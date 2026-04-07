Massimo De Lutiis ends Ireland speculation with new deal Down Under

After reports that Ireland had eyes for their emerging young prop, the Queensland Reds have announced a new deal with Massimo De Lutiis running through to 2029.
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The 22-year-old was the subject of speculation last week after reports, originating from Code Sport’s Jamie Pandaram, suggested the IRFU had been enticed by how the 22-year-old’s reputation and gym prowess have been translating in the professional rugby arena.
But Rugby Australia and the Reds, for whom De Lutiis debuted in 2024, have backed up their signing announcement of fellow young prop Zane Nonggorr on Tuesday by revealing that another long-term deal has been signed by De Lutiis, securing two pillars of Australia’s new generation of front-rowers.
Having impressed with the Australia U20 program and in the Australia A outfit, the prop continued his rise through the ranks with a selection in the first Wallabies camp of 2026 under outgoing coach Joe Schmidt, his second Wallabies camp selection in his young career.
The Gold Coast product said he was pleased with the development he had experienced in the Queensland system, and is happy to have the contract saga behind him.
“I definitely feel like a weight has been lifted with this decision. Now I’m locked in, I can focus on the next three years in Australia,” De Lutiis said.
“I know the Reds and the Wallabies have the world-class coaches who are really good for young tightheads and their development.”
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The prop acknowledged the advances made by the IRFU and URC club Ulster before he ultimately opted to stick with his home team and nation.
“I had a lot to weigh up. I spent a good week or two going through it, and it was a bit stressful,” De Lutiis said.
“Family, knowing Australia and what it is like here…they were two big deciding factors.
“‘Did I want to be potentially playing in front of family and friends at a home World Cup next year?’ I asked myself that question as well. Even if I don’t, it would be amazing to be around a tournament like that with the huge support that’s out there.”
There is plenty of experience within the Reds environment for the youngster to lean on, and De Lutiis says the advice of his veterans, along with the sniffs of Test rugby he’s experienced, were big factors in the decision to stay.
“I talked to some older boys at the Reds, like Lukhan (Salakaia-Loto) and Jeffery (Toomaga-Allen), who have gone over to Europe to play. They gave me a good insight into what it would be like and what I would be leaving,” De Lutiis said.
“I’ve been invited into two Wallabies camps. I remember getting the first invitation by email and thinking it must be a mistake.
“I wondered how I’d fit in with all the big dogs, but I got nothing but amazing support and learnt so much.
“You can always improve, and that’s what I want to be doing over the next three years. I know the scrum is the No.1 priority for a tighthead and I’ll also be working on my whole game, running, ball skills, the whole thing.”
A hamstring injury has sidelined De Lutiis this year, but he’s on track to return for Les Kiss’s side in the coming weeks. Kiss, who will assume head-coaching responsibilities of the Wallabies midway through the year, was thrilled to retain the young up-and-comer.
“‘Mass’ has impressed me since before my first game as Reds coach,” Kiss said.
“Despite challenges with injury, he’s a committed professional, and he’s only going to get better and better with his ambitions for Queensland and Australian rugby.
“He’s an important and respected figure in the Reds locker room.”
Rugby Australia Director of High Performance Peter Horne spoke to De Lutiis’s potential when expressing RA’s excitement at the signing.
“Massimo is a powerful tighthead with a bright future ahead of him,” Horne said.
“At just 22, he has demonstrated strong potential for the Reds, Australia A and the Australia U20s and has been included in two Wallabies camps.
“Massimo has been the subject of interest from overseas clubs and unions, and we are delighted he has chosen to commit to the Reds and Australian Rugby for the next three years.
“We look forward to Massimo returning to full fitness for the Reds and deepening the front row depth within Australian Rugby.”
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Marshall Islands"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Marquesas","location":"Marquesas","code":"PF","country":"French Polynesia","title":"Marquesas - French Polynesia"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Midway","location":"Midway","code":"UM","country":"US Minor Outlying Islands","title":"Midway - US Minor Outlying Islands"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Nauru","location":"Nauru","code":"NR","country":"Nauru","title":"Nauru"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Niue","location":"Niue","code":"NU","country":"Niue","title":"Niue"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Norfolk","location":"Norfolk","code":"NF","country":"Norfolk Island","title":"Norfolk Island"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Noumea","location":"Noumea","code":"NC","country":"New Caledonia","title":"Noumea - New Caledonia"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Pago_Pago","location":"PagoPago","code":"AS","country":"American Samoa","title":"Pago Pago - American Samoa"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Palau","location":"Palau","code":"PW","country":"Palau","title":"Palau"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Pitcairn","location":"Pitcairn","code":"PN","country":"Pitcairn","title":"Pitcairn"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Pohnpei","location":"Pohnpei","code":"FM","country":"Micronesia","title":"Pohnpei - Micronesia"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Port_Moresby","location":"PortMoresby","code":"PG","country":"Papua New Guinea","title":"Port Moresby - Papua New Guinea"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Rarotonga","location":"Rarotonga","code":"CK","country":"Cook Islands","title":"Rarotonga - Cook Islands"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Saipan","location":"Saipan","code":"MP","country":"Northern Mariana Islands","title":"Saipan - Northern Marinara Islands"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Tahiti","location":"Tahiti","code":"PF","country":"French Polynesia","title":"Tahiti - French Polynesia"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Tarawa","location":"Tarawa","code":"KI","country":"Kiribati","title":"Tarawa - Kiribati"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Tongatapu","location":"Tongatapu","code":"TO","country":"Tonga","title":"Tongatapu - Tonga"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Wake","location":"Wake","code":"UM","country":"US Minor Outlying Islands","title":"Wake - US Minor Outlying Islands"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Wallis","location":"Wallis","code":"WF","country":"Wallis and Futuna Islands","title":"Wallis and Futuna Islands"},{"tz":"UTC","location":"UTC","code":"UTC","country":"","title":"UTC\/GMT"}]
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