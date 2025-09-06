Exeter's Tuttosi shines at Sandy Park: Four takeaways from Canada v Scotland

Player of the Match Emily Tuttosi scored two tries on her home ground to help Canada to a 40-19 defeat of Scotland and top spot in Pool B of Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

Canada started as favourites against Scotland and took an early lead when McKinley Hunt burrowed over from close range.

Sophie de Goede converted the try, which came at the end of a sustained period of pressure during which Scotland had twice failed to clear their lines.

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe receives Women’s Top 50 award New Zealand Women’s superstar Portia Woodman-Wickliffe spoke to RugbyPass after receiving the prestigious, inaugural RugbyPass Women’s Top 50 award this week. View Top 50 Portia Woodman-Wickliffe receives Women’s Top 50 award New Zealand Women’s superstar Portia Woodman-Wickliffe spoke to RugbyPass after receiving the prestigious, inaugural RugbyPass Women’s Top 50 award this week.

However, Bryan Easson’s side grew into the contest and after Helen Nelson was removed for a HIA – which came after a clash of heads with Lisa Cockburn that ultimately ended the prop’s afternoon – they hit back.

A nice interchange between Lisa Thomson and replacement Evie Wills released Chloe Rollie, who provided the assist for Rhona Lloyd to score in the right corner.

But Canada turned up the pressure once again and scored twice in the final nine minutes of the half after Evie Gallagher had been sent to the sin bin. Exeter Chief Tuttosi added an impressive third try after Aimee Barrett-Theron had earlier awarded a penalty try.

Tuttosi’s intervention made the score 19-5 at the break, and although Scotland threatened to get back into it in the second half, tries from the hooker again, Brittany Kassil and Olivia DeMerchant helped secure a 40-19 victory and top spot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s what we learned at Sandy Park.

Canada Women Scotland Women All Stats and Data

Canada show their mettle

It has been difficult to gauge the performances of the favourites in the opening weeks of the tournament, and we will only find out with time whether this was a good test for Canada or a portent of future struggles.

With 25 minutes to play at Sandy Park, the North Americans led only because of a nine- minute burst at the end of the first half when Scotland were reduced to 14 players.

That is not to suggest that those scores were in any way illegitimate, merely to highlight that this was not as one-sided a contest as the scoreline might suggest.

The stats back that up. They made fewer carries than Scotland (128-134) and fewer post-contact metres from them (220-278). They were also required to defend for longer periods than against either Wales or Fiji.

ADVERTISEMENT

Possession 1% 31% 26% 43% 10% 20% 50% 20% 40% Possession Last 10 min 60% 44% Possession 56%

Canada made 173 tackles at Sandy Park, only 30 or so fewer than they had completed in their opening two matches combined.

In the closing stages that energy-sapping work was done against a backdrop of noise – and chants of ‘Scotland!’ – as fans in dark blue got behind their team.

Certainly, things would have been interesting had Helen Nelson’s score with around 19 minutes to play not been chalked off for an infringement in the move that released her.

But it was not and Kassil soon stretched the Canadian lead and Kevin Rouet’s were ultimately able to stand up to the challenge they faced. They roll onto the quarter-finals tired but with momentum.

Canadians maintain momentum

That is not to say that Canada will not take confidence from this victory. Collectively they play with an intensity that few teams in the world can match.

With the ball they have players who are able to punch holes in defences almost at will. Defensively, as they have proven on more than one occasion in England, they have the physicality and discipline to soak up huge amounts of pressure.

And if you don’t make those periods of possession count then they also have a plethora of players ready to burn you on the edge.

Each of those aspects were on display at Sandy Park as Rouet’s side secured top spot in Pool B.

Defence 167 Tackles Made 161 29 Tackles Missed 14 85% Tackle Completion % 92%

As previously noted, this was not the perfect performance from Canada but in a sense that it what made it impressive. If you can put 40 points on your closest challengers in the pool when you aren’t playing at your maximum, you’re a pretty good team.

And at their best, Canada are a very good team. At times in Exeter they were able to showcase the destructive ability of a side who often look taller, stronger and faster than their opponents.

At no point was that more obvious than in the move that led to Tuttosi’s popular try before half-time. Record breaker Beukeboom tore into the Scotland half before passing the baton to De Goede, who dragged three defenders with her upfield before offloading to the rampaging hooker.

Player of the match Tuttosi then displayed the agility of a back to score from 10 metres out. It was some sight but not an unfamiliar one.

Plenty of reason for Scottish optimism

Scotland haven’t beaten England in more than 25 years but there was plenty from their performance at Sandy Park that will give them confidence heading to Bristol.

Bryan Easson’s side dominated the world’s second-ranked team for long periods, particularly in the second half and as previously mentioned were it not for an offside Nelson could have brought them within touching distance in the final quarter.

Canada are rightly one of the favourites to lift the trophy on 27 September but Scotland lived with them and then some.

They made more carries, more line breaks and gave away fewer penalties. They also stood up to the pressure defensively, making 91 per cent of their tackles.

Scotland will need to raise their level again if they are to beat England – their expected opponents in the quarter-finals – but they look in good shape as that huge match comes into focus.

Attack 138 Passes 201 140 Ball Carries 135 246m Post Contact Metres 344m 7 Line Breaks 9

Tuttosi a crowd pleaser

Emily Tuttosi was certainly a popular choice as Player of the Match in Devon, at the ground she calls home with Exeter Chiefs.

And with two tries, 13 carries, three line breaks and 13 tackles she was a worthy winner.

The Canada hooker did more than most to ensure that her side finished on the right side of the scoreline at Sandy Park.

Her two tries showcasing the power and agility that make her such a potent weapon in the Canada – and Exeter – front row.

It was noticeable and understandable that Tuttosi was emotional in her post-match interview too. This was an occasion that clearly meant as much to her as it did the crowd.