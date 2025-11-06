Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
49 - 6
FT
31 - 32
FT
18 - 33
FT
6 - 16
FT
23 - 27
FT
28 - 32
FT
25 - 17
FT
14 - 32
FT
33 - 19
FT
24 - 23
FT
34 - 21
FT
46 - 19
FT
26 - 19
FT
24 - 33
FT
28 - 18
FT
PWR

Sophie Hopkins aims to bring 'why not' attitude back from year in France

SALE, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 21: Sophie Hopkins of Sale Sharks arrives at the stadium prior to the Premiership Women's Rugby match between Sale Sharks and Loughborough Lightning at Heywood Road on December 21, 2024 in Sale, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images for Sale Sharks)

Sophie Hopkins admits there are a few pangs of envy at not being in England after the Red RosesWomen’s Rugby World Cup win.

ADVERTISEMENT

But she does have a good reason to not be. As part of the third year of her Biochemistry and French studies at the University of Manchester, the Sale Sharks and England U20 wing is doing a placement year in Lyon and representing LOU Rugby in France’s domestic top flight, Élite 1.

Already her day to day life is much different than it used to be in the midst of a Premiership Women’s Rugby season in the north west.

A normal day consists of an early wake up before spending an entire day in a laboratory, working on research, writing conclusions or conducting experiments. Then follows a 10 minute walk to the city’s rugby stadium for the gym and a session with her new team four times a week.

In a short space of time Hopkins has clearly made an impression. She has started all of their three league games to date, playing alongside a host of France and Italy internationals on the banks of the Rhône.

But that impact, in reality, should come as little surprise.

Hopkins is one of the most highly-rated young wings coming through the ranks. At the end of a successful Six Nations Women’s Summer Series the 20-year-old was asked to train with the Red Roses during the World Cup.

For several weeks Hopkins trained with England as John Mitchell’s side marched their way to a third world title.

Getting to train and live alongside many of the players she had idolised for her teenage years added up to a special period in the wing’s life and a timely reminder of just what she wanted to achieve in her own senior playing career.

Related

England's Sale Sharks: Cokayne's hidden injury and representing the north

Rugby World Cup stars have wasted no time returning to Premiership Women’s Rugby, and it’s no different at Sale Sharks, where the likes of England's trophy winners Amy Cokayne and Morwenna Talling have already featured in the opening rounds of the season.

Read Now

“It was definitely hard to stop myself fangirling when I actually got to train with them,” Hopkins told RugbyPass. “Me and Eva (Wood) kept saying to each other, ‘oh my god I can’t actually believe we’re actually training with these people that we see on the telly’. It was a very surreal experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was invited for the pre-Samoa, pre-USA and pre-Scotland training camps, so it was nice to feel a bit more integrated into the group and witness the more personal side of things and how everyone interacts as a group.

“Three weeks with the eventual World Cup winners was amazing. And I am incredibly grateful for that opportunity.

“It was very cool and gave me something concrete to aim for – to know exactly how they train, what the environment is like and it just solidified my dreams even more concretely in my mind.

“I know what’s out there and what’s possible. I just have to work as hard as I possibly can to reach there.”

ADVERTISEMENT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sale Sharks Women (@salesharkswomen)

So long Sale (for now)

Hopkins’ year in Lyon is, essentially, being treated as a year on loan in Élite 1.

It is a league stacked with some of the best talent in the world. This season the 20-year-old will come up against the likes of Nassira Konde, Madoussou Fall Raclot, Manae Feleu, Sofia Stefan, Chloe Rollie, Justine Pelletier and Morgane Bourgeois.

This year will easily be the most unique placement year ever.

In fact, it was the Greater Manchester club that put her in contact with LOU’s head coach, Jean-Matthieu Alcalde, and remain in regular contact about her development.

The knowledge that a return to Sharks and Morson Stadium has in many ways allowed the starlet to free herself up and immerse herself in a new culture.

“It’s very cliché to say, but they play with a bit more freedom of expression and individual creativity,” Hopkins smiled.

Related

Three talking points from Round 2 of the 2025/26 PWR season

Last week was a celebration of the new Premiership Women’s Rugby season. And Round 2 was when we got into the real nitty gritty of things.

Read Now

“Which is a bit different from the style of rugby that I was used to playing in England. I’ve been really enjoying being able to, for want of a better way of saying it, do what I want on the pitch.”

When Hopkins walks back through the door at Sale’s Carrington base the club will have changed plenty.

Over the summer a new coaching staff was installed, spearheaded by Tom Hudson, and there were a number of high-profile arrivals, which included World Cup winning duo Holly Aitchison and Amy Cokayne.

To start their new Premiership Women’s Rugby campaign the northerners have beaten Leicester Tigers and lost to Loughborough Lightning last time out.

Quickly signs of what is to come from the club’s women’s section after a summer of strong investment is clear. And will surely make for a much more competitive environment when Hopkins returns.

