Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
49 - 6
FT
31 - 32
FT
18 - 33
FT
6 - 16
FT
23 - 27
FT
28 - 32
FT
25 - 17
FT
14 - 32
FT
33 - 19
FT
24 - 23
FT
34 - 21
FT
46 - 19
FT
26 - 19
FT
24 - 33
FT
28 - 18
FT
Autumn Nations Series

The All Blacks were clearly the better team in Chicago with a proper bench

Peter Lakai and Wallace Sititi of the All Blacks celebrate after scoring a try against Ireland during the The Gallagher Cup: The Rematch at Soldier Field on November 01, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

If the All Blacks can do that every week, I’m not going to have a lot to complain about.

ADVERTISEMENT

I’d been prepared for the worst, following the team’s 26-13 win over Ireland in Chicago.

Prior to watching the match, I’d heard grumbles from practically half of my local golf club about how poor the All Blacks had been. Then I listened to a couple of Irish post-match podcasts, which made it sound as if their side had been absolutely abysmal.

Video Spacer

Tests of time – Episode 1 | Trailer | RPTV

The 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter final between New Zealand and Ireland will forever be remembered as an all time classic. Episode one of Tests of Time looks into what made that night so special. Watch now on RugbyPass TV.

Watch now

Video Spacer

Tests of time – Episode 1 | Trailer | RPTV

The 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter final between New Zealand and Ireland will forever be remembered as an all time classic. Episode one of Tests of Time looks into what made that night so special. Watch now on RugbyPass TV.

Watch now

In truth, I thought it wasn’t a bad game all round. There was intensity, vigour, flashes of brilliance and plenty of resilience from the All Blacks.

Were they faultless? No, but they were clearly the better team and won relatively comfortably in the end.

It’s hard to be too critical of that.

Better still, there was impact off the bench. Wallace Sititi, Leicester Fainga’anuku and Tamaiti Williams all impressed, while Josh Lord didn’t look out of place either.

The team didn’t miss the injured Scott Barrett, nor his brother Jordie.

Both are good players, but neither deserve to start for the All Blacks every week. I don’t understand why they do and I doubt anyone will miss them against Scotland this week.

Sititi, to me, is much better than Simon Parker. That’s not to say Parker can’t develop, it’s just that I prefer one ahead of the other.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, I’d be picking Fainga’anuku as often as possible. The guy is a real rugby player and has added a lot to this team in a short amount of time.

I’m assuming his emergence as a potent midfield option will come at the expense of Billy Proctor’s immediate prospects, although I still feel Proctor has more to offer long-term than Quinn Tupaea.

Good on Tupaea, he made one memorable tackle against Australia in Perth and ran strongly for one of his tries, but we’re not talking about the second coming of Joe Stanley or Tana Umaga here.

I suspect poor coaching and clunky performances from those around him haven’t helped Proctor become an immediate success on the test stage. Equally, he’s been a bit passive at times and not inserted himself into the contest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Whenever he’s given another chance, Proctor can’t wait for the game to come to him. Space is hard to come by in test rugby. You have to be hungry to get your hands on the ball and carry it at defenders with a bit of energy.

On that score, the return of Caleb Clarke continues to be a welcome one.

This isn’t a great All Black side and there are few signs that it’s suddenly going to become one. And, as I’ve written many times, it’s good that New Zealanders continue to have high, maybe even unrealistic, expectations of the side.

When there becomes a collective acceptance of mediocrity, that’s exactly what we’re going to get.

But the All Blacks just beat Ireland, which isn’t exactly a given these days, and they played pretty well in doing so. That’s worthy of praise in my book.

The set pieces were good, the effort was there and the overall execution was acceptable too.

There really isn’t a lot more that I can ask for from this team. Other than to keep it up.

Recommended

The London-born lock who took down the Bok-laden Barbarians

INTERVIEW

NZR Awards: All Blacks lock among nominees for NPC Player of the Year

Semo Sititi: 'Wallace is not the type of person that gets involved in stupid stuff like fighting. He’s different to his dad!'

FEATURED

Jordie Barrett's season is over after double injury against Ireland

BREAKING

 

It's a jam-packed November! Watch these Autumn internationals on RugbyPass TV this weekend, or via your local broadcast partner!

