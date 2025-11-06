Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
49 - 6
FT
31 - 32
FT
18 - 33
FT
6 - 16
FT
23 - 27
FT
28 - 32
FT
25 - 17
FT
14 - 32
FT
33 - 19
FT
24 - 23
FT
34 - 21
FT
46 - 19
FT
26 - 19
FT
24 - 33
FT
28 - 18
FT
PWR

England's Sale Sharks: Cokayne's hidden injury and representing the north

Sale Sharks Amy Cokayne and Morwenna Talling

Rugby World Cup stars have wasted no time returning to Premiership Women’s Rugby, and it’s no different at Sale Sharks, where the likes of England’s trophy winners Amy Cokayne and Morwenna Talling have already featured in the opening rounds of the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cokayne, though, had initially planned to play in just the first three matches before having surgery as she has revealed she has been carrying a thumb injury. She sustained the issue in the opening round of the 2025 Six Nations, meaning the England hooker played with injury that tournament and throughout the winning World Cup run where she started five games including the final against Canada. But now, after a talk with a surgeon, she has decided against surgery.

Cokayne said: “I injured it in the Six Nations against Italy so it’s sitting dislocated but it’s actually fine. It was going to be a post-World Cup job but decided not to have it now and just crack on.

“It’s been fine to be fair, obviously it was quite sore. But I have got good medical staff at England that have put me in some good splints and stuff that got me through it. No complaints now.

“The plan is to just plough on for as long as I can now. If I can play for the rest of my career without having to have it that would be good. I’m not in pain with it anymore so the surgeon said ‘just have it if you’re in pain again’. Hopefully I can get a few years out of it.”

That means Cokayne will be ever-present in her first season for Sale after signing back in May. The move from Leicester Tigers was mainly motivated by support, the 29-year-old said: “For me I wanted to go to a club where I could see the support of the club and that there was room to grow and that they wanted that to happen and to build on something.

“Sale has been that team that you have to turn up against because they will punish you if you don’t. They turned over Exeter last year, they did it against Bristol the year before that. There has always been a good base there, probably just needed a bit of fine tuning. Hopefully with the people that we have recruited we can deliver that and really see the club grow and grow and grow.

“Just the backing of the owners, I would challenge anyone to sit with Michelle [Orange, co-owner] and not be inspired and not think that Sale are going to win the league at some point. Just to feel that support from the owners is definitely huge.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The team are doing what they can to bond off the pitch to aid results on it, whether through training or social events like a Halloween house party helping to build the camaraderie that Talling says is vital for the season ahead. The 23-year-old has been playing her rugby at Sale since 2023 and believes the club are building something special.

She said: “The group of girls that we have got up here have got a very good culture in terms of we are a team and we are as one. We have all bought into that. We are doing this for the north, we are the only northern team and we need to put our show on and do what we can do.

“The girls who have come in, everyone has bought into that culture and it has only grown the club. I am really looking forward to this season because we have a wealth of new talent and I am excited to see how we grow as a team and keep that belief going.

“We have had good wins in the past but they were one-offs. This season we really need to keep that momentum going. I think last weekend against Loughborough we did play well and unfortunately things didn’t click but that comes with time and playing together more. So hopefully over the next couple of weeks and post-Christmas we get into our groove.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Related

Georgia Evans on the power of a pink bow: ‘I’d take all the bad days for that one show of humanity’

"I clocked the first comment then realised there were two, three, four telling me I looked like a man in drag."

Read Now
ADVERTISEMENT

Sale are not only aiming to keep momentum ticking in terms of wins but also in attendance too. In the opening PWR round they sold-out Morson stadium for the first time. Both England stars want packed stands every week and Talling says added media coverage would only aid that.

“It was massive,” Talling said of the sellout. “Obviously we have tried to grow numbers at the stadium for the past few seasons. To be able to do that in round one and take that momentum off the back of the World Cup was amazing.

“I think more media coverage is great, I think we have seen that already with the BBC picking up some of our games along with TNT. That still has to increase, I think league-wide get more games on the TV so people can watch it.”

Sale will be hoping their game this weekend against Trailfinders is once again a sell-out but no matter how many are in the stands Talling says they cannot wait to “go after them”.

