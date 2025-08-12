New name, new era for Newcastle as Red Bull takeover confirmed
Newcastle Rugby Ltd have launched a new era after confirming they have been taken over by the energy drinks giant, Red Bull.
RugbyPass first broke the news in May that the PREM Rugby club, who will now be known as Newcastle Red Bulls, were on the verge of being taken over by the Austrian company.
The club had asked CVC Capital Partners and rival clubs for a bailout to compete this season before Red Bull, the third most recognisable soft-drink brand in the world, behind Coca-Cola and Pepsi, opened talks.
Newcastle Red Bulls have been added to a massive sports portfolio, which ranges from extreme sports like cliff diving, BMX, skiing, flying, and skateboarding to football and motor racing.
The club have revealed that they will remain at Kingston Park and will strengthen its academy programme, and have also confirmed Steve Diamond will remain in his role of Director of Rugby.
“Together, we aim to elevate rugby to new heights and deliver unforgettable moments for our fans. We’re delighted to have acquired Newcastle Red Bulls.
“And look forward to empowering the club to reach its full competitive potential,” said Oliver Mintzlaff, Red Bull CEO Corporate Projects and Investments.
PREM Rugby CEO Simon Massie-Taylor has given the deal a thumbs-up, claiming that it’s a landmark moment for English rugby and will bring value to the whole of the league
“Red Bull’s takeover of Newcastle is a landmark moment for our sport and a powerful endorsement of our vision and strategy for the future of the Gallagher PREM,” he said.
“We are hugely excited by Red Bull’s ambition for the club, which includes developing the player pathway in the North East and growing the club’s fanbase. Their track record in global sport, from high-performance expertise to world-class marketing, will bring enormous value not only to Newcastle but to the Gallagher PREM as a whole.
“I would like to formally thank Semore Kurdi and Dave Thompson, whose long-standing stewardship and dedication to Newcastle Rugby have been instrumental in paving the way for this transformational deal.
“This investment follows a period of sustained fan growth, alongside foundational deals with TNT Sports, title partners Gallagher and other commercial partners, plus the milestone Professional Game Partnership with the RFU, which are all building strength and momentum across the Gallagher PREM and the English game.
“It validates the progress we’ve made, the league’s current standing in the sport and its vast potential, which we are working hard to unlock with further reform so we can take the Gallagher PREM to the next level.
“Red Bull share our ambition to raise standards and we look forward to working together to shape the PREM into a world-leading, globally loved rugby competition.”
Newcastle Brown Ale?
A much better fit.
I can't help but laugh at Simon Massie-Taylor spinning the buyout of a club which has been relying on handouts and is only still in the prem because relegation was scrapped as an endorsement of the league is hilarious.
I remember when he was asked on a podcast (probably the rugby pod) what conclusions rugby could draw in the wake of the collapse of Irish, Worcester and Wasps.
He answered “That there are many different businesses models on sport and that some are more appropriate than others”
Absolute suit full of fresh air
Every rugby club relies on handouts. Whether its their union, a sole benefactor, a co-op funding model or direct government funding on infrastructure and training facilities. They all need something to keep them going beyond their own incomes.
Sounds like a good partnership. Red Bull have a proven track record in elevating sports standards. And the money they bring is good to..
Iberian rugby team next. Red Bull Iberians. Fits a Spanish team well. Then they could play a European tie with Newcastle Red Bull. Perfect…