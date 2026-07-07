South Africa U20 player ratings vs Wales | World Rugby Junior World Championship 2026

South Africa U20 player ratings: The reigning champions conceded the first two tries of the match at the Avchala Stadium in Tbilisi but rallied well to beat Wales 52-33 and go through to the semi-finals of the World Rugby Junior World Championship as the winners of Pool A with some ease.

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15 Alzeadon Felix – 6.5

Patrolled the back field well and always looked for counter-attacking opportunities without properly managing to break through.

14 Cheswill Jooste – 6.5

Had one of those first halves as a winger where the ball never seemed to come his way. But he made an instant impact – good and bad – after the break, with a purposeful run followed by a try assist for Risima Khosa’s try and then a yellow card for a blatant deliberate knock-on. It cost his side seven points. But he redeemed himself with a big turnover in the wide channels as Wales sensed the game might not be up.

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13 Samuel Badenhorst – 6

Solid enough in defence but overshadowed with ball in hand by his midfield partner.

12 Ethan Adams – 9

An eye-catching performance from the pocket rocket whose low centre of gravity makes him a difficult man to stop. Combined beautifully with Ahmed for his try, chipping the ball over the top whilst running towards the line at full speed before receiving the return pass, and was at the centre of the action throughout. Only blemish was clumsily barging into Khuthadzo Rasivhaga when the try line was begging.

11 Khuthadzo Rasivhaga – 6

Always posed a threat whenever the ball worked its way to him but bungled a certain try-scoring opportunity in the first half and was part of a back-three that was exposed defensively at times by Wales.

10 Yaqeen Ahmed – 9

Returning from suspension, Ahmed delivered a masterclass of fly-half play, particularly as a running threat. Having had a hand in South Africa’s second try, scored by Adams, Ahmed demonstrated his searing pace as the half-hour mark approached with a brilliant 60-metre run through the middle. He also put himself about in defence, forcing one turnover with a strip in the tackle, and found good distance with his touchfinders. Solid enough from the tee with only two misses, one of which hit the woodwork (6/8).

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9 Hendré Schoeman – 7.5

Showed good awareness to be in the right position to receive a pop-up pass at the back of an advancing scrum to score South Africa’s first try. He kicked well, getting good distance with his touchfinders, while his service was sound enough.

Match Summary 0 Penalty Goals 0 8 Tries 5 6 Conversions 4 0 Drop Goals 0 94 Carries 100 5 Line Breaks 5 15 Turnovers Lost 14 6 Turnovers Won 3

1 Oliver Reid – 5.5

Gave away an early scrum penalty and seemed to get on wrong side of the referee Reuben Keane. Only lasted eight minutes of the second half before being hooked.

2 Siphosethu Mnebelele (capt) – 6

A second consecutive brace for South Africa’s captain, who came back on to replace his replacement, van Wyk, in the second half. But his afternoon was spoiled by a yellow card for a dangerous clearout at the ruck with five minutes to go. Other than his maul tries, Mnebelele didn’t miss a beat with his lineout throwing, but his hands let him down once or twice.

3 Danie Kruger – 6

Folded opposite number George Tuckley in the scrum that led to South Africa’s first try, but also gave away a scrum penalty and struggled to get involved outside of the tight exchanges.

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4 Heinrich Theron – 7

Charged down a clearance kick which lifted the Junior Boks after they’d fallen 14-0 behind. Got on the end of a switch drive for the Junior Boks’ fourth try and then pinched a lineout throw at the other end on the stroke of half-time. Lasted until the hour.

5 JD Hattingh – 7

Gave away an early penalty for going off his feet, and it proved costly as Wales kicked to the corner and scored the first try from a driving lineout play. But the athletic Lions player also pulled off an early lineout steal and was a towering presence whenever South Africa had the throw. He claimed nine in the first half alone and went on to play the full 80 minutes.

6 Risima Khosa – 7

Showed immense upper body strength to ride the challenge of Steffan Emanuel and score in the corner at the start of the second half. A decent back of the lineout option, and South Africa’s top tackler, too, with 14, although he also missed with three attempts.

7 Luke Cannon – 6

Crucially intercepted an inside ball metres from his own line to disrupt a brilliant handling move from Wales at the end of the first half, which seemed certain to result in a try. It wasn’t a workhose type of game but Cannon can be pleased with his overall contribution, which included 12 tackles

8 Vuyo Gwiji – 7.5

Showed brilliant control at the back of a rapidly advancing scrum before picking up and offloading to scrum-half Schoeman for the Junior Springboks’ first try. Always looked lively in the loose and made several defence-denting runs.

Replacements: 6.5

Within a matter of seconds of coming on, replacement hooker Liam van Wyk joined his captain on the scoresheet after another lineout drive resulted in a try, and he followed up with a second as the game reached the final quarter before leaving the field for an HIA. Jaythen Orange was the pick of the other subs, adding energy, vocally and physically, in the 20 minutes he was on the pitch, while Jordan Steenkamp reacted quickly in the in-goal area to prevent a try. Overall, though, the bench didn’t control the latter stages as well as the Junior Springbok management would have liked.