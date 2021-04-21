    Mark McCall has set Saracens the challenge of repeating the success of their pre-salary cap scandal era as they target an immediate return to the Gallagher Premiership. McCall, along with all his coaching assistants, has signed a new long-term contract that ties him to StoneX Stadium until 2025 and in the process revealed the club’s ambition of lifting more silverware.

    Saracens were automatically relegated last season for repeated breaches of the salary cap and on Sunday they face a pivotal match in their Greene King IPA Championship promotion quest when they clash with runaway leaders Ealing.

    McCall used Australian rugby league side Melbourne Storm as an example of how it is possible to recover from the setback with more domestic and European titles the ultimate aim. 

    “It’s been a challenging 18 months to two years for us. It’s great to get everyone signed up because we’ve been through a lot together,” said director of rugby McCall, whose name was among ten staff contract extensions announced by Saracens on Tuesday.

    “Hopefully we are at the start of a newish journey and to have all of the people, who have been very influential over the last five or six years onboard for the new journey is very good. I’m really excited with our squad for 2021/22 with the loan players coming back from the various clubs they will have been at. I’m really excited about what the squad will look like.

    “Melbourne Storm obviously went through a similar scandal to ourselves and their records pre and post their salary scandal were almost identical. That’s one of the things I’d like us to do to see whether we can try to emulate the success we had before.”

    McCall reported a clean bill of health for Saracens’ England contingent as they step up preparations for their most important game of the season to date. Owen Farrell was passed fit to lead the team against Doncaster last weekend having recovered from a calf injury and is expected to remain at the helm for the clash in Barnet.