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

What Jack Conan makes of the current Bok side

5
2

The crazy truth underpinning this Springboks team

33
3

Fissler Confidential: England lock moves closer to Tigers exit

2
4

Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

75
5

All Blacks player ratings vs England | Quilter Nations Series 2025

155
6

Wales player ratings vs Japan | Quilter Nations Series 2025

4
7

England player ratings vs New Zealand | Quilter Nations Series 2025

18
8

Springboks player ratings vs Italy | Quilter Nations Series 2025

20

Comments

22 Comments
P
PMcD 11 days ago

How good was Caleb Clarke on the small number of involvements he was given. If you can build on LF’s hard carry work and play a secondary phase out to the wings, this attack has all the components to start making it fizz with excitement.


I then wonder if Jordi’s best way back will be at 15, with Will Jordan moving back to wing alongside Clarke. That would be an absolutely awsome back 3, with all the skills you could wish for.


Interesting times ahead.

P
PMcD 11 days ago

Hamish, I’ve been looking at historical stats and come to the following conclusion.


If you look at ENG last year they were full of effort and endeavour, usually led games for 60 mins and then fell away in the 4th Quarter. I hate to say it but that’s where IRE find themselves, with similar issues, the 23 isn’t good enough and they are probably 5-7 players short of what they need, so they are not where they were in 2022 but they are also not far away from being where they need.


It should be no surprise NZ beat them, as they did to ENG three times last season when they were at a similar point.


However, whilst it would have been almost impossible for Razor to drop the Barrett’s, the injury has allowed him to experiment and the locks & centres looked better for it and could be the lucky break Razor has needed.


The only question is have ENG improved as much as they looked against AUS and does Razor need to consider another innovation of moving to a 6|2 bench with both Sititi & Karifi on the bench to counter the ENG 5x7’s?


One tricky game dealt with but potentially the hardest yet to come. Interesting times ahead.

C
CM 11 days ago

It was the same old story for Ireland, not creating enough chances to score. Its understandable as well given Crowley is still a young man, look at Barrett as a contrast, goes to the line and has the vision and composure to throw the dummy to beat one and then make a short pass in traffic to assist Dmac on breaking the line. BB and Roigard and Jordan are all creators of opportunities and Ireland dont have that as much against top teams.

B
B A 11 days ago

During the red card give or take they had a crooked throw in 22 lost a lineout 5 m out penalty on double banking penalty on obstruction on a linebreak that Cam knocked on anyhow bad pass ( was it an obstruction?) gave away a turnover on Clarke half break down sideline, Carter tackled out other side of field had plenty time to cut back in, Beaudie gave away penalty diving on player on ground and 2 times on counter full backline out left he cut back in to first put up a contestable then fall over in the chase not that he would have got there anyhow and second one cut back to get cut down behind A line

S
Skinny Pins 11 days ago

It has been blindingly obvious for three years now that Jordie is the player inhibiting the All Black backline attack. He does not threaten the line, telegraphs his passes like you cannot believe, and doesn't actually have a kicking game in general play (contrary to what many believe). Far from being a triple threat, he's in reality no threat, and that has held this team back enormously. Brave guy, fit, tough, but not an elite test match 12 and actually has tried and failed in every position in the backline now. Hopefully 2026 sees the end of the Barrett's in the All Blacks. They have been front and centre during the worst era of All Black rugby ever, and that needs to be acknowledged a bit more honestly by our rugby media.

d
dk 11 days ago

Very true. Became an All Black because he was BB’s brother. Never been better than average anywhere in the backline.

B
B 11 days ago

Bad luck for Jordie but Quinn and Leicester are now the first choice midfield duo for Scotland and their coach Jason Holland might opt for Proctor as cover….or not…


Any whoo…Go the AB’s…Scotland will be tough at home but the AB’s to win it by 13+…

B
B L 11 days ago

Seems like someone needs to be injured to give way in the ABs


Also curious with Proctor.


But yeah different styles of play with Proctor and Leicester


I think AB BY <10

D
Dave Didley 11 days ago

Jordie has all the gifts but with his Leinster sabbatical, he’s been on the go for nearly 12 months. Non-stop. Just needs a rest.


He’s the only Barrett brother that looks to have a good few years left in him.

S
SB 11 days ago

I think comparing Sititi to Parker shows a lack of rugby knowledge. They have completely different characteristics as loose forwards.

P
PMcD 11 days ago

Given Razor has only just settled on Parker, Savea & Lakai, I very much doubt he would change it at this stage but with the 5x7’s of ENG, he’s got a big decision of staying 5|3 or going 6|2 and potentially having Sititi & Kirifi to counter the 5x7’s strategy for that final Quarter.


