PWR

PWR results round up: Round Two

GLOUCESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 26: Gloucester-Hartpury's Natasha Hunt during the Premiership Women's Rugby match between Gloucester-Hartpury and Saracens Women at Kingsholm Stadium on October 26, 2025 in Gloucester, England. (Photo by Bob Bradford - CameraSport via Getty Images)

The second round of the PWR saw some big score lines as well as some close matches, as big hitters Exeter and Gloucester Hartpury met at Sandy Park and Saracens and Harlequins played out the London derby at the StoneX. Loughborough Lightning and Bristol Bears also recorded wins.

Exeter Chiefs 31-47 Gloucester Hartpury

Gloucester Hartpury walked away from Devon with all five points in the bag and sit pretty at the top of the league table after two rounds. Centre Tatyana Heard scored a hat-trick with full back Emma Sing equally as impressive with five conversions- both Red Roses helping the Cherry and Whites maintain their perfect start to the season.

Nel Metcalfe got the first points for the defending champions spotting a gap in the Chiefs defence to dart over beneath the posts with Heard adding her own score minutes later. But a quarter way into the game Chiefs’ Maisy Allen responded for the home side by adding their first points to the board.

However, Gloucester secured a bonus point before half-time as a brilliant solo effort from Sing came in between further scores from Heard and Metcalfe.

The scores kept coming after the break as both sides exchanged tries with Allen grabbing her second and Heard securing a hat-trick, racing in at the corner which Sing converted expertly.

Canada prop DaLeaka Menin entered the fray and brought with her two further scores for Exeter, but it was too little too late for them to over turn the score board after Gloucester-Hartpury were awarded a penalty try to seal the victory.

Leicester Tigers 0-74 Bristol Bears

Bristol Bears kicked off their PWR campaign with a dominant 74-0 victory over Leicester Tigers at Mattioli Woods Welford Road on a sobering day for the Tigers.

The visitors led from the sixth minute after Scotland’s Evie Gallagher got the West Country side up and running, multiple scores followed from wingers Millie David and Reneeqa Bonner, with David scoring four altogether, while Bonner completed a hat-trick.

Bristol’s Ella Lovibond also scored a brace, with the Bears taking all five points in style.

Loughborough Lightning 19- 12 Sale Sharks

Lightning edged out Sale Sharks in a nervy encounter to earn their first win of the season.

The first half only saw the one try from Loughborough’s Tahlia Brody who broke through to score with 22 minutes on the clock.

However, the halves were like chalk and cheese, with the second starting with a flash as Hainela Lutui powered over with only three minutes gone after half-time to give the home side a bigger points advantage.

Sale then answered back from a Sharifa Kasolo pick and go, but Loughborough’s Lutui went over for her second just two minutes later.

Sharks didn’t give up the fight but weren’t able to find the points they needed with Rhona Lloyd scoring a consolation try with the clock in the red.

Saracens 47-10 Harlequins 

In the final match of the weekend the London derby saw Saracens bounce back from last weekend’s heavy defeat to sweep aside Harlequins in impressive style at StoneX Stadium.

The home side were clearly hurting from the performance the week before and they made no mistakes this time round in front of a home crowd.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rosie Galligan (@rosie_galligan)

The first half saw Canada’s Alysha Corrigan score a brilliant try with only two minutes on the clock. Kelsey Clifford and Jemma Jo-Linkins also crossed inside the first 10 minutes to give Harlequins a mountain to climb.

Quins gave themselves hope as Katie Shillaker crossed to make it 19-5, but Laetitia Royer’s score on debut for the club stretched the gap before half time.

The second half saw Corrigan score again while Ellie Kildunne got one back for the visitors.

However tries from Louise McMillan and Amelia Macdougall inside the last 10 minutes cemented the win and sealed an impressive Saracens performance as the North Londoners seized the bragging rights for this half of the season.


We've ranked the best women's rugby players in the world, from 50 - 1! View the Top 50 now

3 Comments
C
CN 5 days ago

I don’t think the Exeter v GH game as close as the scoreboard suggests, Exeter didn’t seem they could mount a sustained challenge. Emma Sing was awesome, I know she has her detractors but a worthy player of the match.


The Loughborough Sale game was quite attritional, a ‘nervy encounter’ is probably the best way to describe it.


The horror show at Leicester was quite fitting for Halloween.

C
Chris929 5 days ago

Its not going to be a good look for the league that leicester tigers are going to be thrashed most games. Tigers had a mass exodus of players-and for some reason the womens rugby media have never done an article asking why and what went on at the club. Tigers should be kicked out of the league unless they can be competitive.


Gloucester-hartpury have started in ominous fashion-beating easily 2 of the big teams in saracens and exeter.Them strolling to a 4th title in a row wont be good for the league either. The change of coach has clearly made no difference! arguably they even better this season under dan murphy. There was a lot of hype about sean lynn but he had the best squad in the league to work with. Gloucester were a good side that finished 4th or 5th, then in 2022/2023 went on a big signing spree- Monaghan, Muir, Carson,Neve jones, Beckett,Matthews, Kate Williams and that turned an already good pack into a great one with so much depth-and that pack is so powerful. I think only a full strength saracens can get close to them.

C
CN 5 days ago

Don’t expect to hear anything coming out of Welford Road, men and women teams keep everything tightly shut. Over the past seasons coaches have come and gone, some in controversy but little is known why, same with players. Every fan saw what was happening at Leicester, maybe the league has a duty of care to ask forensic questions concerning the exiting of players and strategy for being competitive

Comments on RugbyPass

N
Ninjin 13 minutes ago
'It was our World Cup and Springboks came and stole it off us': Lucu

You see now?

