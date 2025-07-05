'That's something that we are definitely going to look at' - Tadgh Beirne

Tadhg Beirne admits that it was a massive honour to captain the Lions following the 21-10 victory over the NSW Waratahs in Sydney.

The Munster lock, standing in for the rested tour skipper Maro Itoje, points out that the Lions made too many errors, which will have to be ironed out before their next match against the Brumbies on Wednesday.

Beirne says that he was as frustrated as Farrell with the number of mistakes the Lions made, giving up 20 turnovers and not taking advantage of 70 per cent of the territory and 62 per cent of the possession.

But he pointed out that it wasn’t all doom and gloom and thought that the scrum is improving with every game, just like their lineout.

“It was a massive honour to captain for sure. But as Faz (Andy Farrell) has mentioned, there were so many errors it was quite frustrating that we couldn’t get a hold of the game the way we would have liked to.

“I had a few dropped balls myself, and it was the individual errors that cost us in terms of our attack. It was frustrating that no matter how many times we were in their 22, we kept coming up short.

“And that is something that we are definitely going to have to look at and figure out how to improve it so it doesn’t happen again.

“We kept going and giving it a go. We kept getting into their 22; it was just the final pass or the lead-up. We dropped the ball or gave away a turnover, but it didn’t stop us from going again, getting the ball back, and having another crack.

“On another day, we could have scored a few more. It’s just unfortunate today that there were too many errors. That’s what we are frustrated with.

“But there have been improvements. Our scrum has improved a lot, and our lineout was really good today. So we will take some really good positives as well,” he said.