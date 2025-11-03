PWR results round up: Round Two

The second round of the PWR saw some big score lines as well as some close matches, as big hitters Exeter and Gloucester Hartpury met at Sandy Park and Saracens and Harlequins played out the London derby at the StoneX. Loughborough Lightning and Bristol Bears also recorded wins.

Exeter Chiefs 31-47 Gloucester Hartpury

Gloucester Hartpury walked away from Devon with all five points in the bag and sit pretty at the top of the league table after two rounds. Centre Tatyana Heard scored a hat-trick with full back Emma Sing equally as impressive with five conversions- both Red Roses helping the Cherry and Whites maintain their perfect start to the season.

Nel Metcalfe got the first points for the defending champions spotting a gap in the Chiefs defence to dart over beneath the posts with Heard adding her own score minutes later. But a quarter way into the game Chiefs’ Maisy Allen responded for the home side by adding their first points to the board.

However, Gloucester secured a bonus point before half-time as a brilliant solo effort from Sing came in between further scores from Heard and Metcalfe.

The scores kept coming after the break as both sides exchanged tries with Allen grabbing her second and Heard securing a hat-trick, racing in at the corner which Sing converted expertly.

Canada prop DaLeaka Menin entered the fray and brought with her two further scores for Exeter, but it was too little too late for them to over turn the score board after Gloucester-Hartpury were awarded a penalty try to seal the victory.

Leicester Tigers 0-74 Bristol Bears

Bristol Bears kicked off their PWR campaign with a dominant 74-0 victory over Leicester Tigers at Mattioli Woods Welford Road on a sobering day for the Tigers.

The visitors led from the sixth minute after Scotland’s Evie Gallagher got the West Country side up and running, multiple scores followed from wingers Millie David and Reneeqa Bonner, with David scoring four altogether, while Bonner completed a hat-trick.

Bristol’s Ella Lovibond also scored a brace, with the Bears taking all five points in style.

Loughborough Lightning 19- 12 Sale Sharks

Lightning edged out Sale Sharks in a nervy encounter to earn their first win of the season.

The first half only saw the one try from Loughborough’s Tahlia Brody who broke through to score with 22 minutes on the clock.

However, the halves were like chalk and cheese, with the second starting with a flash as Hainela Lutui powered over with only three minutes gone after half-time to give the home side a bigger points advantage.

Sale then answered back from a Sharifa Kasolo pick and go, but Loughborough’s Lutui went over for her second just two minutes later.

Sharks didn’t give up the fight but weren’t able to find the points they needed with Rhona Lloyd scoring a consolation try with the clock in the red.

Saracens 47-10 Harlequins

In the final match of the weekend the London derby saw Saracens bounce back from last weekend’s heavy defeat to sweep aside Harlequins in impressive style at StoneX Stadium.

The home side were clearly hurting from the performance the week before and they made no mistakes this time round in front of a home crowd.

The first half saw Canada’s Alysha Corrigan score a brilliant try with only two minutes on the clock. Kelsey Clifford and Jemma Jo-Linkins also crossed inside the first 10 minutes to give Harlequins a mountain to climb.

Quins gave themselves hope as Katie Shillaker crossed to make it 19-5, but Laetitia Royer’s score on debut for the club stretched the gap before half time.

The second half saw Corrigan score again while Ellie Kildunne got one back for the visitors.

However tries from Louise McMillan and Amelia Macdougall inside the last 10 minutes cemented the win and sealed an impressive Saracens performance as the North Londoners seized the bragging rights for this half of the season.