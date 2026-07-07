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World Rugby Junior World Championship

South Africa U20 player ratings vs Wales | World Rugby Junior World Championship 2026


Ethan Adams crosses for South Africa's second try vs Wales in the Pool A decider at Avchala Stadium in Tbilisi. Photo: World Rugby
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12 Comments

South Africa U20 player ratings: The reigning champions conceded the first two tries of the match at the Avchala Stadium in Tbilisi but rallied well to beat Wales 52-33 and go through to the semi-finals of the World Rugby Junior World Championship as the winners of Pool A with some ease.

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15 Alzeadon Felix – 6.5
Patrolled the back field well and always looked for counter-attacking opportunities without properly managing to break through.

14 Cheswill Jooste – 6.5
Had one of those first halves as a winger where the ball never seemed to come his way. But he made an instant impact – good and bad – after the break, with a purposeful run followed by a try assist for Risima Khosa’s try and then a yellow card for a blatant deliberate knock-on. It cost his side seven points. But he redeemed himself with a big turnover in the wide channels as Wales sensed the game might not be up.

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13 Samuel Badenhorst – 6
Solid enough in defence but overshadowed with ball in hand by his midfield partner.

12 Ethan Adams – 9
An eye-catching performance from the pocket rocket whose low centre of gravity makes him a difficult man to stop. Combined beautifully with Ahmed for his try, chipping the ball over the top whilst running towards the line at full speed before receiving the return pass, and was at the centre of the action throughout. Only blemish was clumsily barging into Khuthadzo Rasivhaga when the try line was begging.

11 Khuthadzo Rasivhaga – 6
Always posed a threat whenever the ball worked its way to him but bungled a certain try-scoring opportunity in the first half and was part of a back-three that was exposed defensively at times by Wales.

10 Yaqeen Ahmed – 9
Returning from suspension, Ahmed delivered a masterclass of fly-half play, particularly as a running threat. Having had a hand in South Africa’s second try, scored by Adams, Ahmed demonstrated his searing pace as the half-hour mark approached with a brilliant 60-metre run through the middle. He also put himself about in defence, forcing one turnover with a strip in the tackle, and found good distance with his touchfinders. Solid enough from the tee with only two misses, one of which hit the woodwork (6/8).

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9 Hendré Schoeman – 7.5
Showed good awareness to be in the right position to receive a pop-up pass at the back of an advancing scrum to score South Africa’s first try. He kicked well, getting good distance with his touchfinders, while his service was sound enough.

Match Summary

0
Penalty Goals
0
8
Tries
5
6
Conversions
4
0
Drop Goals
0
94
Carries
100
5
Line Breaks
5
15
Turnovers Lost
14
6
Turnovers Won
3

1 Oliver Reid – 5.5
Gave away an early scrum penalty and seemed to get on wrong side of the referee Reuben Keane. Only lasted eight minutes of the second half before being hooked.

2 Siphosethu Mnebelele (capt) – 6
A second consecutive brace for South Africa’s captain, who came back on to replace his replacement, van Wyk, in the second half. But his afternoon was spoiled by a yellow card for a dangerous clearout at the ruck with five minutes to go. Other than his maul tries, Mnebelele didn’t miss a beat with his lineout throwing, but his hands let him down once or twice.

3 Danie Kruger – 6
Folded opposite number George Tuckley in the scrum that led to South Africa’s first try, but also gave away a scrum penalty and struggled to get involved outside of the tight exchanges.

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4 Heinrich Theron – 7
Charged down a clearance kick which lifted the Junior Boks after they’d fallen 14-0 behind. Got on the end of a switch drive for the Junior Boks’ fourth try and then pinched a lineout throw at the other end on the stroke of half-time. Lasted until the hour.

5 JD Hattingh – 7
Gave away an early penalty for going off his feet, and it proved costly as Wales kicked to the corner and scored the first try from a driving lineout play. But the athletic Lions player also pulled off an early lineout steal and was a towering presence whenever South Africa had the throw. He claimed nine in the first half alone and went on to play the full 80 minutes.

6 Risima Khosa – 7
Showed immense upper body strength to ride the challenge of Steffan Emanuel and score in the corner at the start of the second half. A decent back of the lineout option, and South Africa’s top tackler, too, with 14, although he also missed with three attempts.

7 Luke Cannon – 6
Crucially intercepted an inside ball metres from his own line to disrupt a brilliant handling move from Wales at the end of the first half, which seemed certain to result in a try. It wasn’t a workhose type of game but Cannon can be pleased with his overall contribution, which included 12 tackles

8 Vuyo Gwiji – 7.5
Showed brilliant control at the back of a rapidly advancing scrum before picking up and offloading to scrum-half Schoeman for the Junior Springboks’ first try. Always looked lively in the loose and made several defence-denting runs.

