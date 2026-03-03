Retirement an option as Andrew Kellaway hits career crossroads

Wallabies winger Andrew Kellaway admits that all options are on the table, including retirement, as he reaches the end of his contract with Rugby Australia.

The NSW Waratahs winger, who has scored 14 tries in 49 games for his country, had been tempted by a move to the rebel R360 competition before its launch was delayed until 2028, throwing his plans into disarray.

Now Kellaway is considering his options, which include another lucrative spell in Japan, where he played for Green Rockets Tokatsu or another stint in Europe, where he had a season with Northampton Saints.

The 30-year-old, who played against the Lions last summer, can also play at full-back or outside centre, is eyeing a post-playing career move in finance and says he will make a final decision at the end of the season.

Kellaway told the Sydney Daily Telegraph that he doesn’t want to outstay his welcome but feels that all options are open to him, but he refuses to rush into any decisions.

“I know I’m still good enough, and I’ve still got the urge to keep going. As for what happens at the end of the year, I’ll deal with it when the season’s over.

“It was Wayne Bennett who said it’s better to leave a year early than a year late, which is something I certainly feel resonates with me. It’s something I think is important. You never want to overstay your welcome.

“That being said, I’ve definitely still got the competitive edge. I still feel like mentally I can keep going. I’m weighing up all things. You get to the point now, and retirement becomes an option.

“The game is hard. Training is hard. This might sound funny, but the way I see it is that having the choice to retire is a privilege. A lot of guys don’t get that choice. They’re forced to do it, either by no contract or injury,” he said.