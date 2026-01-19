New All Blacks captain, Fiji stun Scotland: 15 bold predictions for 2026

Super Rugby Pacific is still three weeks away but already the rugby world has borne witness to some unprecedented news in the Southern Hemisphere, with New Zealand Rugby and the All Blacks parting ways with coach Scott Robertson.

It’s been a seismic start to the New Year for the All Blacks, who are searching for a new head coach 20 months out from the Rugby World Cup in Australia. 2026 has gone from zero to 100 very quickly for Southern Hemisphere rugby fans, setting the tone for a huge year ahead.

2025 has set the bar fairly high, with the All Blacks suffering a record defeat to the Springboks and the British & Irish Lions falling to the Wallabies in Sydney. With a captivating rugby year now in the history books, fans should get excited for what lies ahead.

If ‘Razor’ Robertson’s All Blacks departure is anything to go by, everything’s on the cards for 2026. This writer has used a gut-feel approach for the fourth year in a row, trying to predict 15 big-news stories for the 2026 club and international seasons.

All Blacks stun Springboks in Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry

Old-school rugby tours are back.

The All Blacks will tour South Africa later this year, taking on the nation’s URC teams and the Springboks in a Test series.

With Robertson exiting the role as All Blacks head coach, someone else will lead New Zealand during this tour. The All Blacks will be seeking their first win in South Africa since August 13, 2022, when they defeated the Boks 35-22 in Johannesburg.

South Africa will go into this series as strong favourites, and with good reason. Not only will the two-time defending world champions be playing at home, but they’re coming off a historic 43-10 win over the All Blacks in Wellington last year.

All signs point to a Springboks series win, but the All Blacks will stun their arch-rivals first up. The first Test will be played at Johannesburg’s Emirates Airline Park on August 22, and New Zealand will emerge victorious.

The All Blacks will ultimately secure a 2-all series draw. It’ll be a massive statement from the New Zealanders one year out from the Rugby World Cup, with these two teams shaping up as potential quarter-final opponents in Australia.



Fiji beat Scotland in Nations Championship

Fiji should win at least two of their three matches at home during the Nations Championship. The Flying Fijians have what it takes to beat Wales on July 4 and cause an upset against either England or Scotland.

England were beaten by Fiji ahead of the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France, with the visitors claiming a famous win at Twickenham’s Allianz Stadium. These two sides met last year at that same venue, with England claiming a 20-point win.

Instead, it seems more likely that Fiji upset Scotland. The Flying Fijians beat Scotland 29-14 in Suva last year, although some players like Finn Russell were away on tour with the British & Irish Lions in Australia.

Fiji will repeat those heroics in July.

Winning in Fiji is no easy feat, as the Drua have shown over the years with some famous Super Rugby results. Some of the world’s best are now just months away from experiencing that same challenge in the Test arena.

Australia cap off dominant SVNS Series with World Championship glory

Isabella Nasser was crowned the Player of the Final after Australia took out the SVNS Cape Town title last December, beating New Zealand 26-12. It was a dominant display from the Australians, who had led 26-0 early in the second term.

Australia had claimed some huge wins against the New Zealanders in SVNS Series warm-up matches during the Ignite7 tournament in Tauranga, but the Black Ferns Sevens still went on to win the first stop of the season at Dubai’s The Sevens Stadium.

With another four SVNS 1 legs and the three-event World Championship still to play, Australia seem like the clear favourites to win the top prize. Nasser, the Levi sisters and Faith Nathan will lead the way as the Aussies win the league and the overall SVNS Series crown.

Reds end long-running hoodoo, surge into Super Rugby semis

It’s been the same story for the Queensland Reds over the last four seasons. From 2022 to 2025, the Reds have been knocked out of the title by New Zealand opposition in the quarter-finals, but that streak will come to an end this season.

With Les Kiss at the helm for one last attempt at glory, before taking over from Joe Schmidt as Wallabies Head Coach, the Reds will make the semi-finals. Fraser McReight has been unveiled as the team’s new captain, with the flanker leading a star-studded side.

Carter Gordon is back from the NRL, challenging Tom Lynagh, Ben Volavola and Harry McLaughlin-Phillips for the starting spot at 10. The forwards pack a punch with physicality on both sides of the ball, and the Reds have some of the most exciting backs in Super Rugby.

The Reds will be the pick of the Aussie sides.

Joe Schmidt leaves Wallabies for All Blacks

Joe Schmidt’s time as the Wallabies Head Coach is almost at an end, with Les Kiss set to take over after the first three rounds of the Nations Championship. While Schmidt is yet to publicly decide on what’s next, could a reunion with the All Blacks be on the cards?

