Melbourne Rebels will be without Wallabies star Reece Hodge for the rest of their Super Rugby campaign after he suffered a knee injury attempting a match-winning field goal.

Utility back Hodge is expected to be out of action for about 10 weeks but hopes to be available for Australia’s three-Test series against France in July.

He suffered an MCL injury in a tackle by Western Force flanker Tim Anstee while making his unsuccessful field goal attempt in Friday night’s loss to the Force.

The Rebels blew a golden chance to lock in a top-three – finals – berth when the Force scored a late try to snatch a 16-15 win.

They are now just one point clear of the Force and in a desperate battle for the remaining finals spot, with the Reds and Brumbies already qualified.

They take on the unbeaten Reds at AAMI Park, before a final-round clash with the NSW Waratahs in Sydney.

