Scotland squad named for Rugby World Cup 2025

Scotland head coach Bryan Easson has today named his 32-player squad for the upcoming Rugby World Cup 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

Captain Rachel Malcolm leads a selection comprising 18 forwards and 14 backs for a Pool B campaign that will see Scotland face Wales, Fiji and Canada.

Flanker Malcolm is one of 21 players to have appeared at the previous Rugby World Cup, played in 2022.

The remaining forwards selected for their second Rugby World Cup are Leah Bartlett, Molly Wright (both props) Elis Martin, Lana Skeldon (both hookers), Jade Konkel, Rachel McLachlan (both back-row), Eva Donaldson, Sarah Bonar and Emma Wassell (all second-row).

Wassell has made her way back to international rugby after recovering from a benign tumour in her chest last September.

Amongst the backs, returning for their second Rugby World Cup are vice-captain, Helen Nelson (stand-off), Coreen Grant, Rhona Lloyd (both wingers), Emma Orr, Evie Wills, Lisa Thomson (all centres) and Caity Mattinson (scrum-half).

Skeldon, one of nine players named with more than 50 Scotland appearances, is the most-capped member of the squad on 81.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the other end of the experience spectrum, winger Hannah Walker is the only uncapped player selected, whilst Hannah Ramsay earned her first two caps during Scotland’s summer Test matches against Italy and Ireland.

The other players preparing for their Rugby World Cup debut are Becky Boyd, Adelle Ferrie (both second row), Lisa Cockburn, Molly Poolman (both props), Beth Blacklock (stand-off/centre), Leia Brebner-Holden, Rhea Clarke (both scrum-half), Francesca McGhie, Walker (both wingers), Ramsay (stand-off) and back-row duo Evie Gallagher and Alex Stewart.

The Clarkes make history as the first set of Scottish sisters to be selected for the same Rugby World Cup competition.

Scotland Women Rugby World Cup Squad

Forwards

Leah Bartlett – Sale Sharks (45)*

Becky Boyd – Loughborough Lightning (3)

Sarah Bonar – Harlequins (47)*

Elliann Clarke – Bristol Bears (22)*

Lisa Cockburn – Gloucester Hartpury (34)

Eva Donaldson – Sale Sharks (17)*

Evie Gallagher – Bristol Bears (37)

Adelle Ferrie – Edinburgh Rugby/Corstorphine Cougars (6)

Jade Konkel – Harlequins (71)*

Rachel Malcolm – captain – Trailfinders Women (58)*

Elis Martin – Loughborough Lightning (22)*

Rachel McLachlan – Montpellier (53)*

Molly Poolman – Edinburgh Rugby/Watsonian FC (5)

Lana Skeldon – Bristol Bears (81)*

Alex Stewart – Edinburgh Rugby/Corstorphine Cougars (13)

Emma Wassell – Trailfinders Women (69)*

Molly Wright – Sale Sharks (24)*

Anne Young – Loughborough Lightning (21)*

Backs

Leia Brebner-Holden – Loughborough Lightning (11)

Beth Blacklock – Saracens (4)

Rhea Clarke – Bristol Bears (1)

Coreen Grant – Harlequins (17)*

Rhona Lloyd – Sale Sharks (59)*

Caity Mattinson – Trailfinders Women (33)*

Francesca McGhie – Trailfinders Women (22)

Helen Nelson – Loughborough Lightning (71)*

Hannah Ramsay – Edinburgh Rugby/University of Edinburgh (2)

Chloe Rollie – Toulon Provence Mediterranee (77)*

Emma Orr – Bristol Bears (30)*

Lisa Thomson – Trailfinders Women (71)*

Hannah Walker – Edinburgh Rugby/University of Edinburgh (Uncapped)

Evie Wills – Sale Sharks (6)*

* denotes past Rugby World Cup selection

ADVERTISEMENT