This year away, as much as it is about her studies, is also about her personal development as a player. In just a few weeks’ time the 20-year-old is already reaping the benefits of an alternative rugby education.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Red Roses (@redrosesrugby)

“I think I’ll definitely come back as a more confident player,” she said. “More confident in my abilities because I will have had the opportunity to find who that is this year.

“I would say on communication, because if I am having to communicate in French I can definitely come back and be able to do it in my native language.

“I’m hoping to bring back a fresh perspective on contact work because we do a lot here. France is definitely building me up to being a lot more of a physically intense player.

“I definitely want to come back and make my impact known on the team. They put a big emphasis on fitness here. I’m expected to keep up with some of the best sevens players in the world. Hopefully when I come back I’ll have a whole new set of lungs.

“I’m also hoping to just bring back a bit more of a ‘why not?’ attitude.”

What the future has in store

Whichever way Hopkins stares, ambition is staring right back.

Related

France's AXA Elite 1 Championship: Get to know the teams

Ten teams. One goal. France’s newly titled AXA Elite 1 Championship kicked off with a big-match bang on October 12th, just two weeks after England lifted the Women’s Rugby World Cup.

Read Now

Academically she has her pick. After finishing her undergraduate degree a masters, and maybe more, could follow.

But even then, her mind flits for rugby easily. Her involvement with the Red Roses has deepened her desire to represent England on the biggest stages and is still available for age grade rugby this season.

“Long term, I mean, the big goal is Australia in 2029,” Hopkins said. “That’s the shiny gold banner in my mind.

“That’s still a very long way off and does feel daunting to say out loud, but that is the ultimate goal in terms of rugby.

“Coming back to Sharks next year, that’ll be a good challenge. To see whether I can play in this PWR environment – it’s so much more professional now.”

The notion of Hopkins being a more complete player upon her return to Sale is a frightening one.

Across her first season of senior rugby with Sale last season she scored two tries across her 987 minutes on the pitch, which included 30 beaten defenders, 565 metres carried and 13 line breaks.

That prospect will become a reality soon enough. So, keep an eye out for the English wing enjoying Gallic tuition.

Recommended

England's Sale Sharks: Cokayne's hidden injury and representing the north

INTERVIEW

Five Women’s Rugby World Cup stars set to light up SVNS this season

Eve Higgins: 'It was tough. I still haven't been able to watch the game back'

INTERVIEW

Shalaya Valenzuela named Canada's top Indigenous female athlete


Watch the latest episodes of Stronger Than You Think on RugbyPass TV now

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Liv Apps: 'It’s good timing for me to experience something new'

1
2

Nadine Roos underlines need for Springbok success at Rugby Africa Women’s Sevens

3

Allan Bunting departs Black Ferns following Rugby World Cup review

5
4

'Some comments were barbaric... I chose to take a step back from social media'

5

Black Ferns call in replacement 2 days after losing Amy du Plessis

6

Alex Codling: The man behind Ireland's lineouts and the infamous ‘jukebox’

1
7

Most-capped Wallaroos duo benched for Canada quarter-final

8

Laura Delgado: 'It was a bitter end for me, but I will always be Leona number 181'

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

‘It's brilliant to see someone not deviate from his unique talent’ – Deadly Darcy in numbers

The Scotland star "has stayed true to his natural ability" to become one of the world's most prolific wings.

LONG READ

Ireland look to Caelan Doris for big fix as former captain chides 'hysterical' fans

Andy Farrell is planning for all eventualities which means a few of his trusted lieutenants are wondering if their time is up

1
LONG READ

'Forget the quarter-final hoodoo - Ireland's victories and history are what really counts'

Ireland have never made a World Cup semi-final, but to suggest they are not one of the most accomplished sides of the 21st century is to misread history.

87

Comments on RugbyPass

B
Blackmania 9 minutes ago
Former All Black centurion pinpoints where Robertson's issues lie

Anyway, we’ve been seeing the same games for the past two years with Robertson. A lot of inconsistency. A team, indeed, that reacts more than it acts. They don’t seem to have enough established foundations to maintain their structure and game plan throughout a match. As soon as the game swings on a single incident — like Saturday with Taylor’s yellow card — they fall apart. It’s a recurring issue with this team.

Razor says in his post-match comments that he understands the fans’ disappointment and that he (and his staff) are doing everything they can to prepare this team properly. Honestly, that’s not the impression we get. The constant — and poor — selection of certain players undermines his message.



...

2 Go to comments
J
JW 18 minutes ago
Scott Robertson: 'There's so much good stuff that we did out there'

Yeah, I think it was more lack of fight or composure to score again late. But who knows, maybe their energy levels were down like Holland and were all jumping the gun and being overly negative.

I just saw their reactions after the game on the news (and read it from people able to notice it before and during the game) and they looked devastated. Way to devastated for losing to a side like England. Did that look out of place to you if you watched after the match? Something was wrong.



