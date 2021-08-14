Join our mailing list now and you could win big! Join our mailing list to win!
The Rugby Championship    

Springboks legend: 'All Blacks displaying how rugby should be played'

By Kim Ekin
Aaron Smith /Getty

Springbok legend Kobus Wiese has applauded the style of play showcased by the All Blacks as they swept aside the Wallabies in second Bledisloe Test in Auckland, a comment that could be interpreted as a subtle dig at the pragmatic but boring style of Jacques Nienaber’s South Africa.

The All Blacks have claimed the Bledisloe Cup in stunning fashion, punishing the wayward Wallabies 57-22 in a record Eden Park drubbing. A ripping first-half contest turned ugly for Australia after the break in the Auckland rain, New Zealand running in four tries in a lethal 18-minute spell.

The All Blacks now have an unassailable 2-0 lead before the series concludes in Perth in a fortnight, and lengthens the Bledisloe Cup’s stay in New Zealand to 19 years.

The brand of rugby on display was a world away from the British & Irish Lions tour of South Africa, and it wasn’t lost on fans.

Nor was it lost on former Springbok legend and pundit Kobus Wiese, who tweeted: “All Blacks displaying how rugby should be played!”

Considering the criticism aimed at the Springboks – and to a lesser extent the British & Irish Lions – in recent weeks, it’s hard to not to intepret Wiese’s Tweet as a subtle dig at the South African rugby establishment.

Well known rugby journalist Peter Jackson wrote: “More creative rugby in a matter of minutes from All Blacks and Wallabies this morning than the Lions produced in an entire series.”

Scottish rugby journalist Gavin Harper tweeted: “What a terrific advert for rugby that Bledisloe Cup was this morning. Great attacking skills but the All Blacks once again a class apart.”

This week Argentina coach Mario Ledesma defended the criticisms aimed at the Boks. “South Africa is South Africa, they have an identity that is really strong. A team that is world champions and just won the series against the British & Irish Lions,” he said.

“They are doing their thing very well. It is very subjective to talk about what is boring or not .”

additional reporting AAP