It ,may well also help that same issue NZ have suffered during TRC.

B
B L 11 days ago

True


But Lakai Sititi Parker and Savea, all seem very interesting! The combos are really interesting


Can’t wait to see how the rest of the Autumn series go for these combinations

B
BH 11 days ago

Tupaea has had 3 really solid performances in a row, and scored a wonderful try against the almighty Springboks in Auckland before the Wellington calamity (the whole team was rubbish in that game). He has shown much more on attack and defence in 4 games than Proctor has in 7 games so far this year. He is excellent at getting turnovers at rucks and he can cover more positions (inside centre, outside centre and wing), which are two additional handy features about him.


Tupaea started his AB’s career very early, and he has the potential to have just as long of a career as Proctor does. They’re both 26 years of age.


How come DMac didn’t get a mention? He was great in his cameo off the bench too.

K
K J 11 days ago

I agree Tupaea played well to get his start at 13 and looks the goods to me both on attack and defense. But Fainganuku looked good too. Severely tempted to put Jordie to fullback and Jordan on the wing to make room for them both. Imagine the kerfuffle that would cause.

j
johnz 11 days ago

You forgot Faingaʻanuku, he’s a better 13 than Tupaea. I think we can move on from Proctor, he just doesn’t look quick enough or physical enough. And if Jordie is a lock in, as it seems he is, Proctor is the wrong partner at test level. A beast like Faingaʻanuku is what’s needed to compliment Jordie’s weaknesses. Which would make Tupaea’s future look difficult. I really hope they start Tupaea and Faingaʻanuku this weekend - it’s a completely different partnership to Jordie & Proctor/Ioane, but much more exciting.

G
GL 12 days ago

You forgot McKenzie as usual - if it does not meet your narrative, it is not valid

d
dk 12 days ago

Wow Hamish. I think you’re the first journalist who hasn’t salivated over everything Jordie does. I agree. He used to be reliable without offering too much but this year he’s become terrible defensively and offers nothing on attack. Hopefully his misfortune will help the selectors realise that he’s been partially responsible for holding back our backline since moving to 12.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

‘It's brilliant to see someone not deviate from his unique talent’ – Deadly Darcy in numbers

The Scotland star "has stayed true to his natural ability" to become one of the world's most prolific wings.

LONG READ

Ireland look to Caelan Doris for big fix as former captain chides 'hysterical' fans

Andy Farrell is planning for all eventualities which means a few of his trusted lieutenants are wondering if their time is up

1
LONG READ

'Forget the quarter-final hoodoo - Ireland's victories and history are what really counts'

Ireland have never made a World Cup semi-final, but to suggest they are not one of the most accomplished sides of the 21st century is to misread history.

87

Comments on RugbyPass

B
Blackmania 11 minutes ago
Former All Black centurion pinpoints where Robertson's issues lie

Anyway, we’ve been seeing the same games for the past two years with Robertson. A lot of inconsistency. A team, indeed, that reacts more than it acts. They don’t seem to have enough established foundations to maintain their structure and game plan throughout a match. As soon as the game swings on a single incident — like Saturday with Taylor’s yellow card — they fall apart. It’s a recurring issue with this team.

Razor says in his post-match comments that he understands the fans’ disappointment and that he (and his staff) are doing everything they can to prepare this team properly. Honestly, that’s not the impression we get. The constant — and poor — selection of certain players undermines his message.



...

2 Go to comments
J
JW 20 minutes ago
Scott Robertson: 'There's so much good stuff that we did out there'

Yeah, I think it was more lack of fight or composure to score again late. But who knows, maybe their energy levels were down like Holland and were all jumping the gun and being overly negative.

I just saw their reactions after the game on the news (and read it from people able to notice it before and during the game) and they looked devastated. Way to devastated for losing to a side like England. Did that look out of place to you if you watched after the match? Something was wrong.



...

42 Go to comments
J
JW 28 minutes ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England



The scoreboard doesn’t lie so quite obviously the defences were not equal

Lol, there are two components in most sports, defence, and attack.



...

75 Go to comments
J
Jacque 33 minutes ago
'Sad': Rassie Eramsus addresses Boks' second red card in two weekends

Ramos, against the Boks last weekend, never went for an HIA and played the entire match. Garbisi never went for one in Turin and played the entire game.

ABSOLUTE JOKE.



...

