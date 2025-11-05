New arrival leads to change of England A captain vs All Blacks XV

Ethan Roots will now lead the England A against the All Blacks XV at The Rec, Bath this Saturday following Joe Batley and his partner welcoming their second child. Batley will link up with the team on Thursday in preparation for the fixture.

Northampton’s Tom Lockett has linked up with the England A squad and starts with Batley in the second-row, following on from training with Steve Borthwick’s senior men’s team this week. Packing down ahead of them in the front row are Emmanuel Iyogun, Jamie Blamire and Afolabi Fasogbon.

Bath Rugby centre Max Ojomoh has been awarded the vice-captaincy role in front of his home crowd, but is the only Bath player to make the starting XV. Hooker Kepu Tuipulotu and prop Vilikesa Sela, have to be content with a place on the bench.

Meanwhile, Roots has Exeter team-mate, Greg Fisilau, for company in the back row, at blindside and No.8 respectively, while Tom Pearson, one of six capped players in the XV, gets the nod openside.

Archie MacParland and Charlie Atkinson team up at half-back, while Ojomoh and Saracens’ Angus Hall are paired in midfield.

Ollie Hassell-Collins and rising star Noah Caluori are named on the wings and Josh Hodge completes the line-up at full-back.

Fitz Harding of Bristol Bears is set for his first representative fixture for an England pathway or senior England side if utilised off the bench, with potential first England A involvements for Tuipulotu, Sela and fellow replacements Rekeiti Ma’asi-White and Adam Radwan.

“Everyone’s buy-in this week has been second-to-none, squad and staff have been adaptable and prepared excellently in our unique turnaround. Building togetherness has been key, and I believe we have achieved that,” said head coach Mark Mapletoft.

“Our aim is to create an environment where players can learn to win and increase that window for development, and this All Blacks XV side will test our players in a high-pressure international arena.

“This fixture is a challenge for our team but in equal measure, a prime opportunity for everyone to push on for senior honours. We want them to step up and take their shot this Saturday.”

England A vs All Blacks XV (includes current club, community club and senior caps)

15 Josh Hodge (Exeter Chiefs, Vale of Lune RUFC, uncapped)

14 Noah Caluori (Saracens, Blackheath Rugby, uncapped)

13 Angus Hall (Saracens, Sevenoaks Rugby Club, uncapped)

12 Max Ojomoh (vc) (Bath Rugby, Chippenham RFC, 1 cap)

11 Ollie Hassell-Collins (Leicester Tigers, Newbury RFC, 2 caps)

10 Charlie Atkinson (Gloucester Rugby, Oxford RFC, 1 cap)

9 Archie McParland (Northampton Saints, Ruthin RFC, uncapped)

1 Emmanuel Iyogun (Northampton Saints, Southend RFC, uncapped)

2 Jamie Blamire (Leicester Tigers, Workington RFC, 7 caps)

3 Afolabi Fasogbon (Gloucester Rugby, Saracens Amateur RFC, uncapped)

4 Tom Lockett (Northampton Saints, Colchester RFC, uncapped)

5 Joe Batley (Bristol Bears, Gosport and Fareham RFC, uncapped)

6 Ethan Roots (c) (Exeter Chiefs, East Coast Bays RFC, 4 caps)

7 Tom Pearson (Northampton Saints, Bromyard Rugby Club, 1 cap)

8 Greg Fisilau (Exeter Chiefs, Devonport Services RFC, uncapped)

Replacements

16 Kepu Tuipulotu (Bath Rugby, Cwmbran RFC, uncapped)

17 Tarek Haffar (Leicester Tigers, Grasshoppers RFC, uncapped)

18 Vilikesa Sela (Bath Rugby, Royal Wootton Bassett RFC, uncapped)

19 Ben Bamber (Sale Sharks, Langworthy Reds ARLFC, uncapped)

20 Fitz Harding (Bristol Bears, Beaconsfield RFC, uncapped)

21 Caolan Englefield (Gloucester Rugby, Old Rutlishians Rugby, uncapped)

22 Rekeiti Ma’asi-White (Sale Sharks, Ampthill RUFC, uncapped)

23 Adam Radwan (Leicester Tigers, Billingham RUFC, 2 caps)

