger, and Chiefs first-five Josh Jacomb to this year’s squad, the Highlanders have a real chance at doing some damage in 2027.
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The Dunedin-based Super Rugby franchise is crying out for another battle-hardened Test-arena forward, adding some much needed punch in an area which they have solid, but not Test-level loose forwards.
Stanley Solomon, Xavier Tito-Harris, Josh Tengblad, and Mika Muliaina are three young players with bright futures that Joseph has recruited, highlighting a clear implementation of future planning, bringing in young players from around the other Kiwi franchises to improve their stocks in years to come.
Frizell’s signing isn’t exactly replicating this, but it sure does emphasise that Joseph and his coaching staff are getting things right, at least on the recruitment front.
It’s an addition that will get the Highlanders fans excited, and rightly so, as it will add an extra dimension to a young group heading into 2027.
Loser: Samipeni Finau
The hard-hitting Chiefs loose forward is coming off the back of his best performance of the season against the Waratahs in Hamilton, but the No.6 hasn’t had the strongest of campaigns so far.
If he can be at his best for longer, his physical attributes will help Rennie implement his intended game plan, which is expected to involve forwards being highly physical around the ruck.
But Frizell’s return, if picked, will add to an already stacked group of loose forwards, which Rennie will have to choose from. If the 32-year-old picks up where he left off in New Zealand during the 2027 Super Rugby Pacific season, it will leave the coaching staff some difficult decisions to make.
The All Blacks named five loose-forwards in their 2023 World Cup squad under Ian Foster, and if that’s anything to go by, selections will be tight going into the 2027 tournament.
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Way to early for that much speculation, Frizzell wasn’t a shoo in at 6 at the World Cup Blackadder was the form 6 but injuries kept him out.
The issue of 6 will be sorted by the players with the best form at selection time.
More importantly will Rennie continue Razors hunt the AB version of Peter Steph Dutoie.
Do we really need one? Yes he would start in any team PSD, but our best loose 3 combinations involved Ritchie McCaw.
A grafter, first to break down, a huge tackle count, pushing the offside rule and not line breaker of note. It’s the combination with 7 and 8.
In that scenario Ardie isn’t a 7, he’s the 8. On form Papalili and Blackadder are better suited to high phase up the middle then fast go forward ball to likes of J Barrett, Tavanawai, Fainganuku, Jordan, Tangatau, Clarke and any number of fringe players waiting for a shot.
Is that your perfect 6, a marriage of PSdT and Dusatoir ;p
No, you don’t need one, not when you have a Frizell, who was clearly the form 6 when he left.
Remember South Africa don’t have open and blind loosies, simply left and right. Everyone basically looks for the same well rounded group, and PSdT is their version of McCaw. If we do find someone like that, there are a huge number of options on the blind side (where our traditional approach is to look for a lineout option and tackler), that would mean you don’t need those skills or style from your 7.
Glad you’re still included those that are leaving though, generally the ABs will still pick departing players at important milestones like RWCs, Lions tours, and you’d assume this new Rivalary thing, so I think Paps and EB are definitely still a shot.
For mine, reputation means nothing if Shannon isn’t 110% plus, physically, mentally fit, healthy and injury free…
Selecting the best person to do the necessary and getting it spot on is all that matters when push comes to shove… (Mens RWC 2027)… with the final result proving if a critical decision was either an easy right or a very hard wrong…
I would describe Finau as being a winner, as they are fairly like for like players so it dictates the ABs will need to keep Finau.
A loser in that respect would be the likes of Flanders, Howden, Parker, Beehre, and Akira now would be unlikely to also return.
I’m liking Devan Flanders and hoping he gets his shot this year if his form in Super continues next couple of months.They're gonna need a larger squad to take to SA for the many games so will get to include alot of fringe players
“Biggest Winners and Losers” bro the only thing you’ve listed is that everyone is a winner except Finau (and the previous coach??)
Frizell’s return will be very beneficial for the All Blacks. I don’t think there’s a better number 6 in the world than him.
Now imagine Retallick coming back—that would be incredible!
Bold statement!
A better number 6 in the world than him!🤣 Do you watch rugby, ever heard the name Pieter Steph Du Toit?
Or even Pablo Matera or Marcos Kremer are highly regarded much more than Frizelle
With Brodie on board too, this could massively improve the impact pack. Frizell solves a problem that plagued Razor - a 6 that has high impact but also strong in scrum and lineout. Alongside Brodie they also have the impact power they need to combat the Boks and French, especially if they go 6-2 and have SB or Tuipulotu on the bench as well.
Why is everyone talking like this signing is some sort of new boon, a surprise?
Frizell has always stated he wanted to come back.
Can’t see how Finau's a loser from this. More competition will force every player to raise their game, plus he'll have someone with experience to learn off for however long he’s in the squad.
Not sure he’s the solution so many are saying. When he was playing he was never a shoo in and had a lot of deficiencies which was why so many others were tried during his time. If he comes back and proves he’s one of the top 3 blind side flankers then sure, but he needs to do that first
That’s the case for everyone returning, even those coming back like Scott Barrett most likely.
Never got an opportunity there but should’ve over Simon Parker.
He was played at 6 last year, and failed to make an impact.