Fixture
PWR
Sale Sharks Women
22 - 64
Full-time
Trailfinders Women
All Stats and Data

She added: “They obviously lost against Exeter in the first round so we feel like we have got some positive things to go after there. I think we can really put them under pressure. We have a six day turnaround but really knowing our details and stuff like that will hopefully get us over the line.”

Talling, who made 25 tackles in her first appearance of the season against Loughborough, and Cokayne played alongside each other at a different sold-out game recently in the Rugby World Cup final. At Twickenham 81,885 supporters turned up to watch England lift the trophy for a third time and it was an experience Talling describes as “pretty incredible” and “amazing”.

Cokayne believes the atmosphere that day is one that will never be replicated: “I don’t think you could have even prepared yourself because it wasn’t even just the people that were in the stadium. If you asked anyone it was when we turned up in the bus, it was the whole of the south stand with everyone in the stairwells.

“I don’t think you will ever get that again because it will be very rare that we will have a game that goes on beforehand [bronze medal match] for people to be already in the stadium to do that. I just don’t think you could have prepared yourself for that, it was insane.”

Recommended

SVNS stays out west with Perth locked in as host for next three years

‘This is Welsh rugby. Never expect too much’ – Uncertainty rules as Tandy tenure takes flight

FEATURED

Five Women’s Rugby World Cup stars set to light up SVNS this season

Eve Higgins: 'It was tough. I still haven't been able to watch the game back'

INTERVIEW

 

It's a jam-packed November! Watch these Autumn internationals on RugbyPass TV this weekend, or via your local broadcast partner!

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Liv Apps: 'It’s good timing for me to experience something new'

1
2

Nadine Roos underlines need for Springbok success at Rugby Africa Women’s Sevens

3

Allan Bunting departs Black Ferns following Rugby World Cup review

5
4

'Some comments were barbaric... I chose to take a step back from social media'

5

Black Ferns call in replacement 2 days after losing Amy du Plessis

6

Alex Codling: The man behind Ireland's lineouts and the infamous ‘jukebox’

1
7

Most-capped Wallaroos duo benched for Canada quarter-final

8

Laura Delgado: 'It was a bitter end for me, but I will always be Leona number 181'

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

‘It's brilliant to see someone not deviate from his unique talent’ – Deadly Darcy in numbers

The Scotland star "has stayed true to his natural ability" to become one of the world's most prolific wings.

LONG READ

Ireland look to Caelan Doris for big fix as former captain chides 'hysterical' fans

Andy Farrell is planning for all eventualities which means a few of his trusted lieutenants are wondering if their time is up

1
LONG READ

'Forget the quarter-final hoodoo - Ireland's victories and history are what really counts'

Ireland have never made a World Cup semi-final, but to suggest they are not one of the most accomplished sides of the 21st century is to misread history.

87

Comments on RugbyPass

B
Blackmania 8 minutes ago
Former All Black centurion pinpoints where Robertson's issues lie

Anyway, we’ve been seeing the same games for the past two years with Robertson. A lot of inconsistency. A team, indeed, that reacts more than it acts. They don’t seem to have enough established foundations to maintain their structure and game plan throughout a match. As soon as the game swings on a single incident — like Saturday with Taylor’s yellow card — they fall apart. It’s a recurring issue with this team.

Razor says in his post-match comments that he understands the fans’ disappointment and that he (and his staff) are doing everything they can to prepare this team properly. Honestly, that’s not the impression we get. The constant — and poor — selection of certain players undermines his message.



...

2 Go to comments
J
JW 17 minutes ago
Scott Robertson: 'There's so much good stuff that we did out there'

Yeah, I think it was more lack of fight or composure to score again late. But who knows, maybe their energy levels were down like Holland and were all jumping the gun and being overly negative.

I just saw their reactions after the game on the news (and read it from people able to notice it before and during the game) and they looked devastated. Way to devastated for losing to a side like England. Did that look out of place to you if you watched after the match? Something was wrong.



...

42 Go to comments
J
JW 26 minutes ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England



The scoreboard doesn’t lie so quite obviously the defences were not equal

Lol, there are two components in most sports, defence, and attack.



...

75 Go to comments
J
Jacque 30 minutes ago
'Sad': Rassie Eramsus addresses Boks' second red card in two weekends

Ramos, against the Boks last weekend, never went for an HIA and played the entire match. Garbisi never went for one in Turin and played the entire game.

ABSOLUTE JOKE.



...

