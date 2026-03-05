Sighting of NRL superstar Zac Lomax sends Wallabies rumours into overdrive
NRL outcast Zac Lomax appears to be on the verge of a sensational cross-code switch after being pictured outside Rugby Australia HQ in the Eastern Suburbs of Sydney.
New South Wales State of Origin superstar Lomax was released from his Parramatta Eels contract last year to make the switch to R365, but was left in limbo when they put off their launch until 2028.
And a legal dispute with the Eels, who blocked a move to the Melbourne Storm earlier this week, means his options are very limited until 2028, when he can join another league, and moving codes is the only realistic avenue available.
His CV has been floating around clubs in France and Japan for months without any takers, but now Rugby Australia and the Western Force could be ready to throw him a career lifeline.
Lomax, 26, spent time training with the Western Force at the start of the year, and they have emerged as favourites to sign him after the NSW Waratahs said they couldn’t afford him.
Whoever does get his signature on a contract is likely to need financial assistance from Rugby Australia, but it would open the possibility of him becoming available for the World Cup Australia is hosting next year.
The Sydney Daily Telegraph has reported that earlier in the year, he was offered between $350,000 (£185,000) and $400,000 (£210,000), half of what he was earning in the NRL, a switch he could now be forced into taking.
He made an impression on Western Force coach Simon Cron, who has confirmed that he would like to take Lomax to Perth to give him the chance of rebuilding his shattered career.
“I really rate Zac highly, he is a quality person, and I would love to sign him here at the Western Force. I believe Zac really enjoyed spending time with us, and he would be a valuable addition to the team if we could get him,” he said.
Hahahahaha only in Australia would this be something. RA are the only people in the world who give away a free international jersey to a mungo who wants to swap codes without ever proving they are good enough to actually play rugby let alone at that level. The Wallaby jersey is the cheapest jersey with the least respect in World rugby because to get it all you have to do is play league and then say you want to come back to rugby and RA will give you one.
Somehow the fact that the games are totally different and that league players struggle with the game of union seems to pass them by. You’d think that with Folau being good at catching a ball and dangerous in space but never knowing how or when to kick, pass and tackle, Koriobete losing game after game by racing out and missing tackles and so giving games away, like the Bledisloe in Melbourne, JAS being absolutely lost and again not knowing where to be on the field, when and how to pass and kick and missing tackles that they’d start to recognise this.
Even worse, every time this happens they are encouraging good junior rugby players to go to the NRL because the easiest way to be a Wallaby is to go there for a few years and then come back to rugby.