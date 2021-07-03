Close Notice
The 3 things that most pleased Gatland in Saturday's Lions win

By Liam Heagney
(Photo by PA)

Lions boss Warren Gatland has highlighted the three things that most pleased him about his team’s 56-14 over the Sigma Lions in Johannesburg on Saturday in the first match of their 2021 tour in South Africa. The Lions has flown to the southern hemisphere having had a costly hit-out versus Japan in Murrayfield where they lost tour skipper Alun Wyn Jones and Justin Tipuric. 

That pre-departure match in Scotland last Saturday was won 28-10, the Lions starting well but losing their way in the remaining 50 minutes. However, they were way more effective in their opening run in South Africa, leading 14-0 after just seven minutes and going on to score a total of eight tries – four of them for Josh Adams – en route to a comfortably 42-point winning margin. 

Asked what pleased him most about the effort, Gatland said: “I thought the guy on the left wing did okay today. Pleased with the bench. I thought the bench brought some energy. 

“Probably for us we went in there with a game plan, we had to adjust the way that we wanted to play because we were getting a bit more success in terms of they probably didn’t pressure us as much from a blitz defence as we had expected, so we were able to change the way we played so that was a pretty good reaction. 

“I was just really pleased, the energy out there and the enthusiasm, the guys working hard to get back when they [Sigma] make a few breaks, we made a couple of mistakes. They were hard to get the ball off because there was a lot of one-pass, two-pass rugby, so that was quite hard when we did turn it over that they were playing lots of phases against us but I thought a really positive start.

“We have been getting better and better as a squad the more time we spent together. We made 14 changes. We have put down a bit of a marker but we know as a group that we won’t be 100 per cent satisfied, still lots of improvements but we feel like we can get there and make lots of improvements too.”

With the non-matchday 23 having all trained hard on Saturday morning bar Robbie Henshaw, who is nursing what Gatland described as a minor hamstring issue, the Lions plan to give the squad a day off on Sunday in order to get everyone working on the same training cycle. 

