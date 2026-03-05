Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
29 - 13
FT
31 - 34
FT
26 - 43
FT
50 - 40
FT
23 - 18
FT
48 - 33
FT
U20
HSBC SVNS 2026
New York
Friday
01:05
Friday
14:30
Friday
14:45
Friday
14:45
Friday
22:35
Saturday
01:05
Saturday
03:35
Saturday
07:00
Saturday
09:10
Saturday
11:40
Saturday
15:10
Saturday
21:35
International

Sighting of NRL superstar Zac Lomax sends Wallabies rumours into overdrive

Zac Lomax of the Eels celebrates scoring a try during the round 19 NRL match between Parramatta Eels and Penrith Panthers at CommBank Stadium on July 13, 2025 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

NRL outcast Zac Lomax appears to be on the verge of a sensational cross-code switch after being pictured outside Rugby Australia HQ in the Eastern Suburbs of Sydney.

ADVERTISEMENT

New South Wales State of Origin superstar Lomax was released from his Parramatta Eels contract last year to make the switch to R365, but was left in limbo when they put off their launch until 2028.

And a legal dispute with the Eels, who blocked a move to the Melbourne Storm earlier this week, means his options are very limited until 2028, when he can join another league, and moving codes is the only realistic avenue available.

VIDEO

His CV has been floating around clubs in France and Japan for months without any takers, but now Rugby Australia and the Western Force could be ready to throw him a career lifeline.

Lomax, 26, spent time training with the Western Force at the start of the year, and they have emerged as favourites to sign him after the NSW Waratahs said they couldn’t afford him.

Whoever does get his signature on a contract is likely to need financial assistance from Rugby Australia, but it would open the possibility of him becoming available for the World Cup Australia is hosting next year.

The Sydney Daily Telegraph has reported that earlier in the year, he was offered between $350,000 (£185,000) and $400,000 (£210,000), half of what he was earning in the NRL, a switch he could now be forced into taking.

ADVERTISEMENT

He made an impression on Western Force coach Simon Cron, who has confirmed that he would like to take Lomax to Perth to give him the chance of rebuilding his shattered career.

“I really rate Zac highly, he is a quality person, and I would love to sign him here at the Western Force. I believe Zac really enjoyed spending time with us, and he would be a valuable addition to the team if we could get him,” he said.

Create your ticketing account and unlock presale access for Rugby World Cup 2027 now

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

New footage changes narrative in Antoine Dupont and Ben White spat

5
2

Brodie Retallick weighs in on AB rumours amid Dave Rennie appointment

13
3

'It was like the Moneyball movie': Former Chief on Rennie's strategy

1
4

What Du'Plessis Kirifi made of Dave Rennie's 'no loyalties' comment

15
5

Ireland issue squad update as prop is ruled out of Triple Crown decider

3
6

No-shows from England and France in our Six Nations team of the week

1
7

Italy's bid for best-ever Six Nations suffers setback

1
8

'Brings edge': Jeff Wilson's pick for a new All Blacks captain

56

Comments

2 Comments
u
unknown 4 days ago

Trouble !

K
KwAussie 5 days ago

Hahahahaha only in Australia would this be something. RA are the only people in the world who give away a free international jersey to a mungo who wants to swap codes without ever proving they are good enough to actually play rugby let alone at that level. The Wallaby jersey is the cheapest jersey with the least respect in World rugby because to get it all you have to do is play league and then say you want to come back to rugby and RA will give you one.


Somehow the fact that the games are totally different and that league players struggle with the game of union seems to pass them by. You’d think that with Folau being good at catching a ball and dangerous in space but never knowing how or when to kick, pass and tackle, Koriobete losing game after game by racing out and missing tackles and so giving games away, like the Bledisloe in Melbourne, JAS being absolutely lost and again not knowing where to be on the field, when and how to pass and kick and missing tackles that they’d start to recognise this.


Even worse, every time this happens they are encouraging good junior rugby players to go to the NRL because the easiest way to be a Wallaby is to go there for a few years and then come back to rugby.

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

Why attack now outstrips defence in the 'chaos' of Six Nations rugby

In 2013, the Championship winning Welsh side conceded three tries during the tournament, so why in 2026 is it raining tries?

15
LONG READ

Where do Steve Borthwick’s England go from here?

Now is not the time to bring out the firing squad for the head coach in broad daylight, despite England's historic loss to Italy.

111
LONG READ

Wallaby franchises fall to earth with a bump after a bruising Super Rugby reality check

Three losses in four proved a stark weekend for Australia's Super Rugby Pacific interest and they will be hoping to bounce back in Round 5

4

Comments on RugbyPass

K
KwAussie 24 minutes ago
95-Test Wallaby Beale joins ex-All Black in experienced Force midfield

This will be interesting my memory of Beale is that he will run sideways taking up everyone else’s space and then pass the ball when there’s no options, plus he’s always been a revolving door in defence so not sure how this will help the Force.

1 Go to comments
D
DS 36 minutes ago
New footage changes narrative in Antoine Dupont and Ben White spat

Come on, be fair, HH. At least Josh got his word requirement in for this week. And we read it.

