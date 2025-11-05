‘Naturally gifted’ ex-Australia Sevens flyer earns Super Rugby chance

Former Australia Sevens flyer Kye Oates is one to watch during the 2026 Super Rugby Pacific season, with coach Stephen Larkham naming the “naturally gifted athlete” in the ACT Brumbies top squad for the first time.

Oates debuted for the national sevens side in 2022 at the Hong Kong Sevens, running a superb line off Maurice Longbottom to score 15 metres in from touch. Three years later, the utility back is set for a promising campaign ahead with a Super Rugby powerhouse.

After impressing in the ACT’s John I Dent Cup club rugby competition with Canberra Royals, Oates was named in the inaugural First Nations & Pasifika XV squad ahead of a historic clash with the British & Irish Lions in Melbourne.

While Oates wasn’t named in coach Toutai Kefu’s matchday 23, more opportunities are just around the corner. Oates is among a handful of players who have been selected in the Brumbies squad for the first time, with the club confirming its roster on Thursday morning.

With Tom Wright out injured until May, which coach Larkham believes would be “best case scenario” for the Wallabies fullback, an opportunity for someone to step up in the run-on side awaits – and there’s a chance Oates could be the one to take that place.

“Declan’s [Meredith] played there before, Andy Muirhead has played there before, and Kye had a tremendous club season but has played fullback for a long time now and has certainly trained with us… been in that 15 position,” Larkham told reporters on Thursday.

“I thought he was outstanding in [ACT club rugby], clearly the best player… for Royals week in, week out. Felt that when he was on the field, things were being created and tries were being scored. When he wasn’t on the field, it was a lot harder for the team to create those opportunities.

“Naturally gifted athlete so really good running skills; agile, fast, good acceleration and then super skilful… hasn’t really had an opportunity at any of the other franchises but brings a remarkable skillset to the team.”

Another key recruit for the Brumbies is Wallabies fly-half Tane Edmed, who has started the last three Test matches in the No. 10 jersey. After a maiden international start against Argentina, Edmed has since featured in run-on sides against New Zealand, Japan and England.



Edmed will have the chance to learn, grow and compete under one of the greatest No.10’s to have ever played the sport. With ‘Bernie’ Larkham as the Brumbies head coach, Edmed has already spoken about how exciting of an opportunity it is to head south from the NSW Waratahs.

But there are no guarantees yet that Edmed will start.

“The last two games of The Rugby Championship were terrible conditions, really wet, tough to attack in. Particularly as a five-eighth, almost a nightmare scenario because you’re under a lot of pressure with line speed,” Larkham said.

“I thought he handled those games exceptionally well. It’s good to see Joe [Schmidt] has given him significant game time there this year, I think that’s going to help his development.

“We saw limited opportunity for him in Super Rugby over the last couple of years and he comes down into a fairly competitive position. We’ve got Declan Meredith and Austin Anderson… Declan and Austin will be competing heavily in that space.

“It’s great to have someone his experience, his calibre come in and challenge the group in terms of the way that we train, the quality of our training. He’ll obviously be fighting with those other players for a starting spot.”