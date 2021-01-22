4:05am, 22 January 2021

Saracens’ match against Doncaster Knights in the Trailfinders Challenge Cup has been cancelled.

Saracens fell to Ealing last weekend and will now take two points from the abandoned fixture.

Following its weekly PCR Covid-19 testing programme, two Academy players have returned positive results with a further 16 members of the squad having to isolate due to contact tracing.

It means Sarries are without 34 players for the match at Castle Park on Saturday because of injury, suspension and isolation and are therefore unable to field a side. The club did everything it could in its attempts to name a 23, but two additional players today being contacted to isolate meant this was not possible.

Those players and staff who have tested positive, or who are traced as contacts of those testing positive, will isolate for a minimum of 10 days with the wellbeing of club staff, players and their families paramount.

As a result of the cancellation, Doncaster will be awarded four points while Saracens will receive two.