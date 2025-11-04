The All Blacks were clearly the better team in Chicago with a proper bench
If the All Blacks can do that every week, I’m not going to have a lot to complain about.
I’d been prepared for the worst, following the team’s 26-13 win over Ireland in Chicago.
Prior to watching the match, I’d heard grumbles from practically half of my local golf club about how poor the All Blacks had been. Then I listened to a couple of Irish post-match podcasts, which made it sound as if their side had been absolutely abysmal.
In truth, I thought it wasn’t a bad game all round. There was intensity, vigour, flashes of brilliance and plenty of resilience from the All Blacks.
Were they faultless? No, but they were clearly the better team and won relatively comfortably in the end.
It’s hard to be too critical of that.
Better still, there was impact off the bench. Wallace Sititi, Leicester Fainga’anuku and Tamaiti Williams all impressed, while Josh Lord didn’t look out of place either.
The team didn’t miss the injured Scott Barrett, nor his brother Jordie.
Both are good players, but neither deserve to start for the All Blacks every week. I don’t understand why they do and I doubt anyone will miss them against Scotland this week.
Sititi, to me, is much better than Simon Parker. That’s not to say Parker can’t develop, it’s just that I prefer one ahead of the other.
Similarly, I’d be picking Fainga’anuku as often as possible. The guy is a real rugby player and has added a lot to this team in a short amount of time.
I’m assuming his emergence as a potent midfield option will come at the expense of Billy Proctor’s immediate prospects, although I still feel Proctor has more to offer long-term than Quinn Tupaea.
Good on Tupaea, he made one memorable tackle against Australia in Perth and ran strongly for one of his tries, but we’re not talking about the second coming of Joe Stanley or Tana Umaga here.
I suspect poor coaching and clunky performances from those around him haven’t helped Proctor become an immediate success on the test stage. Equally, he’s been a bit passive at times and not inserted himself into the contest.
Whenever he’s given another chance, Proctor can’t wait for the game to come to him. Space is hard to come by in test rugby. You have to be hungry to get your hands on the ball and carry it at defenders with a bit of energy.
On that score, the return of Caleb Clarke continues to be a welcome one.
This isn’t a great All Black side and there are few signs that it’s suddenly going to become one. And, as I’ve written many times, it’s good that New Zealanders continue to have high, maybe even unrealistic, expectations of the side.
When there becomes a collective acceptance of mediocrity, that’s exactly what we’re going to get.
But the All Blacks just beat Ireland, which isn’t exactly a given these days, and they played pretty well in doing so. That’s worthy of praise in my book.
The set pieces were good, the effort was there and the overall execution was acceptable too.
There really isn’t a lot more that I can ask for from this team. Other than to keep it up.
How good was Caleb Clarke on the small number of involvements he was given. If you can build on LF’s hard carry work and play a secondary phase out to the wings, this attack has all the components to start making it fizz with excitement.
I then wonder if Jordi’s best way back will be at 15, with Will Jordan moving back to wing alongside Clarke. That would be an absolutely awsome back 3, with all the skills you could wish for.
Interesting times ahead.
Hamish, I’ve been looking at historical stats and come to the following conclusion.
If you look at ENG last year they were full of effort and endeavour, usually led games for 60 mins and then fell away in the 4th Quarter. I hate to say it but that’s where IRE find themselves, with similar issues, the 23 isn’t good enough and they are probably 5-7 players short of what they need, so they are not where they were in 2022 but they are also not far away from being where they need.
It should be no surprise NZ beat them, as they did to ENG three times last season when they were at a similar point.
However, whilst it would have been almost impossible for Razor to drop the Barrett’s, the injury has allowed him to experiment and the locks & centres looked better for it and could be the lucky break Razor has needed.
The only question is have ENG improved as much as they looked against AUS and does Razor need to consider another innovation of moving to a 6|2 bench with both Sititi & Karifi on the bench to counter the ENG 5x7’s?
One tricky game dealt with but potentially the hardest yet to come. Interesting times ahead.
It was the same old story for Ireland, not creating enough chances to score. Its understandable as well given Crowley is still a young man, look at Barrett as a contrast, goes to the line and has the vision and composure to throw the dummy to beat one and then make a short pass in traffic to assist Dmac on breaking the line. BB and Roigard and Jordan are all creators of opportunities and Ireland dont have that as much against top teams.
