The All Blacks were clearly the better team in Chicago with a proper bench

If the All Blacks can do that every week, I’m not going to have a lot to complain about.

ADVERTISEMENT

I’d been prepared for the worst, following the team’s 26-13 win over Ireland in Chicago.

Prior to watching the match, I’d heard grumbles from practically half of my local golf club about how poor the All Blacks had been. Then I listened to a couple of Irish post-match podcasts, which made it sound as if their side had been absolutely abysmal.

Tests of time – Episode 1 | Trailer | RPTV The 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter final between New Zealand and Ireland will forever be remembered as an all time classic. Episode one of Tests of Time looks into what made that night so special. Watch now on RugbyPass TV. Watch now Tests of time – Episode 1 | Trailer | RPTV The 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter final between New Zealand and Ireland will forever be remembered as an all time classic. Episode one of Tests of Time looks into what made that night so special. Watch now on RugbyPass TV.

In truth, I thought it wasn’t a bad game all round. There was intensity, vigour, flashes of brilliance and plenty of resilience from the All Blacks.

Were they faultless? No, but they were clearly the better team and won relatively comfortably in the end.

It’s hard to be too critical of that.

Better still, there was impact off the bench. Wallace Sititi, Leicester Fainga’anuku and Tamaiti Williams all impressed, while Josh Lord didn’t look out of place either.

The team didn’t miss the injured Scott Barrett, nor his brother Jordie.

Both are good players, but neither deserve to start for the All Blacks every week. I don’t understand why they do and I doubt anyone will miss them against Scotland this week.

Sititi, to me, is much better than Simon Parker. That’s not to say Parker can’t develop, it’s just that I prefer one ahead of the other.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, I’d be picking Fainga’anuku as often as possible. The guy is a real rugby player and has added a lot to this team in a short amount of time.

I’m assuming his emergence as a potent midfield option will come at the expense of Billy Proctor’s immediate prospects, although I still feel Proctor has more to offer long-term than Quinn Tupaea.

Good on Tupaea, he made one memorable tackle against Australia in Perth and ran strongly for one of his tries, but we’re not talking about the second coming of Joe Stanley or Tana Umaga here.

I suspect poor coaching and clunky performances from those around him haven’t helped Proctor become an immediate success on the test stage. Equally, he’s been a bit passive at times and not inserted himself into the contest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Whenever he’s given another chance, Proctor can’t wait for the game to come to him. Space is hard to come by in test rugby. You have to be hungry to get your hands on the ball and carry it at defenders with a bit of energy.

On that score, the return of Caleb Clarke continues to be a welcome one.

This isn’t a great All Black side and there are few signs that it’s suddenly going to become one. And, as I’ve written many times, it’s good that New Zealanders continue to have high, maybe even unrealistic, expectations of the side.

When there becomes a collective acceptance of mediocrity, that’s exactly what we’re going to get.

But the All Blacks just beat Ireland, which isn’t exactly a given these days, and they played pretty well in doing so. That’s worthy of praise in my book.

The set pieces were good, the effort was there and the overall execution was acceptable too.

There really isn’t a lot more that I can ask for from this team. Other than to keep it up.