Jamie Joseph seems to be the fan-favourite front-runner to become the next All Blacks Head Coach. Tony Brown’s name has been mentioned by fans, who want to see the current Springboks assistant return to New Zealand.

As a bold take, Schmidt could link up with the All Blacks in an advisory role, should the All Blacks form an Avengers-esque cast of world-renowned coaches. If all this happens, the All Blacks could emerge as World Cup favourites before the tournament in Australia.



Codie Taylor named new All Blacks captain

There are about 20 months between now and the Rugby World Cup. It would be bold for the All Blacks to change their captain, but the next coach may decide to do this, as the team ushers in a new era.

If that happens, Codie Taylor will take over from Scott Barrett.

Jordie Barrett would be the most likely contender from the backline for the role, but the All Blacks have almost always gone with a forward. Tupou Vaa’i is perhaps a long-term option, but leading into the 2027 World Cup, Taylor is the answer.

Taylor has served as the All Blacks vice-captain and has leadership experience at Super Rugby level with the Crusaders. While Ardie Savea is no doubt a fan favourite for the role, Taylor’s captaincy could be a difference-maker for the All Blacks.

South Africa take out inagural Nations Championship

SANZAAR and Six Nations have come together, officially launching the Nations Championship ahead of its debut campaign in 2026. There are six teams from the Northern Hemisphere, and six representatives from the south.

The six Southern Hemisphere sides will host three matches during the July international window before visiting three destinations in November. Those results will determine the match-ups for the first-of-its-kind Finals Weekend at Twickenham’s Allianz Stadium.

South Africa host England, Scotland and Wales to start their quest for another world title, and visit Italy, France and Ireland later on in 2026. The Boks beat France by 15 at Stade de France last year and claimed a drought-breaking win over Ireland in Dublin.

Twickenham has become a second home of sorts for the Springboks, having taken out their second consecutive Rugby Championship crown there in 2025. If they make the decider, the Boks will win the inaugural Nations Championship.

Meanwhile, the All Blacks host France and Ireland in July. Those are matches the All Blacks could conceivably lose, especially with a new coach at the helm. South Africa will progress out of the Southern Hemisphere pool, while Ireland or France progress out from the north.

Black Ferns make Pacific Four Series statement

Whitney Hansen has taken over from Allan Bunting as the new Black Ferns Head Coach. Hansen steps into the role after the Black Ferns bowed out of the 2025 Rugby World Cup in the semi-finals, losing to Canada at Bristol’s Ashton Gate.

The Black Ferns will take on their World Cup rivals in the Pacific Four Series in 2026, as well as the USA and Australia’s Wallaroos. New Zealand will claim some revenge against Canada, with Hansen guiding the women in black to a Pacific Four Series title.

Cam Roigard reaches elite heights in RugbyPass Top 100

For the All Blacks to be successful during Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry tour, Cam Roigard needs to lead the way as one of the world’s best. The lively scrum-half is coming off a career-best season in the black jersey, but needs to reach even greater heights in 2026.

Roigard made seven international appearances last year but was still rewarded in RugbyPass’ annual Top 100. The lively scrum-half moved up more than 50 spots into 21st overall, and that upwards trend will continue this year.

After Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry and the Nations Championship, Roigard will be considered one of the world’s top five players. The All Black may even earn a spot in World Rugby’s Dream Team ahead of Antoine Dupont, in what could be a changing of the guard moment.



More uncertainty for Wallabies as new fly-half enters the fold

Carter Gordon was the first-choice fly-half at the 2023 Rugby World Cup, but the playmaker left the sport not long after, pursuing a deal in the NRL. The code-hopper played one NRL match for the Gold Coast Titans before returning to the 15-player game last year.

Gordon was fast-tracked into the Wallabies squad for the Spring Tour, making one appearance during the end-of-year tour against Italy. The 24-year-old was impressive despite the defeat, scoring one try and generally leading the team around the park with purpose.

The Queensland Reds have assembled quite the cast for the 2026 season, with Gordon joining another three contenders for the 10 jersey in the squad. Wallaby Tom Lynagh, Australia A representative Harry McLaughlin-Phillips and Flying Fijian Ben Volavola are other options.

In theory, any of those four could potentially represent the Wallabies this year, with Volavola becoming eligible from August. There are a handful of other contenders, both in Australia and abroad, challenging for a spot in the national squad as well.

