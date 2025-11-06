Sophie Hopkins aims to bring 'why not' attitude back from year in France

Sophie Hopkins admits there are a few pangs of envy at not being in England after the Red Roses’ Women’s Rugby World Cup win.

But she does have a good reason to not be. As part of the third year of her Biochemistry and French studies at the University of Manchester, the Sale Sharks and England U20 wing is doing a placement year in Lyon and representing LOU Rugby in France’s domestic top flight, Élite 1.

Already her day to day life is much different than it used to be in the midst of a Premiership Women’s Rugby season in the north west.

A normal day consists of an early wake up before spending an entire day in a laboratory, working on research, writing conclusions or conducting experiments. Then follows a 10 minute walk to the city’s rugby stadium for the gym and a session with her new team four times a week.

In a short space of time Hopkins has clearly made an impression. She has started all of their three league games to date, playing alongside a host of France and Italy internationals on the banks of the Rhône.

But that impact, in reality, should come as little surprise.

Hopkins is one of the most highly-rated young wings coming through the ranks. At the end of a successful Six Nations Women’s Summer Series the 20-year-old was asked to train with the Red Roses during the World Cup.

For several weeks Hopkins trained with England as John Mitchell’s side marched their way to a third world title.

Getting to train and live alongside many of the players she had idolised for her teenage years added up to a special period in the wing’s life and a timely reminder of just what she wanted to achieve in her own senior playing career.

“It was definitely hard to stop myself fangirling when I actually got to train with them,” Hopkins told RugbyPass. “Me and Eva (Wood) kept saying to each other, ‘oh my god I can’t actually believe we’re actually training with these people that we see on the telly’. It was a very surreal experience.

“I was invited for the pre-Samoa, pre-USA and pre-Scotland training camps, so it was nice to feel a bit more integrated into the group and witness the more personal side of things and how everyone interacts as a group.

“Three weeks with the eventual World Cup winners was amazing. And I am incredibly grateful for that opportunity.

“It was very cool and gave me something concrete to aim for – to know exactly how they train, what the environment is like and it just solidified my dreams even more concretely in my mind.

“I know what’s out there and what’s possible. I just have to work as hard as I possibly can to reach there.”

So long Sale (for now)

Hopkins’ year in Lyon is, essentially, being treated as a year on loan in Élite 1.

It is a league stacked with some of the best talent in the world. This season the 20-year-old will come up against the likes of Nassira Konde, Madoussou Fall Raclot, Manae Feleu, Sofia Stefan, Chloe Rollie, Justine Pelletier and Morgane Bourgeois.

This year will easily be the most unique placement year ever.

In fact, it was the Greater Manchester club that put her in contact with LOU’s head coach, Jean-Matthieu Alcalde, and remain in regular contact about her development.

The knowledge that a return to Sharks and Morson Stadium has in many ways allowed the starlet to free herself up and immerse herself in a new culture.

“It’s very cliché to say, but they play with a bit more freedom of expression and individual creativity,” Hopkins smiled.

“Which is a bit different from the style of rugby that I was used to playing in England. I’ve been really enjoying being able to, for want of a better way of saying it, do what I want on the pitch.”

When Hopkins walks back through the door at Sale’s Carrington base the club will have changed plenty.

Over the summer a new coaching staff was installed, spearheaded by Tom Hudson, and there were a number of high-profile arrivals, which included World Cup winning duo Holly Aitchison and Amy Cokayne.

To start their new Premiership Women’s Rugby campaign the northerners have beaten Leicester Tigers and lost to Loughborough Lightning last time out.

Quickly signs of what is to come from the club’s women’s section after a summer of strong investment is clear. And will surely make for a much more competitive environment when Hopkins returns.

This year away, as much as it is about her studies, is also about her personal development as a player. In just a few weeks’ time the 20-year-old is already reaping the benefits of an alternative rugby education.

“I think I’ll definitely come back as a more confident player,” she said. “More confident in my abilities because I will have had the opportunity to find who that is this year.

“I would say on communication, because if I am having to communicate in French I can definitely come back and be able to do it in my native language.

“I’m hoping to bring back a fresh perspective on contact work because we do a lot here. France is definitely building me up to being a lot more of a physically intense player.

“I definitely want to come back and make my impact known on the team. They put a big emphasis on fitness here. I’m expected to keep up with some of the best sevens players in the world. Hopefully when I come back I’ll have a whole new set of lungs.

“I’m also hoping to just bring back a bit more of a ‘why not?’ attitude.”

What the future has in store

Whichever way Hopkins stares, ambition is staring right back.

Academically she has her pick. After finishing her undergraduate degree a masters, and maybe more, could follow.

But even then, her mind flits for rugby easily. Her involvement with the Red Roses has deepened her desire to represent England on the biggest stages and is still available for age grade rugby this season.

“Long term, I mean, the big goal is Australia in 2029,” Hopkins said. “That’s the shiny gold banner in my mind.

“That’s still a very long way off and does feel daunting to say out loud, but that is the ultimate goal in terms of rugby.

“Coming back to Sharks next year, that’ll be a good challenge. To see whether I can play in this PWR environment – it’s so much more professional now.”

The notion of Hopkins being a more complete player upon her return to Sale is a frightening one.

Across her first season of senior rugby with Sale last season she scored two tries across her 987 minutes on the pitch, which included 30 beaten defenders, 565 metres carried and 13 line breaks.

That prospect will become a reality soon enough. So, keep an eye out for the English wing enjoying Gallic tuition.