During the red card give or take they had a crooked throw in 22 lost a lineout 5 m out penalty on double banking penalty on obstruction on a linebreak that Cam knocked on anyhow bad pass ( was it an obstruction?) gave away a turnover on Clarke half break down sideline, Carter tackled out other side of field had plenty time to cut back in, Beaudie gave away penalty diving on player on ground and 2 times on counter full backline out left he cut back in to first put up a contestable then fall over in the chase not that he would have got there anyhow and second one cut back to get cut down behind A line
It has been blindingly obvious for three years now that Jordie is the player inhibiting the All Black backline attack. He does not threaten the line, telegraphs his passes like you cannot believe, and doesn't actually have a kicking game in general play (contrary to what many believe). Far from being a triple threat, he's in reality no threat, and that has held this team back enormously. Brave guy, fit, tough, but not an elite test match 12 and actually has tried and failed in every position in the backline now. Hopefully 2026 sees the end of the Barrett's in the All Blacks. They have been front and centre during the worst era of All Black rugby ever, and that needs to be acknowledged a bit more honestly by our rugby media.
Very true. Became an All Black because he was BB’s brother. Never been better than average anywhere in the backline.
Bad luck for Jordie but Quinn and Leicester are now the first choice midfield duo for Scotland and their coach Jason Holland might opt for Proctor as cover….or not…
Any whoo…Go the AB’s…Scotland will be tough at home but the AB’s to win it by 13+…
Seems like someone needs to be injured to give way in the ABs
Also curious with Proctor.
But yeah different styles of play with Proctor and Leicester
I think AB BY <10
Jordie has all the gifts but with his Leinster sabbatical, he’s been on the go for nearly 12 months. Non-stop. Just needs a rest.
He’s the only Barrett brother that looks to have a good few years left in him.
I think comparing Sititi to Parker shows a lack of rugby knowledge. They have completely different characteristics as loose forwards.
Given Razor has only just settled on Parker, Savea & Lakai, I very much doubt he would change it at this stage but with the 5x7’s of ENG, he’s got a big decision of staying 5|3 or going 6|2 and potentially having Sititi & Kirifi to counter the 5x7’s strategy for that final Quarter.
It ,may well also help that same issue NZ have suffered during TRC.
True
But Lakai Sititi Parker and Savea, all seem very interesting! The combos are really interesting
Can’t wait to see how the rest of the Autumn series go for these combinations
Tupaea has had 3 really solid performances in a row, and scored a wonderful try against the almighty Springboks in Auckland before the Wellington calamity (the whole team was rubbish in that game). He has shown much more on attack and defence in 4 games than Proctor has in 7 games so far this year. He is excellent at getting turnovers at rucks and he can cover more positions (inside centre, outside centre and wing), which are two additional handy features about him.
Tupaea started his AB’s career very early, and he has the potential to have just as long of a career as Proctor does. They’re both 26 years of age.
How come DMac didn’t get a mention? He was great in his cameo off the bench too.
I agree Tupaea played well to get his start at 13 and looks the goods to me both on attack and defense. But Fainganuku looked good too. Severely tempted to put Jordie to fullback and Jordan on the wing to make room for them both. Imagine the kerfuffle that would cause.
You forgot Faingaʻanuku, he’s a better 13 than Tupaea. I think we can move on from Proctor, he just doesn’t look quick enough or physical enough. And if Jordie is a lock in, as it seems he is, Proctor is the wrong partner at test level. A beast like Faingaʻanuku is what’s needed to compliment Jordie’s weaknesses. Which would make Tupaea’s future look difficult. I really hope they start Tupaea and Faingaʻanuku this weekend - it’s a completely different partnership to Jordie & Proctor/Ioane, but much more exciting.
You forgot McKenzie as usual - if it does not meet your narrative, it is not valid
Wow Hamish. I think you’re the first journalist who hasn’t salivated over everything Jordie does. I agree. He used to be reliable without offering too much but this year he’s become terrible defensively and offers nothing on attack. Hopefully his misfortune will help the selectors realise that he’s been partially responsible for holding back our backline since moving to 12.