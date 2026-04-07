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Super Rugby Pacific

Massimo De Lutiis ends Ireland speculation with new deal Down Under

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 25: Massimo De Lutiis of the Reds runs the ball during the round 11 Super Rugby Pacific match between Queensland Reds and Blues at Suncorp Stadium, on April 25, 2025, in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

After reports that Ireland had eyes for their emerging young prop, the Queensland Reds have announced a new deal with Massimo De Lutiis running through to 2029.

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The 22-year-old was the subject of speculation last week after reports, originating from Code Sport’s Jamie Pandaram, suggested the IRFU had been enticed by how the 22-year-old’s reputation and gym prowess have been translating in the professional rugby arena.

But Rugby Australia and the Reds, for whom De Lutiis debuted in 2024, have backed up their signing announcement of fellow young prop Zane Nonggorr on Tuesday by revealing that another long-term deal has been signed by De Lutiis, securing two pillars of Australia’s new generation of front-rowers.

Having impressed with the Australia U20 program and in the Australia A outfit, the prop continued his rise through the ranks with a selection in the first Wallabies camp of 2026 under outgoing coach Joe Schmidt, his second Wallabies camp selection in his young career.

The Gold Coast product said he was pleased with the development he had experienced in the Queensland system, and is happy to have the contract saga behind him.

“I definitely feel like a weight has been lifted with this decision. Now I’m locked in, I can focus on the next three years in Australia,” De Lutiis said.

“I know the Reds and the Wallabies have the world-class coaches who are really good for young tightheads and their development.”

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The prop acknowledged the advances made by the IRFU and URC club Ulster before he ultimately opted to stick with his home team and nation.

“I had a lot to weigh up. I spent a good week or two going through it, and it was a bit stressful,” De Lutiis said.

“Family, knowing Australia and what it is like here…they were two big deciding factors.

“‘Did I want to be potentially playing in front of family and friends at a home World Cup next year?’ I asked myself that question as well. Even if I don’t, it would be amazing to be around a tournament like that with the huge support that’s out there.”

There is plenty of experience within the Reds environment for the youngster to lean on, and De Lutiis says the advice of his veterans, along with the sniffs of Test rugby he’s experienced, were big factors in the decision to stay.

“I talked to some older boys at the Reds, like Lukhan (Salakaia-Loto) and Jeffery (Toomaga-Allen), who have gone over to Europe to play. They gave me a good insight into what it would be like and what I would be leaving,” De Lutiis said.

“I’ve been invited into two Wallabies camps. I remember getting the first invitation by email and thinking it must be a mistake.

“I wondered how I’d fit in with all the big dogs, but I got nothing but amazing support and learnt so much.

“You can always improve, and that’s what I want to be doing over the next three years. I know the scrum is the No.1 priority for a tighthead and I’ll also be working on my whole game, running, ball skills, the whole thing.”

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A hamstring injury has sidelined De Lutiis this year, but he’s on track to return for Les Kiss’s side in the coming weeks. Kiss, who will assume head-coaching responsibilities of the Wallabies midway through the year, was thrilled to retain the young up-and-comer.

“‘Mass’ has impressed me since before my first game as Reds coach,” Kiss said.

“Despite challenges with injury, he’s a committed professional, and he’s only going to get better and better with his ambitions for Queensland and Australian rugby.

“He’s an important and respected figure in the Reds locker room.”

Rugby Australia Director of High Performance Peter Horne spoke to De Lutiis’s potential when expressing RA’s excitement at the signing.

“Massimo is a powerful tighthead with a bright future ahead of him,” Horne said.

“At just 22, he has demonstrated strong potential for the Reds, Australia A and the Australia U20s and has been included in two Wallabies camps.

“Massimo has been the subject of interest from overseas clubs and unions, and we are delighted he has chosen to commit to the Reds and Australian Rugby for the next three years.

“We look forward to Massimo returning to full fitness for the Reds and deepening the front row depth within Australian Rugby.”

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Comments on RugbyPass

J
JW 5 minutes ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

Yeah the three OS picks will be locked in contractually, and a lot more that you would then have to try to bring back instead!

But I’m not sure Tupou will continue to be one, or obviously Big will for that matter either (past the WC).



...

