Middle East conflict impacts Italy vs England Six Nations clash

As a result of the travel disruption caused by the conflict in the Middle East, there has been a change to the team of match officials for the Italy vs England clash in Rome.

Australian Nic Berry was due to be an assistant referee for the match in Rome but he’s been grounded and will now be replaced by Scotland’s Sam Grove-White.

It’ll be the second time Grove-White has been involved in this year’s championship, having run touch in France’s record 54-12 win over Wales in Cardiff.

Pierre Brousset of France takes on the role of AR1 following Berry’s withdrawal, while Grove-White will act as AR2.

Brousset’s countryman Luc Ramos remains as the match referee and will make his Six Nations debut in Rome. England are yet to lose with Ramos in the middle, beating Japan 52-17 in June 2024 and Argentina 22-17 last July.

Steve Borthwick’s side are becoming accustomed to match official disruption, having seen Andrea Piardi limp off half an hour into their round three defeat to Ireland with a leg muscle injury.

According to rugby historian, James Stafford, it’s the sixth time a referee has been replaced during an England match due to injury, and the first since 2011.

The updated appointments in full for Italy vs England are:

Ref: Luc Ramos (France)

AR1: Pierre Brousset (France)

AR2: Sam Grove-White (Scotland)

TMO: Eric Gauzins (France)

FPRO: Ben Whitehouse (Wales)