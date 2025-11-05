SVNS stays out west with Perth locked in as host for next three years

The HSBC SVNS Series is coming back to Perth in February 2026, with Rugby Australia confirming on Thursday the City of Light will host the popular event for another three years.

Perth has been the home of the SVNS Series in Australia for almost three years, taking over from Sydney as the host city ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Thousands filled the stands at HBF Park for the inaugural SVNS Perth from January 26-28 2024, with Argentina’s men’s side and Ireland’s women taking out their respective titles.

Host nation Australia were beaten in both finals that year, before the women’s side went one better in 2025, bringing an end to a seven-year title drought on home soil with a thrilling triumph.

Heidi Dennis received Player of the Final honours after Australia held on for a famous win over arch-rivals New Zealand, which brought an end to “the best” SVNS Series weekend in Perth yet.

Before the international rugby sevens circuit returns to Perth on February 7-8, 2026, Rugby Australia Chief Executive Phil Waugh spoke about the success and future of the event.

“The people of Western Australia have warmly embraced the HSBC SVNS series and I am thrilled that association will continue for an additional three years,” Waugh said.

“This year’s event was the best yet – highlighted by the Aussie women lifting the trophy for the first time in seven years in front of a jubilant HBF Park crowd – and I have no doubt the 2026 edition in Perth will be even better.

“On behalf of Rugby Australia, I extend my sincere thanks to the Western Australian government and Tourism WA for their support of rugby in the state.



“Perth’s status as one of the world’s premier major events destinations is richly deserved and will be further enhanced when it hosts fans and teams from across the globe for the HSBC SVNS through 2028.”

Perth will be the fourth leg of the new-look SVNS 1, which features the top eight sides in both men’s and women’s sevens. It will be part of a double-header with Singapore, which will host the third tournament of the season one week earlier.

Dubai is the first stop of the 2025/26 SVNS Series, hosting the season opener at The Sevens Stadium on November 29-30. Cape Town is the only other event before the New Year, with the circuit heading to South Africa in early December.

The SVNS Series regular season will also head to Vancouver’s BC Place and the USA, before the three-leg World Championships. Events will be played in Hong Kong China, Valladolid and Bordeaux to determine the overall SVNS Series champions.

“This year’s HSBC SVNS was another tremendous success, showcasing Perth as a world-class host for global sporting experiences,” Western Australian Tourism Minister the Hon. Reece Whitby MLA added.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to confirm we’ll continue hosting the event for another three years.

“HSBC SVNS enjoys a strong global following and is renowned for its vibrant, festival-like atmosphere and its return presents another exciting opportunity to draw visitors from across Australia and the world to WA.

“Hosting exclusive events like this plays a vital role in our broader tourism strategy to diversify the state’s economy through generating millions in visitor spending and providing a significant boost to local hospitality, accommodation, and tourism operators.”