54 Go to comments
J
JW 7 minutes ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

You don’t want to go too far on the depth side though right?

Tahs have Samu/Gamble



...

54 Go to comments
s
sorrel 16 minutes ago
The stage was all set for Ireland, so why did we witness such a poor performance?

Ireland? Poor performance? Were we watching the same game? This is the closest score between these two sides in a decade. That doesn’t just happen because a couple England players are taking time off. Obviously, Ireland wants to perform better and obviously it wasn’t a perfect performance, but this was the best performance we’ve seen anyone put in against England in years.

2 Go to comments
J
JW 17 minutes ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

They’ll be eligible later in the year, so a good pick to get them back for 2027. But why stop at 3 players?

54 Go to comments
J
JW 30 minutes ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

I think the purpose here is to actually improve them SB. Can’t sign him up? Can’t improve a side.

But that is a bugger because I think he is good enough to add depth, SR or Internationally?



...

54 Go to comments
J
JW 32 minutes ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

The idea definitely works, it is when you’re on the edge of collapse you have to ask yourself “is this idea the best?”.

54 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 33 minutes ago
Leinster player ratings vs Sale | 2025/26 Investec Champions Cup

Hallion….bit of a wild rough character. In my world growing up in Ulster would have been generally considered likeable. But in some parts might be applied to an unpleasant fellow as well.

21 Go to comments
J
JW 34 minutes ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

They only played at the WC, and are eligible again I believe.

54 Go to comments
J
JW 35 minutes ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

Were referring to how many to bring home, given that only three overseas players in the squad at any one time doesn’t allow them to pick the best talent (have to bring them home).

The question at the time (last year) was “is this abolished for good or just this year given all the injuries?”, I think they purposefully didn’t answer that to get a better read on what they wanted. Obviously with a home WC that gives a big advantage of turning the situation in their favour.



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54 Go to comments
J
John 37 minutes ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

Coleman is now Tongan at Test level and Hodge is still making his way back from injury I believe.

Petaia’s form is questionable.



...

54 Go to comments
J
John 38 minutes ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

He is not playing great at Perpingnan and is headed to Japan. So I am unsure if he should be top of the list.

54 Go to comments
J
John 39 minutes ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

My point is that if we sign these people in Super, then we don’t have to use the 3 OS picks. Bypasses the need for that particular debate.

54 Go to comments
J
John 41 minutes ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

100% correct

54 Go to comments
J
JS 50 minutes ago
The All Blacks strongest midfield partnership for the next World Cup is already clear

“They are the type of example of the wide pass in the URC game v Edinburgh, where he made the intercept and passed way too early to draw in either of the two backfield defenders”

What are you talking about?



...

159 Go to comments
J
John 1 hour ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

Correct, although Bell and Lenny are not counted in this I believe as they are just on sabaticals. Skelton, Tupou, and Hooper are genuine OS picks. Lolesio could be signed to RA by July so he would not need to be included in this, but if he chooses to stay in Japan and the injury to Skelton, he could be one of three picks.

54 Go to comments
G
Gary C 1 hour ago
‘The All Blacks may not win next year’s World Cup but at least they have been better set up to succeed’

Yes, and that is bringing the excitement we enjoy PB.

68 Go to comments
J
John 1 hour ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

This is totally a possibility and an oversight on my behalf haha but was not my intention.

54 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 1 hour ago
‘The All Blacks may not win next year’s World Cup but at least they have been better set up to succeed’

Well my comment was neither in support or anything in regards to Kirk personally but that was the reasoning given for the decision not that it was to win the World Cup but to be on the best position to win the World Cup and that was based on the trajectory of where it was all going and they felt it was off for multiple reasons and they well may be right ..right? so change was done and time will tell.. Razor&co had their shot and for myself there was stuff I liked there was stuff I didn’t but there was a lot of meh stuff out on the paddock meh won’t win a World Cup or a series against the Boks imo

68 Go to comments
T
Two Cents 1 hour ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

But why? What do any of them definitely offer that no one already here doesn't?

The discussion is somewhat moot in any case because it's simply not going to happen.



...

54 Go to comments
Q
Qualify 2 hours ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

No, we can definitely bring some players back. Just not Noah 👍

54 Go to comments
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