23 Go to comments
f
frandinand 44 minutes ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

TBH neither BB or DMac are competent at number 10 and certainly DMacs record in Super 12 finals argues against him. Love may be an answer.

75 Go to comments
J
JW 44 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs England | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Yeah not totally sure on TK. In a modern team ike the Highlanders where you have Timoci, Tele’a and Nareki types doing the ground work clearing ruck and making turnovers, I’d like to see Howden at 7. A backrow of Haig, Stoddart, Howden/Lasaqa would be interesting.

I was really happy with the versatility and playing around the SR coaches did this year, apart from maybe Cotter who was doing idk what with segner etc. I’m looking forward to see how they develop that. So much of all these circumstances are unfortunate, I can’t remember a time where things have played out as badly, but if Dalton had of been able to return from injury last year and nail down a AB spot instead of having to fight for but also being played into the ground by Cotter, then you can give Segner more time in his position and play actual six’s that would have helped their style. Him and Hoskins had not a single bench role and I’m not surprised either struggled against their opposition as they did. Just like the International game is not a walk in the park, neither is SR like it was in 2015 where you could play a guy into form by brute force.



...

155 Go to comments
N
Nik 53 minutes ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

The scoreboard doesn’t lie so quite obviously the defences were not equal. England scored 4(four) tries 1 more than NZ, made more linebreaks, NZ gave away a kickable and were unable to defend against 2 drop goals.

You say The glaring difference between the two sides was attack, getting over the gainline, offloading, and breaking the line,



...

75 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
All Blacks player ratings vs England | Quilter Nations Series 2025

I’m not wrong about Fihaki at all. I was egging on BAs fanboism is all.

He certainly didn’t have brilliant season though, was a useful player but like all of those Crusader ones this year, shat the bed on his first game (ABXV) outside of those environments. Hopefully he can continue to improve as he is a point of difference player type.



...

155 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Scott Robertson: 'There's so much good stuff that we did out there'

Just his asinine comments. But it’s not clutching at straws, there was. If those kicks go to the corner and Taylor doesn’t get binned the ABs could have just kept rolling on. They achieved 90% quick ball from rucks (50% high that the game last year), kicked better (made more ground on average), carried more than previous weeks.

Obviously not enough good stuff to win, which I agree would have been more the point he should comment on, but maybe he did and it just wasn’t reported?



...

42 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Yes, it was. They also only let in 3 tries, they also tackled at 90%.

The glaring difference between the two sides was attack, getting over the gainline, offloading, and breaking the line.



...

75 Go to comments
B
Ben 1 hour ago
The crazy truth underpinning this Springboks team

Just spelling out an end game that might appease WR

31 Go to comments
N
Nik 1 hour ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Obviously it wasn’t

75 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Wow, mate.

I think you’ve gone down the wrong track with your 7man theory. Take a look at the game stats, especially the breakdown/ruck! These are whopping numbers, the All Blacks allowed a crazy 88% lightening quick ball!! Your 7’s tactic certainly worked in favour of your offense though as you weren’t far behind!



...

75 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

You don’t just start and finish with the “whole Canterbury thing”?

75 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

I was trying to make a case for Dmac to come in as his replacement (jokingly mind you, I’d actually like for Love to be thrown in the deep end, did you see him against Brumbies or Reds during round robin?) and BB still takes priority!

75 Go to comments
J
JO 2 hours ago
The crazy truth underpinning this Springboks team

Well…you entered the card territory. No conspiracy, just dreadful officiating. Did anyone note the yellow given to a Fijian player? It was the height of absurdity in a fast-moving dynamic game called rugby.

31 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Haha bit of both Ron!

But maybe what I heard was a joke, just without the punchline? So not a joke? Only friend of a friend of a friend stuff. I wouldn’t take it seriously.



...

75 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Yep none of this “sniffing around” business, get them stuck in there and playing (i’d hope for a better system in future because each year it looks like 14 tests a year is getting harder and harder) and comparing themselves to the best.

75 Go to comments
f
frandinand 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Ford is competent number 10 and definitely not a Carter. But he embarrassingly outplayed BB just as Russell did the week before.

75 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Yep, better to have the 2 out of 3 guy than the 0-3 guy until then too!

75 Go to comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Close
Close

We've updated our Privacy Statement so you have more clarity and details regarding how and why we process your personal data.

We've also updated our Terms of Use. By continuing to use this website, you are accepting the updated Statement and Terms.