Nick Easter's only proviso as ex-Prem clubs make Championship bids

Former England captain Nick Easter, director of rugby at newly promoted Chinnor, is backing the parachuting of failed clubs London Irish, Wasps and Worcester Warriors into the Championship if they repay their rugby creditors.

Chinnor have fought their way into the second flight of English rugby and now stand second in the table as they head to leaders Coventry as the debate over allowing the three highest profile financial failures to bid for Championship places next season if they satisfy the Minimum Standards Criteria set out by he Rugby Football Union.

While ground capacity is a key criteria, it is the financial strength of clubs entering the Championship which raises serious questions over how Wasps, who owe more than £100m, London Irish – who went under owing a reported £30m and currently the subject of a multi-million-pound takeover – and Worcester, also carrying £30m debts and like Wasps owned by Chris Holland, can pay off creditors.

Easter believes the strength of the brands the three clubs still retain – and their supporter bases – would add value to the Championship which is currently chronically underfunded by the RFU. Easter told RugbyPass: “There is a lot being said about London Irish, Wasps and Worcester and that like Richmond, London Scottish and London Welsh they should work their way through the leagues.

“I don’t subscribe to that because English rugby is not in a position to do that because they are strong brands and have only been missing for a few seasons. From what I understand the RFU has said they need to pay their rugby creditors back and show what their financial plans are going forward and I personally think they should be allowed in if they meet that criteria. There is a long way to go after registering an interest and I know the RFU are keen to have a 14-team Championship but if there is one more, I don’t think there would be too many objections.

“We have lost three home games because we are not in the Premiership Cup this season and that is going to stress our purse strings and I don’t think any club would be against another home game in the league (if it was 15). From a meritocrat view I am very proud to be part of a club that has done it the hard way moving up the leagues and gaining promotions within their means and have built up a good supporter base with great people in a great area.

“However, English rugby is in a bit of pickle at the moment, especially in the Championship with a lack of funding and it doesn’t appear to be given the time of day very much. So, we need to generate revenue and interest by having brands like Irish, Wasps and Worcester in the league. The winner of National One should still get promoted and there needs to be relegation in the Premiership.

“If you are a Championship club disgruntled about bringing the three former Premiership sides into the league, even if it isn’t the Wasps of the Dallaglio era, as the home club you won’t be too disappointed when they turn up with their supporters or you get to play at a nice stadium like Sixways. “

Easter also highlighted the opportunity to increase the number of jobs available for players, coaches and support staff if three more squads were assembled to play in the Championship. “There are lots of players who could be picked up to allow them to live that dream of being a full-time rugby player,” he added. “ At the moment, the job market is pretty squeezed.”

Chinnor have beaten Cambridge and Caldy and narrowly lost to Ampthill and now face a professional Coventry team that has Premiership aspirations and a budget around “six, seven, eight times ours” according to the former Harlequins No.8 who is also the USA Eagles defence coach. He explained: “The table can lie at the start of a season but doesn’t at the end and we have players who work during the week and while this is a nice start the league is very tough.

“We have a playing budget of £250,000 which is probably the lowest in the league with other clubs touching seven figures and the boys have been enjoying the challenge so far. Our budget is the same as last season. The Championship is seeing more tries scored than ever and it is very pro attack with better ball retention with more ambition to playing this style of rugby. The Coventry game will be a litmus test and we have played on their 4G pitch in pre-season and if you look at their playing budget they are full time and we will find out where we are.

“These are the challenges you train for, standing toe to toe with them and they have won their games at a canter so far. Our guys have to switch on after a week at work and sometimes if you get your preparation right you can deliver a good challenge.”