Springboks legend: 'All Blacks displaying how rugby should be played'
Springbok legend Kobus Wiese has applauded the style of play showcased by the All Blacks as they swept aside the Wallabies in second Bledisloe Test in Auckland, a comment that could be interpreted as a subtle dig at the pragmatic but boring style of Jacques Nienaber’s South Africa.
The All Blacks have claimed the Bledisloe Cup in stunning fashion, punishing the wayward Wallabies 57-22 in a record Eden Park drubbing. A ripping first-half contest turned ugly for Australia after the break in the Auckland rain, New Zealand running in four tries in a lethal 18-minute spell.
The All Blacks now have an unassailable 2-0 lead before the series concludes in Perth in a fortnight, and lengthens the Bledisloe Cup’s stay in New Zealand to 19 years.
The brand of rugby on display was a world away from the British & Irish Lions tour of South Africa, and it wasn’t lost on fans.
Nor was it lost on former Springbok legend and pundit Kobus Wiese, who tweeted: “All Blacks displaying how rugby should be played!”
Considering the criticism aimed at the Springboks – and to a lesser extent the British & Irish Lions – in recent weeks, it’s hard to not to intepret Wiese’s Tweet as a subtle dig at the South African rugby establishment.
Well known rugby journalist Peter Jackson wrote: “More creative rugby in a matter of minutes from All Blacks and Wallabies this morning than the Lions produced in an entire series.”
Scottish rugby journalist Gavin Harper tweeted: “What a terrific advert for rugby that Bledisloe Cup was this morning. Great attacking skills but the All Blacks once again a class apart.”
This week Argentina coach Mario Ledesma defended the criticisms aimed at the Boks. “South Africa is South Africa, they have an identity that is really strong. A team that is world champions and just won the series against the British & Irish Lions,” he said.
“They are doing their thing very well. It is very subjective to talk about what is boring or not .”
additional reporting AAP