...

42 Go to comments
J
JW 27 minutes ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England



The scoreboard doesn’t lie so quite obviously the defences were not equal

Lol, there are two components in most sports, defence, and attack.



...

75 Go to comments
J
Jacque 32 minutes ago
'Sad': Rassie Eramsus addresses Boks' second red card in two weekends

Ramos, against the Boks last weekend, never went for an HIA and played the entire match. Garbisi never went for one in Turin and played the entire game.

ABSOLUTE JOKE.



...

23 Go to comments
f
frandinand 45 minutes ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

TBH neither BB or DMac are competent at number 10 and certainly DMacs record in Super 12 finals argues against him. Love may be an answer.

75 Go to comments
J
JW 46 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs England | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Yeah not totally sure on TK. In a modern team ike the Highlanders where you have Timoci, Tele’a and Nareki types doing the ground work clearing ruck and making turnovers, I’d like to see Howden at 7. A backrow of Haig, Stoddart, Howden/Lasaqa would be interesting.

I was really happy with the versatility and playing around the SR coaches did this year, apart from maybe Cotter who was doing idk what with segner etc. I’m looking forward to see how they develop that. So much of all these circumstances are unfortunate, I can’t remember a time where things have played out as badly, but if Dalton had of been able to return from injury last year and nail down a AB spot instead of having to fight for but also being played into the ground by Cotter, then you can give Segner more time in his position and play actual six’s that would have helped their style. Him and Hoskins had not a single bench role and I’m not surprised either struggled against their opposition as they did. Just like the International game is not a walk in the park, neither is SR like it was in 2015 where you could play a guy into form by brute force.



...

155 Go to comments
N
Nik 55 minutes ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

The scoreboard doesn’t lie so quite obviously the defences were not equal. England scored 4(four) tries 1 more than NZ, made more linebreaks, NZ gave away a kickable and were unable to defend against 2 drop goals.

You say The glaring difference between the two sides was attack, getting over the gainline, offloading, and breaking the line,



...

75 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
All Blacks player ratings vs England | Quilter Nations Series 2025

I’m not wrong about Fihaki at all. I was egging on BAs fanboism is all.

He certainly didn’t have brilliant season though, was a useful player but like all of those Crusader ones this year, shat the bed on his first game (ABXV) outside of those environments. Hopefully he can continue to improve as he is a point of difference player type.



...

155 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Scott Robertson: 'There's so much good stuff that we did out there'

Just his asinine comments. But it’s not clutching at straws, there was. If those kicks go to the corner and Taylor doesn’t get binned the ABs could have just kept rolling on. They achieved 90% quick ball from rucks (50% high that the game last year), kicked better (made more ground on average), carried more than previous weeks.

Obviously not enough good stuff to win, which I agree would have been more the point he should comment on, but maybe he did and it just wasn’t reported?



...

42 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Yes, it was. They also only let in 3 tries, they also tackled at 90%.

The glaring difference between the two sides was attack, getting over the gainline, offloading, and breaking the line.



...

75 Go to comments
B
Ben 1 hour ago
The crazy truth underpinning this Springboks team

Just spelling out an end game that might appease WR

31 Go to comments
N
Nik 1 hour ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Obviously it wasn’t

75 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Wow, mate.

I think you’ve gone down the wrong track with your 7man theory. Take a look at the game stats, especially the breakdown/ruck! These are whopping numbers, the All Blacks allowed a crazy 88% lightening quick ball!! Your 7’s tactic certainly worked in favour of your offense though as you weren’t far behind!



...

75 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

You don’t just start and finish with the “whole Canterbury thing”?

75 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

I was trying to make a case for Dmac to come in as his replacement (jokingly mind you, I’d actually like for Love to be thrown in the deep end, did you see him against Brumbies or Reds during round robin?) and BB still takes priority!

75 Go to comments
J
JO 2 hours ago
The crazy truth underpinning this Springboks team

Well…you entered the card territory. No conspiracy, just dreadful officiating. Did anyone note the yellow given to a Fijian player? It was the height of absurdity in a fast-moving dynamic game called rugby.

31 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Haha bit of both Ron!

But maybe what I heard was a joke, just without the punchline? So not a joke? Only friend of a friend of a friend stuff. I wouldn’t take it seriously.



...

75 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Yep none of this “sniffing around” business, get them stuck in there and playing (i’d hope for a better system in future because each year it looks like 14 tests a year is getting harder and harder) and comparing themselves to the best.

75 Go to comments
f
frandinand 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Ford is competent number 10 and definitely not a Carter. But he embarrassingly outplayed BB just as Russell did the week before.

75 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Yep, better to have the 2 out of 3 guy than the 0-3 guy until then too!

75 Go to comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Close
Close

We've updated our Privacy Statement so you have more clarity and details regarding how and why we process your personal data.

We've also updated our Terms of Use. By continuing to use this website, you are accepting the updated Statement and Terms.