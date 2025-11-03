Northern Edition
Three talking points from Round 2 of the 2025/26 PWR season

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 24: Loughborough Lightning's Sadia Kabeya in action during the Premiership Women's Rugby match between Harlequins and Loughborough Lightning at The Stoop on October 24, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Bob Bradford - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Last week was a celebration of the new Premiership Women’s Rugby season. And Round 2 was when we got into the real nitty gritty of things.

Two weekends in and we have now seen all nine PWR clubs in action. From high-scoring contests to close run affairs, we got to see a bit of it all as November got started.

From growing stars, to immediate responses and opening gambits, here are three talking points from Round 2 of the new PWR campaign…

Millie David out to prove she is the real deal

In her first appearance for Bristol Bears since landing the PWR Breakthrough Player of the Year award last season, Millie David scored four tries against Leicester Tigers.

It was a dominant afternoon for Scott Lawson’s side in his debut as the club’s head coach as Bears ran out 74-nil winners over the East Midlanders.

20-year-old David was undoubtedly the star of the show for Bristol. Her unerring ability to beat defenders meant that each of her 15 carries in the contest were viable try scoring opportunities and helped her rack up over 270 metres.

Already it feels like David is a far cry from experiencing some sort of second season fatigue. The best could be yet to come.

Not the only prolific try scorer that afternoon, Reneeqa Bonner bagged a hat-trick, Ella Lovibond got a brace, and Evie Gallagher crossed the whitewash once.

To say Mattioli Woods Welford Road was silent is putting things mildly, as only the chitters of away support and Bristol celebrations filled the air.

 

A post shared by Sarah Bern (@sarahbern3)

There were solid outings all round for the West Country side who had to watch on last weekend.

Saracens’ visit to Shaftesbury Park will surely offer stiffer opposition this Sunday, but as confidence boosts go, it is not a bad one.

Two games in and Ross Bundy’s side look as though they have a long way to go in their development. A week off in Round 3 could provide ample opportunity for them, but even then it is Saracens waiting in the wings as their next opponents.

Canadian firepower takes Saracens to first win of the season

If Saracens’ season opening loss to Gloucester Hartpury was a disappointment, then their 47-10 win over Harlequins in the home opener was entirely the opposite.

Back at StoneX Stadium for the first time since their PWR final defeat to Gloucester Hartpury last season, there was no sign of a hangover for Alex Austerberry’s side.

Much of what was good was provided by the team’s North American cohort.

Olivia Apps, the Canada scrum-half signed by the Londoners as injury cover ahead of the season, was a livewire on her debut for the club.

The 26-year-old Olympic silver medallist forged an instant connection with fly-half Zoe Harrison and maintained a high tempo during her 74 minutes on the artificial turf.

You can then look to the double try scoring efforts of Alysha Corrigan and the solo effort of Laetitia Royer, who dotted down on her debut for the club.

This display of power from the Canada internationals was another reminder of their quality. Beaten Women’s Rugby World Cup finalists, yes, but still have some of the very best players that the world has to offer.

There were also scores for England prop Kelsey Clifford, Jemma-Jo Linkins, Louise McMillan and Amelia MacDougall.

Harlequins seemed to be a shadow of their Round 1 selves. Emotionally absent for much of the second half they allowed waves of Saracens pressure to overwhelm them and effectively put the game beyond doubt with less than 20 minutes on the clock.

The contrast of emotions at full-time were abundantly clear. In the case of Saracens there was no great emotional outpour. They had simply got back on track and are in pursuit of Gloucester Hartpury, who maintained their momentum with a 47-31 win over Exeter Chiefs.

For Harlequins there are no alarm bells, but there is possible cause for concern. In their opening two matches the side have conceded 89 points. Next up? The three-time champions.

Could this be Loughborough’s year?

Two games in and already the question is swirling; can Loughborough Lightning return to the top four?

Based on their first two games of the season, it sort of feels like the answer is yes.

In their loss to Harlequins on the opening weekend, Nathan Smith’s side really gave the West Londoners a fright in front of a large crowd at the Twickenham Stoop. If it were for a more connected defence, then the East Midlanders may not have lost out 52-42.

A week later, in their home opener at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens, and Lightning showed a more conservative side to their game and squeezed past Sale Sharks 19-12.

Sunday’s result also came from a last minute reshuffle. With Red Roses lock Lilli Ives Campion ruled out of the clash Tahlia Brody was installed in the back-row and England U20 international Haineala Lutui was moved into the second row.

The latter, who will surely be in with a shout of a Red Roses call-up at the end of the season should her form continue, dotted down twice and Brody once.

To grind out a win in that fashion was impressive. Sale enjoyed the lion’s share of the territory and even entered their opponents’ 22m on six more occasion. Yet Loughborough found a way.