Replacements: 6.5
Within a matter of seconds of coming on, replacement hooker Liam van Wyk joined his captain on the scoresheet after another lineout drive resulted in a try, and he followed up with a second as the game reached the final quarter before leaving the field for an HIA. Jaythen Orange was the pick of the other subs, adding energy, vocally and physically, in the 20 minutes he was on the pitch, while Jordan Steenkamp reacted quickly in the in-goal area to prevent a try. Overall, though, the bench didn’t control the latter stages as well as the Junior Springbok management would have liked.

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Comments

12 Comments
l
livoni1935@gmail.com 5 days ago

I watched the game - the English commentators were terrible - talking about bias - hey WRU - improve your game improve your level commentators - they were atrocious.

J
Jon 5 days ago

Constructively, why were they terrible? Joe Byrnes is a very good and respected commentator and Tom May is a former international

R
Rodney Ford 5 days ago

9 for Ethan? That’s very generous.How many balls did he knock? What about effing up Yaqeen’s break?


The team as a whole were sloppy and inaccurate. Their handling was very poor and their ball protection was disappointing. Defence wasn’t great either.


Luke Cannon had more impact than Khosa and Gwiji.


All in all this was a performance that does not inspire confidence for the semi.

P
PB 5 days ago

To be fair dock Yaqeen! He had a double overlap, and tried to go himself.


I disagree. Seriously good Welsh team were simply overpowered.

You can have your negativity, I think this was a scrappy, but good sin against a strong Welsh team.

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Comments on RugbyPass

D
DarstedlyDan 9 minutes ago
The All Blacks have the best No.12 in the world and the next WPOY

Doesn’t kick? Then the two tries at the weekend that came directly as a result of JB kicks were just faked, along with the moon landings?

Ben smith is right - Barrett is in sublime form, and is essential to the AB backline. Have no idea whether he is the POTY - those type of awards are hugely subjective anyway and are affected by more things than just the nominees’ qualities. But he is a fine 2nd five.



...

36 Go to comments
J
JW 9 minutes ago
Dave Rennie adresses the four All Blacks to miss selection in both opening Tests

You should look it up then.

You’ll notice a few of the South Africans are completely ripped



...

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E
Eric Elwood 10 minutes ago
South Africa pushed all the way in Pretoria by Scotland

Online Saffer baby says what?

72 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 11 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

His chin was an arse, lets face it.

53 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 12 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

Disgusting arrogance. Let me guess…online Saffer?

53 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 14 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

Brousset just need to take rugby laws seriously. No need to ignore law breaking by those juiced up cheaters.

53 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 14 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

Must be lowered as soon as the ball is won. The to regain balance is just a lie on your part. South African online supporter?

53 Go to comments
a
av 16 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

I see you sleep with that song 57-0 on repeat! Your night light not working anymore ? Anyway, we will still invite you to our threepeat RWC jamboree in wild Africa, - that’s if your stepmom and dad let you leave the family home

53 Go to comments
J
JW 17 minutes ago
Dave Rennie on where he wants improvements from All Blacks after Italy win

I don’t think you can give Ardie the leeway that he’s not fit enough. It was purely laziness letting Menoncello through for that first try.

8 Go to comments
B
Ben Smith 17 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

Its funnier you don't deny seat sniffing…

Busted! Get out of my stadium!



...

53 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 17 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

He doesn’t need to be in SA to read the muppet show that is the online Springbok supporters,

53 Go to comments
J
JW 18 minutes ago
Dave Rennie on where he wants improvements from All Blacks after Italy win

But you’ve just pointed out theres no threat in the north?

8 Go to comments
B
Ben Smith 18 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

You’re worthy of the name all the same! Protecting the sports core principles. Respect.

Eric had something about him. The top talent never went unnoticed, even down in this hemisphere.



...

53 Go to comments
u
unknown 19 minutes ago
The All Blacks have the best No.12 in the world and the next WPOY

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

36 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 20 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

Journalist writes about toxic Bok online supporters and like flies to sh1t…..

53 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 21 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

Juicers:

According to figures published by the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada), the number of tests carried out within rugby by the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (Saids) fell from 785 in 2015 to just 127 in 2024.



...

53 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 23 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

The best I can do? These damning figures are from the World Anti-Doping Agency. One 2019 Bok tested positive from a sample on eve of 2019 RWC. Another was positive later. That was with the tests reduced by 600%.

53 Go to comments
a
av 23 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

Its funny how you cannot keep the main thing the main thing ?! - Springbok Rugby Dominance. It must be that we f&@$#d you so hard that you cannot hear your own farts anymore !

53 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 25 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

I will pass that on to the real EE Ben. His performance versus a very arrogant Will Carling lead England in Lansdowne will always be fondly remembered. England started with white jerseys but finished with red jerseys 😉

53 Go to comments
B
Bruiser 31 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Italy | Nations Championship 2026

One of my observations was 46 missed tackles by your little Bokke if you happened to observe that

98 Go to comments
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