138 Go to comments
G
GodOfFriedChicken 17 minutes ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

It's not even about stats. Sure, 2023 Barrett was a standout defensive mongrel who you wanted on the side apart from the penalties. He has regressed noticeably since getting the captain's armband. Maybe if he wasn't pressured with being captain he'd get back to that standout form but he hasn't.

13 Go to comments
J
JW 18 minutes ago
Scotland heartbreak as DMac saves day for shaky All Blacks

Let the team run roughshod over him last week, maybe better this week?

14 Go to comments
J
JW 24 minutes ago
Scotland heartbreak as DMac saves day for shaky All Blacks

Did they have something behind the ball in the first game?

14 Go to comments
J
JM 29 minutes ago
Springboks player ratings vs France | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Yup I agree. I mean none of the players deserve a score below 7 after they beat the strongest NH team in their back yard and, like you mentioned, with 14 men. Shocking ratings!

7 Go to comments
B
Benji7 34 minutes ago
Springboks player ratings vs France | Quilter Nations Series 2025

These are incredibly low scores for a team that just beat France in Paris, by 15 points, playing with 14 men for 45 minutes.

Maybe the writer is French 🤷‍♂️



...

7 Go to comments
L
Loosehead 35 minutes ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

All razor says is we cud off done better for the last 25 tests.there is no consistency in this team.period.all ova the place like the coaching staff.bring bak Leon.🤣

13 Go to comments
L
Loosehead 46 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Scotland | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Backline still iffy.cam has alrite game.beaudy,nah mov on.off the bench.stop waiting for richie.get a yung fella in there.midfield,mmm wrk in progress I suppose.jordy to wing for Carter.the two big young locks look gd.big engines,not flashy but tough in close quarters too.still not convinced on razor,or assistant coaches.something missing.same excuses every test and there bn 25 so far.

19 Go to comments
P
PR 56 minutes ago
Scotland heartbreak as DMac saves day for shaky All Blacks

Nic Berry is great, however Rassie effectively destroyed his career with his mind bending video rant.

14 Go to comments
C
Cantab 1 hour ago
App comment - https://www.rugbypass.com/news/england-receive-double-injury-boost-ahead-of-best-in-the-world-all-blacks/

NZ the best in the world ??? Hardly, given their inability to keep 15 players on the field and surrendering a 17 point lead to an average Scottish team they should have put away by 30 +. Unless they show a radical improvement will present England with a glorious chance to cause an “ upset “.

1 Go to comments
A
A S 1 hour ago
Underperforming Wallabies suffer rankings blow after defeat to Italy

Fast-track what? There’s two games left this year. No one is calling for a new coach to come in for two games. What slop.

2 Go to comments
A
A S 1 hour ago
Schmidt calls on Wallabies to ‘demonstrate some character’

Australia just lack the talent and depth to execute Schmidt's brand of footy. As soon as certain players are injured or unavailable, the team turns to custard.

1 Go to comments
B
BleedRed&Black 1 hour ago
Springboks player ratings vs France | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Okay, so what am I missing here? South Africa beat France, in Paris, which has a recent record there second only to the rather surreal record the AB's have at Eden Park, by 15 points despite being down a man for a net of thirty minutes in the 2nd half. They play a game perfect in tactics and morale when under extreme duress, where they look better, both solider and more threatening, than when they had fifteen men. And their ratings average under 7?

More specifically, and without wanting to sound repetitive, South Africa win by 19 points to 3 in the 2nd half when down by a man for thirty of the forty minutes of that half against a team that has a genuinely great record on that ground. That's impossible. But they did it. Which is really annoying.



...

7 Go to comments
A
A S 1 hour ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

Its funny how many people refuse to look at the stats and espouse utter nonsense about Barrett's contributions.

13 Go to comments
A
A S 1 hour ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

What a silly take. You can’t use your bench if your players keep getting carded. Reduces options drastically. Scrums lacked punch with 7 forwards, attacking options were limited with one less back. Opened up defensive holes too, which Scotland happily exploited.

13 Go to comments
c
ck 1 hour ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Scotland | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Beauden = 5

Jordan = 5



...

19 Go to comments
M
Mark 1 hour ago
France player ratings vs South Africa | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Red card game strategy played to perfection Boks. France we had you in the W cup quarters we had you yesterday. No complaining. Time to suck the foie gras through a straw. Cabernet grape blend is better in SA. Best game of rugby ever. One analyst is a whisky drinker or from London. Oz 2027 try take it away from us. Try harder

9 Go to comments
G
GodOfFriedChicken 1 hour ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

He probably wouldn't have said a word to the refs about the Scottish line breaking early and offside, and that's what helped get the ABs some penalties later on. Ardie came back from the card motivated with some big tackles, Scott is as invisible as the rest of the team in so many of those 2nd half collapses. He hasn't made a proper standout defensive play in the black jersey since becoming captain

13 Go to comments
P
P O 1 hour ago
Wallabies player ratings vs Italy | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Wilson got chopped 3 times, never made it over the advantage line, gave away 3 penalties and can’t make dominate tackles. He really isn’t in our best back row.

1 Go to comments
G
GodOfFriedChicken 1 hour ago
'Wasn't perfect': Scott Robertson pleased with victory against Scotland

What so he could add a 4th card? Lord and Holland were all over the park and Darry showed up immediately after getting on.

13 Go to comments
