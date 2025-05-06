Reds bolster backline with Daugunu and Lynagh named to start

The return of Wallaby Filipo Daugunu headlines the Queensland Reds’ side to take on the NSW Waratahs in a fierce derby on Friday evening. Coach Les Kiss has selected Daugunu in the midfield, and has also named Tom Lynagh back in the run-on side.

Daugunu was one of the former backs in Super Rugby Pacific earlier this season, having scored six tries during the campaign, including a match-winner against the Western Force at Perth’s HBF Park inside the opening few rounds.

Dre Pakeho will partner Daugunu in the midfield, while inside centre Hunter Paisami nurses a badly corked leg after the clash with the Fijian Drua in Suva last weekend. Pakeho and Daugunu will link up in the midfield, outside of the halves pairing of Tate McDermott and Lynagh.

Lynagh received Player of the Match honours against the Blues last month but was dropped to the bench for last weekend’s match in Fiji. Coach Kiss has recalled Lynagh into the Reds’ starting side, while Harry McLaughlin-Phillips will come off the bench in jersey No. 23.

In the pack, John Bryant will start at No. 8 while Joe Brial offers versatility in the loose forwards sure to provide impact off the bench. Wallabies hooker Josh Nasser is also back in the mix, named on the bench for his fourth appearance of the 2025 season.

“It’s great to have Filipo back for the challenge in Sydney. We have huge respect for NSW and their five-from-five record on home turf this season,” coach Kiss said in a statement.

“Filipo has consistently been one of our best this season and he’s ready to fire. He travelled with the team to Fiji last week to finalise his preparation into this week.

“John Bryant has been patient all year and has worked hard on his game throughout. He has played for the Reds Development team and his club Souths, as well as his matches for the Reds, so he is ready to go.

“It’s fantastic to see Josh Nasser back. His experience will be good for us, coming off the bench alongside other senior forwards.”

Sef Fa’agase and Zane Nonggorr are the starting props, while in-form front-rower Richie Asiata will once again start at hooker. Josh Canham and Lukhan Salakaia-Loto are the two locks, while Seru Uru, Fraser McReight and Bryant form the loose forwards trio.

Captain McDermott and Lynagh are the halves pairing, who will have Pakeho and Daugunu in the midfield waiting for an opportunity to attack. Tim ‘The Junkyard Dog’ Ryan and Lachie Anderson are the starting wingers, while Jock Campbell has been named at fullback.

The Reds beat the Waratahs in round five at Suncorp Stadium, and the Queenslanders won’t be lacking motivation as they look to complete a regular season clean sweep of their rivals. This round 13 match will kick off at 7:35pm AEST at Sydney’s Allianz Stadium.



Head-to-Head Last 5 Meetings 1 Wins 0 Draws 4 Wins Average Points scored 23 32 First try wins 60% Home team wins 60%

Queensland Reds to take on NSW Waratahs

1. Sef Fa’agase – Sunnybank – Shailer Park State High – Beaudesert Warriors

2. Richie Asiata – Sunnybank – Anglican Church Grammar School

3. Zane Nonggorr – Bond University – The Southport School – Gold Coast Eagles

4. Josh Canham – Bond University – Brighton Grammar, Melb – Harlequins RC, Melb

5. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto – Souths – John Edmondson HS, Sydney – Southern Districts, Sydney

6. Seru Uru – Wests – Ratu Kadavulevu School, Fiji – Namoli RC, Fiji

7. Fraser McReight (vc) – Brothers – Brisbane Grammar – Albany Creek Brumbies

8. John Bryant – Souths – St Laurence’s College – Souths

9. Tate McDermott (c) – University of Queensland – Sunshine Coast Grammar – Flinders RC

10. Tom Lynagh – University of Queensland – Epsom College – Richmond RC, UK

11. Tim Ryan – Brothers – St Patrick’s College, Shorncliffe

12. Dre Pakeho – Brothers – Anglican Church Grammar School – Pine Rivers Pumas

13. Filipo Daugunu – Sunnybank – Dogotuki District School, Fiji

14. Lachie Anderson – University of Queensland – Oakhill College, Sydney – Dural RC, Sydney

15. Jock Campbell – University of Queensland – The Southport School – Inverell Highlanders

Reserves:

16. Josh Nasser – University of Queensland – St Joseph’s Gregory Terrace – Easts

17. Jeffery Toomaga-Allen – Norths – Wellington College, NZ

18. Massimo De Lutiis – Wests – The Southport School – Surfers Paradise Dolphins

19. Ryan Smith – Brothers – St Patrick’s College, Shorncliffe – Caboolture Snakes

20. Angus Blyth – Bond University – The Southport School – Casuarina Beach RC

21. Joe Brial – University of Queensland – Scots College – Easts, Sydney

22. Kalani Thomas – University of Queensland – Ipswich Grammar School – Souths

23. Harry McLaughlin-Phillips – Wests – Brisbane Boys’ College – Gunnedah Red Devils

Unavailable through injury: George Blake, Matt Faessler, Josh Flook, Matt Gibbon, Frankie Goldsbrough, Mason Gordon, Isaac Henry, Alex Hodgman, Will McCulloch, Hunter Paisami, Harry Wilson, Liam Wright