Ben Donaldson, Tane Edmed, James O’Connor, Noah Lolesio and Lynagh all played minutes for the Wallabies at fly-half in 2026. Adding to that list, Bernard Foley is turning heads as the top point-scorer in Japan Rugby League One after five rounds.

Foley could add to his 77 Test caps, Volavola may become a Wallaby, Max Burey has the potential to build off a standout Super Rugby AUS season, and Jack Bowen will have a chance to impress with the NSW Waratahs this season.

It seems likely that the fly-half list will grow in 2026. One of those fly-halves who didn’t represent the Wallabies last year will find themselves in the Test arena at some stage in the next 12 months, potentially in the run-on side but likely off the bench.

Bernard Foley stars as Kubota Spears go one better in JRLO

Building on that last point, Bernard Foley will lead the way for Kubota Spears during their run to the Japan Rugby League One division one title in 2025/26. Foley is the top point-scorer with 80 after five rounds, with the Spears currently unbeaten.

Kubota fell to Richie Mo’unga’s Toshiba Brave Lupus Tokyo in the decider last season, but it really does seem they’ve used that pain as motivation. Their 79-20 win over Tokyo Sungoliath was a statement and a sign of things to come.

New Zealand’s Eden Park fortress finally falls

The All Blacks will play two matches at Eden Park this year. Ireland returns to New Zealand for the first time since 2022 when they face the All Blacks on July 18, and the Wallabies will chase history themselves on October 10.

Eden Park has been a fortress for the All Blacks for a few decades, and in some ways it seems unlikely that it will ever fall. But all good things must come to an end. If the All Blacks keep the streak alive against Ireland, then beware the Wallabies.

New Zealand would’ve returned home after Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry, turning their focus to Les Kiss’ Wallabies. Kiss’ Wallabies will be favoured to beat the Brave Blossoms in two Tests, and will be licking their lips at the thought of an Eden Park upset.

Rieko Ioane becomes a European champion

If you go back 12 months, this writer predicted Jordie Barrett to win the Champions Cup with Irish side Leinster. It seemed likely at the time, but Leinster were stunned by Henry Pollock’s Northampton Saints in the semi-finals.

Leinster are currently top of Pool 3 in Europe’s top-flight competition, boasting an unbeaten record from their four matches. With wins over Harlequins, Leicester Tigers, La Rochelle and Bayonne, Leinster are right where they want to be.

All Blacks utility Rieko Ioane joined the club after the November internationals, showing signs of promise for the European juggernauts. Leinster are right up there as one of the favourites in the Champions Cup, and they’ll get the job done this time.



Damian McKenzie leads Chiefs to another Super Rugby decider

The Chiefs have made the last three Super Rugby deciders but have no trophies to show for those efforts. Richie Mo’unga led the Crusaders to another title in 2023, before Harry Plummer starred during the Blues’ run to glory the next year.

Damian McKenzie stood out during the Chiefs’ run to the final last season, but there was a sense of déjà vu, with the Crusaders reclaiming their throne. If we look ahead to 2026, the Chiefs definitely have a squad capable of another title push.

Kyren Taumoefolau is a marquee addition, along with former Wallabies centre Lalakai Foketi. They have arguably the best backrow in the competition as well, with Simon Parker, Wallace Sititi and Luke Jacobson ready to make their mark.

The Chiefs will get to the final this season, with the Hurricanes looming as a potential opponent, having welcomed back Jordie Barrett and added Warner Dearns. Queensland and the Crusaders will be in the mix, potentially falling in the semis.

New England Free Jacks win fourth-consecutive ‘ship

The New England Free Jacks have already made history in Major League Rugby, becoming the first franchise to win three titles back-to-back-to-back. It’s bold to suggest the Free Jacks can extend their championship-winning run, but they’ve got the roster capable of more history.

Long-time Utah Warriors captain Baily Wilson has joined brother Mitch at Fort Quincy, with New England adding some big-name recruits to their squad for 2026. Former Maori All Blacks lock Jacob Norris is another notable addition.

There are multiple recruits out of New Zealand’s NPC, including Hawke’s Bay centre Riley Higgins, who has since signed with Edinburgh on a short-term deal. Max Lehmann, a product of the NRL system in Australia, has also signed on.

The Free Jacks have added exciting talent to a roster that knows how to win championships, so there’s no reason to say they can’t win a fourth-consecutive title in 2026. That said, the Chicago Hounds and the Seattle Seawolves have also secured notable signings.

Anthem Rugby Carolina will likely secure their first win in franchise history, Old Glory DC are not to be underestimated, and California Legion boast a star-studded coaching staff. It’s a new era for MLR in 2026, and every team is capable of somthing special.