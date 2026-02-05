Northern Edition
Six Nations

Six Nations sin bin: The worst offending players and teams 2006-2025

Scotland captain Finn Russell complains to referee Pierre Brousset during the Guinness Six Nations 2025 rugby union match between England and Scotland at the Allianz Stadium, Twickenham on February 22nd 2025 in London, England (Photo by Tom Jenkins/Getty Images)

Have you ever wondered which team has received the most yellow and red cards in the last 20 years of the Six Nations? Which player has faced the “sin bin” music the most? Or which has been the worst season, in terms of discipline?

ADVERTISEMENT

Look no further, because the answers lie here, in the story of the 219 cards shown between 2006 and 2025.

The naughtiest of players
Who comes to mind as the most sin-binned player of the last 20 years of the Six Nations? Mohamed Haouas? Gethin Jenkins? Peter O’Mahony?

VIDEO

Well, yes, those three amassed a total of 11 cards (seven yellows, three reds and one double yellow), but there is another who collected cards on five different occasions: Finn Russell.

Yes, that Finn Russell. The Scottish fly-half was first sent to the sin bin in 2015, when he tackled Dan Biggar in the air, with Scotland going on to lose 26-23. One year later came another yellow card, but he then managed to keep his name off the naughty boys list for four years, until 2021.

Finn Russell <a href=
Six Nations Scotland” width=”1920″ height=”1080″ /> Scotland’s Finn Russell looks dejected during the Guinness Six Nations loss to England (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

In what was one of Scotland’s best Six Nations campaigns, Russell was sent to the sin bin in the opening round. However, the fly-half returned in time to help his side earn a memorable 11-06 win at Twickenham.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Russell was not finished there. In the closing game of that year’s Six Nations, he was sent to the showers early for the first time in his Test match career. In the 70th minute, the fly-half led with a forearm into the neck of Brice Dulin, leaving Wayne Barnes with little choice but to eject him from the game.

Comically, France were unable to turn things around, conceding a 27-23 loss that ultimately cost them the Six Nations title.

In 2022, Russell was sent to the sin bin again, reaching the five-card threshold, a record he shares with Liam Williams. The Welshman was also sin-binned five times, but all were yellow cards, which makes Russell the winner of the naughtiest player of the Six Nations.

Here is the top 10 of the worst offenders of the last 20 years:

Finn Russell (4 yellows / 1 red)

Liam Williams (5 yellows)

Mohamed Haouas (2 yellows / 2 reds)

Peter O’Mahony (3 yellows / 1 red)

ADVERTISEMENT

Conor Murray (4 yellows)

Paul Willemse (1 yellow / 1 red / 1 double yellow)

Marco Riccioni (3 yellows)

Gethin Jenkins (3 yellows)

John Barclay (3 yellows)

Martin Castrogiovanni (3 yellows)

Italy loves their yellows and reds
The most carded team since 2006 is Italy. The Azzurri have collected more wooden spoons than any other side and just as many yellow cards, totalling 44 over the last 19 years.

While fans may remember some of the shenanigans pulled by Martin Castrogiovanni, Italy’s worst sin-bin record came in 2021. Seven Italian players were ‘invited’ to cool off for 10 minutes, forcing Franco Smith to operate with 14 men for 20 minutes across three consecutive games.

MCastrogiovanni Italy eligibility claim Six Nations
Martin Castrogiovanni was born in Argentina, but represented Italy at international level. (Photo by David Rogers/The RFU Collection via Getty Images)

Second are Scotland with 42 yellow cards and four reds. Finn Russell accounts for five of those, representing 10 per cent, a striking figure given his position and role in the Scottish setup.

Wales complete the podium with 35 yellow cards and are the only team not to have received a red card across the last 19 editions of the Six Nations.

France and England sit fourth and fifth with 33 (27 yellows, six reds) and 31 (28 yellows, three reds) respectively, while Ireland are the saints of the bunch with just 27 (24 yellows, three reds).

Notably, France are the only team to have completed three consecutive seasons without a card being shown on two separate occasions, from 2007-2009 and again from 2011-2013.

2021, annus sin binis
Twenty-one cards in a single Six Nations. Twenty-one. Sixteen yellows and five reds, an average of 1.4 cards per game, to showcase what was a brutal championship that ended with Wales lifting the title.

Breaking it down, Italy had by far their worst Six Nations from a disciplinary standpoint, with seven players serving 10-minute spells in the bin.

It was also the year Scotland set two unwanted records, the first and only time since 2006 that two players were sent off in the same campaign, as Finn Russell and Zander Fagerson were dismissed against France and Wales, respectively.

However, while Italy, France and Scotland were the three most carded teams, Ireland recorded the worst red-card ratio. Andy Farrell’s side received only three cards in total, but two were red, through Peter O’Mahony and Bundee Aki.

Ireland Scotland Six Nations preview
Ireland skipper Peter O’Mahony (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

As for the most undisciplined match of the 2021 tournament, France v Wales takes the cake, with four players carded. Mohamed Haouas, Liam Williams and Taulupe Faletau were sin-binned, while Paul Willemse was sent off.

For those wondering which seasons follow 2021 as the most ill-disciplined, the answer is 2024 and 2025, with 19 and 16 card,s respectively.

Can cards tell a story of law and game progression?
Do cards, sin bins and disciplinary processes tell a story about the game’s evolution in player safety? Possibly, but not entirely.

