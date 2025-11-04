NZR Awards: All Blacks lock among nominees for NPC Player of the Year

New Zealand Rugby has unveiled the first round of award finalists ahead of its night of nights on December 11, with All Blacks lock Sam Darry among three nominees for NPC Player of the Year.

These awards aim to recognise the achievements of community and domestic rugby, while other major honours like All Blacks and Black Ferns Player of the Year will be revealed on November 28.

With the 2025 National Provincial Championship season in the books, NZR have confirmed that Canterbury second-rower Darry, Folau Fakatava from Hawke’s Bay and Taranaki’s Josh Jacomb are in the mix for the Duane Monkley Medal.

North Harbour’s Holly Williams, Taufa Bason from Auckland, and Waikato’s Grace Houpapa-Barrett are in the running for the Fiao’o Faamausili Medal, which is presented to the Farah Palmer Cup Player of the Year.

From the Heartland Championship, Keanu Taumata from Poverty Bay joins Declan McCormack from Mid Canterbury and Wairarapa Bush’s Sam Walton-Sexton in the Player of the Year race for the Ian Kirkpatrick Medal.

Rangataua Sports and Cultural Club, Waimate Rugby Football Club and Hunterville Rugby Football Club are up for Rugby Club of the Year. Charles Monro Volunteer of the Year nominees are Glen Devenie, Stacey Kobus and Jodi Taylor.

The other finalists that have been revealed are for the Te Hapai Community Impact Award, with Counties Manukau’s Cian Byrne-Hansen, Whanganui Rugby’s Sosoli Talawadua and Peter Hastings from Bay of Plenty.

NZR will reveal the finalists for the following awards on November 28.

DHL Super Rugby Pacific Player of the Year, Sky Super Rugby Aupiki Player of the Year, Richard Crawshaw Memorial All Blacks Sevens Player of the Year, Black Ferns Sevens Player of the Year, New Zealand Rugby Age Grade Player of the Year, ASB National Men’s Coach of the Year, ASB National Women’s Coach of the Year, ASB New Zealand Coach of the Year, New Zealand Rugby Referee of the Year, adidas National Women’s Team of the Year, adidas National Men’s Team of the Year, adidas New Zealand Team of the Year, Tom French Memorial Maori Player of the Year, All Blacks Player of the Year, and Black Ferns Player of the Year.

