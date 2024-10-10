Northern Edition

Gallagher Premiership

Wasps statement as 3 ex-Prem clubs bid to enter Championship

By PA
(Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Wasps, London Irish and Worcester have now each applied for a place in next season’s expanded Championship ahead of Sunday’s deadline for expressions of interest.

It raises the prospect of the trio of ‘phoenix clubs’ eventually returning to the Gallagher Premiership, which has reintroduced promotion and relegation, after entering administration in the 2022-23 campaign.

Wasps are looking to re-establish themselves in Kent or Greater London having left High Wycombe for Coventry in 2014.

“It has been a challenging two years for Wasps, during which time we have worked tirelessly to rebuild a great club,” said Wasps owner Christopher Holland in a statement released on Thursday.

“From securing key assets to laying the groundwork for a sustainable future, our efforts have always been focused on returning Wasps to a league that shares our values and to be able to compete at the highest level.

“Submitting our expression of interest for Tier 2 is a key milestone in our recovery.”

London Irish remain in administration but their preferred bidder, Hokulani Ltd, confirmed on Wednesday that entry into the revamped Championship is being sought.

“We have officially submitted an expression of interest to the Rugby Football Union to join London Irish in the Tier 2 league,” said Daniel Thomas Loitz, the director and principle director of Hokulani Ltd.

“This is a major step in our journey to restore the club to the top level after 12 months of painful suspension.”

Worcester, who are also owned by Holland, confirmed on October 1 that they had begun the application process.

All teams hoping to play in the 2024-25 Championship, which is being enlarged by two to a 14-side league, must prove their financial viability, including the funds to pay off rugby creditors, as well as meet minimum operating standards.

