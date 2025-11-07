Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
49 - 6
FT
31 - 32
FT
18 - 33
FT
6 - 16
FT
23 - 27
FT
28 - 32
FT
25 - 17
FT
14 - 32
FT
33 - 19
FT
24 - 23
FT
34 - 21
FT
46 - 19
FT
26 - 19
FT
24 - 33
FT
28 - 18
FT
International

Louis Rees-Zammit benched for Wales return against Argentina

By PA
Wales' right wing Louis Rees-Zammit reacts during the France 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter-final match between Wales and Argentina at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille, south-eastern France, on October 14, 2023. (Photo by Pascal GUYOT / AFP) (Photo by PASCAL GUYOT/AFP via Getty Images)

Louis Rees-Zammit has been named among the Wales replacements for his international return against Argentina.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rees-Zammit has not played for Wales since October 2023 – their World Cup quarter-final defeat to Argentina – after spending 18 months in American Football’s NFL at the Kansas City Chiefs and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The 24-year-old winger returned to rugby at Bristol in August but has been dealing with a toe injury sustained last month ahead of Wales’ Autumn Nations Series opener.

New head coach Steve Tandy has kept the same back-three – Blair Murray, Tom Rogers and Josh Adams – from Wales’ summer win over Japan in Kobe, which ended their record run of 18 successive Test defeats.

Tandy said: “It’s a real privilege to announce my first match day 23 for Wales.

Fixture
Internationals
Wales
28 - 52
Full-time
Argentina
All Stats and Data

“I just want to see that 23 really go out there and express themselves on Sunday and enjoy every moment of representing the country in such a unique and special jersey.”

Tandy makes seven changes from the Japan win with skipper Jac Morgan joining Alex Mann and Aaron Wainwright in the back row after being absent in the summer because of British and Irish Lions duty in Australia.

Saracens prop Rhys Carre makes his first Wales appearance for nearly three years after he was initially thought to be ineligible under the Welsh Rugby Union’s selection policy.

Carre has 20 caps, five short of the required number for those playing for clubs outside the country, but the WRU said last month that the Professional Rugby Board had confirmed the 27-year-old’s eligibility.

The former Cardiff forward, who is joined by Dewi Lake and Keiron Assiratti in the front row, made his last Wales appearance in the 2023 Six Nations before falling out of favour under Warren Gatland.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dafydd Jenkins and Adam Beard unite in the second row having both missed the summer tour to Japan.

Dan Edwards and Tomos Williams, who was on the Lions tour to Australia, are paired at half-back, with Ben Thomas and Max Llewellyn forming a familiar midfield partnership.

Leicester’s Olly Cracknell makes the bench as back-row cover and is line to win his first cap at the age of 31.

Tandy said: “Olly’s impressed us since he came into camp, but I’ve known Olly a long time.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was lucky enough to coach him at the Ospreys. He’s an unbelievable professional and you see Olly’s had to have resilience throughout his career.

“He’s shown that, whether it be London Irish, then he goes to Leicester, plays minutes every week and he’s battle-hardened and he’s performing at a big club.

“So I’m just excited to see that transfer to the international arena.”

Wales:
15. Blair Murray
14. Tom Rogers
13. Max Llewellyn
12. Ben Thomas
11. Josh Adams
10. Dan Edwards
9. Tomos Williams
1. Rhys Carré
2. Dewi Lake
3. Keiron Assiratti
4. Dafydd Jenkins
5. Adam Beard
6. Alex Mann
7. Jac Morgan – captain
8. Aaron Wainwright

Replacements
16. Liam Belcher
17. Nicky Smith
18. Archie Griffin
19. Freddie Thomas
20. Olly Cracknell
21. Kieran Hardy
22. Jarrod Evans
23. Louis Rees-Zammit

Related

Eddie Jones: 'I’ve been reading it’s a crisis in Irish rugby'

Japan boss Eddie Jones backed Andy Farrell to revive Ireland’s fortunes as he put the “crisis in Irish rugby” in perspective ahead of Saturday’s clash in Dublin.

Read Now

 

It's a jam-packed November! Watch these Autumn internationals on RugbyPass TV this weekend, or via your local broadcast partner!

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

What Jack Conan makes of the current Bok side

5
2

The crazy truth underpinning this Springboks team

31
3

Fissler Confidential: England lock moves closer to Tigers exit

2
4

Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

75
5

All Blacks player ratings vs England | Quilter Nations Series 2025

155
6

Wales player ratings vs Japan | Quilter Nations Series 2025

4
7

England player ratings vs New Zealand | Quilter Nations Series 2025

18
8

Springboks player ratings vs Italy | Quilter Nations Series 2025

20

Comments

3 Comments
T
TI 8 days ago

Wow, the moderators deleted my post, that in so many words said, that if it was up to me, I wouldn’t play LRZ for Wales again until he re-earns that right by serving a Welsh region.


No profanities, no attacks, no nothing. Pure censorship of opinion. Unbelievable.

t
tf 9 days ago

What is up with the selection policy for the like of Carre. He looked done when he moved to Cardiff but is back playing well again.

S
SL 9 days ago

Oh dear, Steve Tandy is apparently head coach but has nothing to do with selection!!

The Cardiff past and present contingent in this 23 shows the WRU meddlers are behind all of this and it seems Tierney, Reddin and Collyer-Heywood are determined to take Wales to Tier 2 status!

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

‘It's brilliant to see someone not deviate from his unique talent’ – Deadly Darcy in numbers

The Scotland star "has stayed true to his natural ability" to become one of the world's most prolific wings.