23 Go to comments
f
frandinand 46 minutes ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

TBH neither BB or DMac are competent at number 10 and certainly DMacs record in Super 12 finals argues against him. Love may be an answer.

75 Go to comments
J
JW 47 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs England | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Yeah not totally sure on TK. In a modern team ike the Highlanders where you have Timoci, Tele’a and Nareki types doing the ground work clearing ruck and making turnovers, I’d like to see Howden at 7. A backrow of Haig, Stoddart, Howden/Lasaqa would be interesting.

I was really happy with the versatility and playing around the SR coaches did this year, apart from maybe Cotter who was doing idk what with segner etc. I’m looking forward to see how they develop that. So much of all these circumstances are unfortunate, I can’t remember a time where things have played out as badly, but if Dalton had of been able to return from injury last year and nail down a AB spot instead of having to fight for but also being played into the ground by Cotter, then you can give Segner more time in his position and play actual six’s that would have helped their style. Him and Hoskins had not a single bench role and I’m not surprised either struggled against their opposition as they did. Just like the International game is not a walk in the park, neither is SR like it was in 2015 where you could play a guy into form by brute force.



...

155 Go to comments
N
Nik 56 minutes ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

The scoreboard doesn’t lie so quite obviously the defences were not equal. England scored 4(four) tries 1 more than NZ, made more linebreaks, NZ gave away a kickable and were unable to defend against 2 drop goals.

You say The glaring difference between the two sides was attack, getting over the gainline, offloading, and breaking the line,



...

75 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
All Blacks player ratings vs England | Quilter Nations Series 2025

I’m not wrong about Fihaki at all. I was egging on BAs fanboism is all.

He certainly didn’t have brilliant season though, was a useful player but like all of those Crusader ones this year, shat the bed on his first game (ABXV) outside of those environments. Hopefully he can continue to improve as he is a point of difference player type.



...

155 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Scott Robertson: 'There's so much good stuff that we did out there'

Just his asinine comments. But it’s not clutching at straws, there was. If those kicks go to the corner and Taylor doesn’t get binned the ABs could have just kept rolling on. They achieved 90% quick ball from rucks (50% high that the game last year), kicked better (made more ground on average), carried more than previous weeks.

Obviously not enough good stuff to win, which I agree would have been more the point he should comment on, but maybe he did and it just wasn’t reported?



...

42 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Yes, it was. They also only let in 3 tries, they also tackled at 90%.

The glaring difference between the two sides was attack, getting over the gainline, offloading, and breaking the line.



...

75 Go to comments
B
Ben 1 hour ago
The crazy truth underpinning this Springboks team

Just spelling out an end game that might appease WR

31 Go to comments
N
Nik 1 hour ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Obviously it wasn’t

75 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Wow, mate.

I think you’ve gone down the wrong track with your 7man theory. Take a look at the game stats, especially the breakdown/ruck! These are whopping numbers, the All Blacks allowed a crazy 88% lightening quick ball!! Your 7’s tactic certainly worked in favour of your offense though as you weren’t far behind!



...

75 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

You don’t just start and finish with the “whole Canterbury thing”?

75 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

I was trying to make a case for Dmac to come in as his replacement (jokingly mind you, I’d actually like for Love to be thrown in the deep end, did you see him against Brumbies or Reds during round robin?) and BB still takes priority!

75 Go to comments
J
JO 2 hours ago
The crazy truth underpinning this Springboks team

Well…you entered the card territory. No conspiracy, just dreadful officiating. Did anyone note the yellow given to a Fijian player? It was the height of absurdity in a fast-moving dynamic game called rugby.

31 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Haha bit of both Ron!

But maybe what I heard was a joke, just without the punchline? So not a joke? Only friend of a friend of a friend stuff. I wouldn’t take it seriously.



...

75 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Yep none of this “sniffing around” business, get them stuck in there and playing (i’d hope for a better system in future because each year it looks like 14 tests a year is getting harder and harder) and comparing themselves to the best.

75 Go to comments
f
frandinand 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Ford is competent number 10 and definitely not a Carter. But he embarrassingly outplayed BB just as Russell did the week before.

75 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Yep, better to have the 2 out of 3 guy than the 0-3 guy until then too!

75 Go to comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Close
Close

We've updated our Privacy Statement so you have more clarity and details regarding how and why we process your personal data.

We've also updated our Terms of Use. By continuing to use this website, you are accepting the updated Statement and Terms.