Baxter's mixed injury update on Tshiunza and two England internationals

Exeter Chiefs boss Rob Baxter is keeping his fingers crossed while he waits for news on the foot injury suffered by Welsh international Christ Tshiunza against Northampton Saints last weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Baxter hopes it is not a case of history repeating itself for Tshiunza, who broke his foot against Sale Sharks in his first game for the Chiefs after returning from the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

The 6ft 6in back-rower was forced to miss five months of action, but the club is still awaiting a full assessment of the damage suffered in the first half of the 33-33 draw at Franklin’s Gardens, although they will have Ethan Roots back.

“He came off at half-time with a bit of a foot issue, and we are still finalising exactly what’s going on there, but Ethan Roots should be fit,” he said.

Northampton Exeter Chiefs All Stats and Data

Baxter has also confirmed that England winger Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, who scored two tries against the Saints before coming off, was just suffering from cramp.

“It was just cramp. I mean, to be fair, Manny, he didn’t play a lot of rugby last season. He then had his break post-international duty, so he’s had a shorter pre-season.

“He then had a little niggly issue during pre-season, which meant he wasn’t flat out in training. He was deemed fit to play against Bath but was away with England and we didn’t want to put him in on one day’s training.

“Ultimately, all things considered, I thought he did really, really well, and he lasted really well. There was a lot of running in the game and a lot of high-speed actions from him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was just a bit of cramp, and he really just needs to get some game time in his legs. He’s some attacking threat. It was fantastic seeing him back on the field and coming through the 80 minutes,” added Baxter.

Meanwhile, Baxter has confirmed that Wallabies stars Len Ikitau and Tom Hooper will be touching down in Devon next week after the Bledisloe Cup match against the All Blacks this weekend.

Ikitau will be the first to arrive and may face the Bristol Bears next weekend, with Hooper’s debut expected to be against Harlequins a week later.

“Fingers crossed Len Ikitau and Tom Hooper come through this weekend’s game, and then they’ll be kind of arriving at different times next week, and that’ll start to thicken out some options in our squad as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So we’re starting to look like we’re getting a squad together now. Lenny’s probably an outside possibility for next week. He comes out earlier in the week than Tom.

“Tom won’t be available for next week, but will be available for the week after. They should both be available for the week after.”