5 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 49 minutes ago
Where do Steve Borthwick’s England go from here?

“Furlong”. I would not be surprised if he does not start this game against Scotland. He has been so far below par, and had so many scrummaging problems thus far. I wonder if he is fully over his injuries. Not only physically, but psychologically. Were it not for the injuries to so many props, he might not even make the 23 this weekend.

111 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 55 minutes ago
Where do Steve Borthwick’s England go from here?

Good post, PMcD. You are on the ball highlighting the injury aspect of England’s woes. I think many are forgetting that. IF-W for example is a huge loss.

With teams in the Prem playing such good rugby, such as your Bath and Northampton, it is sad and frustrating that the national team is where it is in this 6N. Commiserations !



...

111 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 1 hour ago
Phil Waugh’s rallying cry to AFL, NRL fans after Zac Lomax signing

If it’s on the right side touch and he is on the field he should get the tee …Carter Gordon aint very good off tee but Lonergan if he plays 9 is good but poor D the new kid at Reds their halfback is handy way he is going expect him in the mix Donaldson good maybe 2nd best in super but seemed to fall out of favor with Joe LY ..having a lefty really does help especially on the exits ..hooe ABs get Roigard to bounce out more how TJ used to in those 50/22 special plays type kicks

8 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 1 hour ago
David Havili on All Blacks reset: ‘You're trying to get noticed'

I’m not hating on David dude has great all round skills throws a beautiful long ball but he misses far to many tackles even at NPC last year which should not be the case for a AB I believe that’s a big factor in what’s keeping him out the mix l

14 Go to comments
N
NH 1 hour ago
Aussie Super Rugby takes: Force struggle in Dunedin, big blow for Waratahs

Sign of a quality player John. Now for the reds to epxloit this and have mcreight be a distraction of sorts while exploiting an opportunity elsewhere. Sliiper in that ruck, means he doesnt hit the next and uru can steal for eg.

13 Go to comments
T
TruthHurts 1 hour ago
Former All Black on race for No.12 jersey under Dave Rennie

All these “I would like’s….” There is only one who counts and there will be plenty of gunslingers out there taking pot shots at him. Who would want it? No wonder our best coaching talent goes off shore, forums like this are toxic.

23 Go to comments
F
Footy Franks 2 hours ago
England backed to bounce back with one change for daunting Paris trip

Yeah it should be a French massacre. Off with their heads. England are no chance. The pack is too cumbersome and slow and the backs will have a Swiss cheese defence.

11 Go to comments
u
unknown 2 hours ago
‘Want to keep building’: Reds focus on Waratahs after Brumbies thriller

Damon Murphy was the hero for the Reds .

Daugunu knocked on .u



...

1 Go to comments
N
NH 2 hours ago
Aussie Super Rugby takes: Force struggle in Dunedin, big blow for Waratahs

obviously a physical, capable player but in my opinion still (rightly) learning the role and is hesitant on what to decide to do and can get stuck feet. I also think that 13 constrains his ability to use his strengths like contesting high ball, getting ball in open space etc as he has to organise the line, run decoys etc. Better on the wing imo.

13 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Maori All Blacks lock Isaia Walker-Leawere makes shock URC move

Last thing the All Blacks team needs is more smilers.

9 Go to comments
S
SB 2 hours ago
Why attack now outstrips defence in the 'chaos' of Six Nations rugby

For Borthwick haters yes!

15 Go to comments
N
NH 2 hours ago
Aussie Super Rugby takes: Force struggle in Dunedin, big blow for Waratahs

Throw in flook and henry for centre options also imo. Still of the belief suaalii would be better on the wing/fback, but also dont want to start playing musical chairs with him. imo schmidt picked him at 13 not because its his best position, but because he had good wings but not a huge amount of depth at centre at the time so it was just a way to get him on the park.

13 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Maori All Blacks lock Isaia Walker-Leawere makes shock URC move

Yep, and now he can play int footy as well, much better than these one year options the Islands normally get their players signing up for.

Hopefully it opens up funds and playing opportunities for Gallagher to return.



...

9 Go to comments
D
Downer 2 hours ago
Maori All Blacks lock Isaia Walker-Leawere makes shock URC move

Walker-Leawere to me is a bit lazy, does a fair bit of walking around the field.

9 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Maori All Blacks lock Isaia Walker-Leawere makes shock URC move

Why’s that a shock, aren’t Benetton the good Italian team? Think he should fit in well there.

9 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Brodie Retallick weighs in on AB rumours amid Dave Rennie appointment

True, the midweek games are not capped All Black matches, so he should still be eligible for those!

13 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Phil Waugh’s rallying cry to AFL, NRL fans after Zac Lomax signing

True actually you make a great point Aus are desperately in need of good goal kickers. I doubt league fans have any idea of how good his potential kicking game is too?

8 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Dave Rennie's simple outlook on where the All Blacks can improve

Thats the same for all modern coaches.

I’m not defending Razor, I’m critizing Kirk if you want to look at it from that angle. So the ‘problem’ is still present. ABs matches are also months away, don’t really see that as a relent option today 😜



...

50 Go to comments
Close
ADVERTISEMENT