Tabai Matson lands new head coach role after Harlequins exit

Former Harlequins director of performance development Tabai Matson has been named the new head coach of BlackRams Tokyo in Japan Rugby League One.

Matson has landed the role just weeks after his three-year stint at the Stoop was brought to a close.

The former Fiji international had previously worked as head coach of Quins, but changed his role in the final year of his stay in London.

He will take over a BlackRams side that maintained their status in Japan’s premier league last season through a relegation play-off.

Former All Black Carl Hoeft and former Japan fullback Go Aruga will also serve as Matson’s assistants in Tokyo.

“NTT Japan Rugby League One is becoming a world-renowned competition with many of the best players and coaches plying their trade in it,” Matson said.

“Setagaya ward is the heart of Tokyo, and I’m really looking forward to representing our community in League One and enjoying everything this beautiful Setagaya ward within Tokyo has to offer.

“BlackRams Tokyo are determined to progress and improve their rugby performances, so I’m excited about the challenges ahead.

“Every year League One is becoming more competitive, so we must change and adapt to the new challenges from other teams.

“My experiences living, playing, and coaching in 5 different countries, as well as coaching Fiji and Maori All Blacks, have taught me how important culture is to the performance of the team.

“I lived in Japan for five years as a player coach and understand the strength and beauty of the Japanese people.

“I’m looking forward to learning again and helping this amazing club move forward.”