Grouping each Six Nations into five-year blocks gives a clearer picture of the trend:

From 2006 to 2010, 36 cards were shown, all yellow.

From 2011 to 2015, that number rose to 61. In 2014, three red cards were issued, with Rabah Slimani becoming the first player in almost a decade to be sent off in the Six Nations.

From 2016 to 2020, there was a decrease to 43 cards, with red cards dropping from three to two.

From 2021 to 2025, there was a sharp rise to 79 cards, an average of one per game. Fifteen red cards were issued, five of them to French players.

With the tackling and ball-carrying laws becoming stricter, there has been an overall increase, even if we had a brief period when fewer cards were given, which may have been due to players adapting to the new demands of the game.

However, there were other areas of the game that match officials and TMOs began to pay more attention to, particularly at the breakdown and in the ruck challenge.

So, yes, cards can reveal the game’s progression and where it’s headed, a positive sign that there’s an overall concern to make rugby safer at all levels.

Comments

1 Comment
S
SB 4 days ago

Italy loves their yellows and reds

Because they are the colours of tomatoes.

Comments on RugbyPass

S
SA 7 minutes ago
England hopeful Ollie Hassell-Collins wants to find his voice

“Now that three years have passed since the last of his two senior England caps, Hassell-Collins qualifies for Wales through a Welsh grandparent.”

Apart from the fact England A & Ireland XV are both according to World rugby their respective Unions “next representative team” Therefore Hassell-Collins is NOT Welsh eligible due to the game he played just last weekend that's discussed in this article



...

1 Go to comments
S
ScottishPuma 23 minutes ago
Switzerland and Germany throw shade on format change decision

Fantastic tournament and the new 8 team format is beginning to pay dividends with four very competitive matches at the weekend. With the likes of Poland, Czech Rep and Sweden also performing well and investing in the sport in the Trophy, it would be madness to regress now. Keep growing this beautiful game of ours, for my money the REC is the best tournament out there , don’t change it!

3 Go to comments
P
PM 45 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

France just have so many good options across the 2nd and 3rd rows. I don't think England can match them there. Props look vulnerable though

132 Go to comments
N
NB 47 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

Kicking will always be a major part of the game, but it does not have to become the major plank of attack!

132 Go to comments
N
NB 48 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind



Simply make them have to catch it

And if they don’t, what happens then?



...

132 Go to comments
N
NB 49 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

Yep the same as he protective pocket which was forming around the receiver! Ironic🙄

132 Go to comments
N
NB 50 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

👍

132 Go to comments
N
NB 50 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

I would certainly hope so OM.

132 Go to comments
D
DP 52 minutes ago
%%title%% %%page%% %%sep%% %%sitename%% %%title%% %

An awesome player - what a pleasure to watch.

2 Go to comments
N
NB 53 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

So which three players are you sacrificng on the bench to drop to 19 JD? Are there still three front rowers for safety reasons?

132 Go to comments
N
NB 54 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

😁

132 Go to comments
N
NB 54 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

Dingwall is literally executing the pass in the grasp of the tackler after running straight towards him JW. He’s not looking at Ford before he passes to him.

132 Go to comments
N
NB 58 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

They are not looking enthused by what they are doing right now Miz, and it is a concern.

Lions fatigue is one part of it, lack of leadership as you say is another.



...

132 Go to comments
T
Trevor Morton 1 hour ago
RugbyPass' Top 50 Players for Super Rugby Pacific 2026: 50-41

The country of residence feature is not scrolling.

3 Go to comments
D
Derek Murray 1 hour ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

Each to his own. The game has always rewarded good kicking. The skill of a perfect kick and chase resulted in the, relatively rare, highlight of an equal challenge for the ball where both players tried to catch it.

The new law allows attacking teams the significant benefit of running a shorter distance to be on side, and their player contesting for the ball only needing to tap it back from a full run. The defensive side needs to chase back further to get onside, and the catcher tries to catch, a far more difficult skill under pressure than simply one-handed tapping.



...

132 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 1 hour ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

That’s not as daft as it first sounds JW! After all, you almost never see the receiving player tap back, unless they fluff the catch ofc. So it’s catch only and also penalise the chasing player more assiduously if they don’t make a ‘fair contest’ i.e. no charging

132 Go to comments
P
PB 1 hour ago
Jono Gibbes on what position Damian McKenzie will play in 2026

Maybe this is what ails the AB’s?

They seem to rely on individuals to deliver moments of brilliance to win test matches. DMac is an X factor player, no doubt, he will cut you up if given space. He is however not a game manager at 10 that can dictate the match tempo, he is brave, but too diminutive for the heavy traffic at 10. Same story with Ardie, not a 6/8 in any international sense. But the AB’s build their backrow around him, hoping for a moment of brilliance in every match. So doing they upset the balance in the backrow.



...

9 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 1 hour ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

Good idea. We also have the issue that chasers get ahead of the ball and block off the catcher before he jumps- that needs to be properly too.

132 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 2 hours ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

And still the ball in play time is lower in the T14 than all the other big leagues and test rugby.

132 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 2 hours ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

I’m not sure about the player welfare argument Nick. The eight changes just mean more big impacts from big athletes, often on smaller players who have to last the full 80. Those repeated big impacts cause lasting damage.

Between that and the way high kicks, the offside line and the breakdown are being treated by lawmakers and refs, we're making it more difficult for running rugby and smaller players.



...

132 Go to comments
