International

The London-born lock who took down the Bok-laden Barbarians

Jamie Hannah and Cullen Grace of the Crusaders (L-R) pose with the trophy following the Super Rugby Pacific Grand Final match between Crusaders and Chiefs at Apollo Projects Stadium, on June 21, 2025, in Christchurch, New Zealand. (Photo by Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images)

Jamie Hannah admits that navigating London’s hectic underground was more challenging than it should have been during the All Blacks XV’s day off while preparing for their match against the Barbarians last week. 

However, the 23-year-old lock from Canterbury and the Crusaders knows his way around better than most of his teammates. Born in London, Jamie moved to Oxford, a self-proclaimed “greatest little town” in New Zealand, when he was eight.

Oxford is a farming community located 50km northeast of Christchurch, with a population of just over 3,000. The town once won an official award for having the most beautiful toilet in the country, while the Sheffield Pie Shop might have won more awards than filmmaker Peter Jackson. Oxford is quiet, honest, and straightforward, a world away from Big Ben or the West End.

“She’s a bit different from the old five-dollar Metrocard,” Hannah laughed. “I don’t remember much about London; I was too young. But it’s definitely a buzz coming back. It feels like another world, to be honest.”

“My goal on this tour is to soak up the knowledge from the older players and improve against tough opposition.”

The All Blacks XV initially fell behind the Barbarians by a world on Saturday, slumping to a 19-0 deficit after 26 minutes. Springboks Bongi Mbonambi, Asenathi Ntlabakanye and Evan Ross all scored tries, but Hannah helped turn the tide in the 33-19 victory with a productive 33 minutes from the bench.

“There wasn’t much panic at halftime. We felt like we had weathered the storm and just had to get more possession and stick to the game plan,” Hannah said.

“When I came on, I just wanted to do my role. They had some big boys in there, and we sensed they were gassed. I guess that’s what happens when you spend a week on the piss.

“Saturday was actually my first professional game against a team with that many South Africans. They’re certainly pretty physical. It was an exciting challenge.

“I can’t wait to face England A. To be fair, I don’t know a lot about them, but they’ll be physical and passionate.”

A product of Christchurch Boys’ High School, Hannah captained the fabled First XV in 2020, selected for the New Zealand Secondary Schools team a year after making the New Zealand Under-18 Barbarians.

At the Crusaders Academy, Hannah has been mentored by All Blacks Test record holder Sam Whitelock, who has played 153 Tests and achieved 125 wins, as well as current captain Scott Barrett, who has played 87 Tests with 65 wins. However, he has undergone surgery on both shoulders, including a fractured socket and labrum damage.

“Two shoulder recons have been pretty tough, but I’m made of metal now,” Hannah joked. “Touch wood, this will be the first full season I’ve managed to get through.”

“I think the biggest lessons I’ve learned from Sam and Scooter are how to take care of your body off the field and to develop habits that make you a better all-around player.”

The 2024 Super Rugby Pacific season was challenging for the Crusaders, as they missed the playoffs for the first time since 2015. Many of the younger players, including Hannah, had to step up earlier than anticipated after the team was riddled with injuries.

 “There were some big learnings, especially around self-discipline and closing out games,” he reflected.

In 2024, the Crusaders lost six of the 13 games Hannah played in by fewer than seven points. However, in 2025, they won all five of the eight games he participated in that were decided by seven points or less, including a semi-final victory against the Blues (21-14) and a final win against the Chiefs (16-12).

Further success followed in the NPC, where Hannah scored a try in Canterbury’s 54-14 Ranfurly Shield win over Southland in Invercargill on September 6. He also helped Canterbury secure their 15th NPC title, defeating Otago 36-28 in front of a sold-out crowd at Apollo Projects Stadium on October 25. He has won 14 out of his 17 games in red and black.

“Winning two championships in a year is special,” Hannah said. “I wouldn’t say I have any standout memories, except for the closeness of the group.”

Hannah is joined in the All Blacks XV by his Canterbury teammates Chay Fihaki, Brodie McAlister, and Braydon Ennor. George Bell and Duane Monkley medal nominee Sam Darry were also recalled to the All Blacks after the NPC.

G
GP 12 days ago

Great interview with Canterbury and Crusaders lock Jamie Hannah. He had a superb season for both championship winning teams. Not surprised he is carrying it on. His performance in the NPC Final was wonderful, showing off his wonderful skill set.