LONG READ

Ireland look to Caelan Doris for big fix as former captain chides 'hysterical' fans

Andy Farrell is planning for all eventualities which means a few of his trusted lieutenants are wondering if their time is up

1
LONG READ

'Forget the quarter-final hoodoo - Ireland's victories and history are what really counts'

Ireland have never made a World Cup semi-final, but to suggest they are not one of the most accomplished sides of the 21st century is to misread history.

87

Comments on RugbyPass

J
JW 12 minutes ago
Scott Robertson: 'There's so much good stuff that we did out there'

Yeah, I think it was more lack of fight or composure to score again late. But who knows, maybe their energy levels were down like Holland and were all jumping the gun and being overly negative.

I just saw their reactions after the game on the news (and read it from people able to notice it before and during the game) and they looked devastated. Way to devastated for losing to a side like England. Did that look out of place to you if you watched after the match? Something was wrong.



...

42 Go to comments
J
JW 21 minutes ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England



The scoreboard doesn’t lie so quite obviously the defences were not equal

Lol, there are two components in most sports, defence, and attack.



...

75 Go to comments
J
Jacque 26 minutes ago
'Sad': Rassie Eramsus addresses Boks' second red card in two weekends

Ramos, against the Boks last weekend, never went for an HIA and played the entire match. Garbisi never went for one in Turin and played the entire game.

ABSOLUTE JOKE.



...

23 Go to comments
f
frandinand 39 minutes ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

TBH neither BB or DMac are competent at number 10 and certainly DMacs record in Super 12 finals argues against him. Love may be an answer.

75 Go to comments
J
JW 40 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs England | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Yeah not totally sure on TK. In a modern team ike the Highlanders where you have Timoci, Tele’a and Nareki types doing the ground work clearing ruck and making turnovers, I’d like to see Howden at 7. A backrow of Haig, Stoddart, Howden/Lasaqa would be interesting.

I was really happy with the versatility and playing around the SR coaches did this year, apart from maybe Cotter who was doing idk what with segner etc. I’m looking forward to see how they develop that. So much of all these circumstances are unfortunate, I can’t remember a time where things have played out as badly, but if Dalton had of been able to return from injury last year and nail down a AB spot instead of having to fight for but also being played into the ground by Cotter, then you can give Segner more time in his position and play actual six’s that would have helped their style. Him and Hoskins had not a single bench role and I’m not surprised either struggled against their opposition as they did. Just like the International game is not a walk in the park, neither is SR like it was in 2015 where you could play a guy into form by brute force.



...

155 Go to comments
N
Nik 49 minutes ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

The scoreboard doesn’t lie so quite obviously the defences were not equal. England scored 4(four) tries 1 more than NZ, made more linebreaks, NZ gave away a kickable and were unable to defend against 2 drop goals.

You say The glaring difference between the two sides was attack, getting over the gainline, offloading, and breaking the line,



...

75 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
All Blacks player ratings vs England | Quilter Nations Series 2025

I’m not wrong about Fihaki at all. I was egging on BAs fanboism is all.

He certainly didn’t have brilliant season though, was a useful player but like all of those Crusader ones this year, shat the bed on his first game (ABXV) outside of those environments. Hopefully he can continue to improve as he is a point of difference player type.



...

155 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Scott Robertson: 'There's so much good stuff that we did out there'

Just his asinine comments. But it’s not clutching at straws, there was. If those kicks go to the corner and Taylor doesn’t get binned the ABs could have just kept rolling on. They achieved 90% quick ball from rucks (50% high that the game last year), kicked better (made more ground on average), carried more than previous weeks.

Obviously not enough good stuff to win, which I agree would have been more the point he should comment on, but maybe he did and it just wasn’t reported?



...

42 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Yes, it was. They also only let in 3 tries, they also tackled at 90%.

The glaring difference between the two sides was attack, getting over the gainline, offloading, and breaking the line.



...

75 Go to comments
B
Ben 1 hour ago
The crazy truth underpinning this Springboks team

Just spelling out an end game that might appease WR

31 Go to comments
N
Nik 1 hour ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Obviously it wasn’t

75 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Wow, mate.

I think you’ve gone down the wrong track with your 7man theory. Take a look at the game stats, especially the breakdown/ruck! These are whopping numbers, the All Blacks allowed a crazy 88% lightening quick ball!! Your 7’s tactic certainly worked in favour of your offense though as you weren’t far behind!



...

75 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

You don’t just start and finish with the “whole Canterbury thing”?

75 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

I was trying to make a case for Dmac to come in as his replacement (jokingly mind you, I’d actually like for Love to be thrown in the deep end, did you see him against Brumbies or Reds during round robin?) and BB still takes priority!

75 Go to comments
J
JO 2 hours ago
The crazy truth underpinning this Springboks team

Well…you entered the card territory. No conspiracy, just dreadful officiating. Did anyone note the yellow given to a Fijian player? It was the height of absurdity in a fast-moving dynamic game called rugby.

31 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Haha bit of both Ron!

But maybe what I heard was a joke, just without the punchline? So not a joke? Only friend of a friend of a friend stuff. I wouldn’t take it seriously.



...

75 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Yep none of this “sniffing around” business, get them stuck in there and playing (i’d hope for a better system in future because each year it looks like 14 tests a year is getting harder and harder) and comparing themselves to the best.

75 Go to comments
f
frandinand 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Ford is competent number 10 and definitely not a Carter. But he embarrassingly outplayed BB just as Russell did the week before.

75 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Yep, better to have the 2 out of 3 guy than the 0-3 guy until then too!

75 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

no such thing for us PMCD, might be for you guys of course.

Slams are probably less frequent thanks to player welfare, previously thats all International rugby was, the 8 T1 sides.



...

75 Go to comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Close
Close

We've updated our Privacy Statement so you have more clarity and details regarding how and why we process your personal data.

We've also updated our Terms of Use. By continuing to use this website, you are accepting the updated Statement and Terms.