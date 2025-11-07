Eddie Jones: 'I’ve been reading it’s a crisis in Irish rugby'

Japan boss Eddie Jones backed Andy Farrell to revive Ireland’s fortunes as he put the “crisis in Irish rugby” in perspective ahead of Saturday’s clash in Dublin.

Ireland’s autumn campaign began in deflating fashion with last weekend’s 26-13 defeat by New Zealand in Chicago after their two-year reign as Six Nations champions ended in March.

Recent underwhelming performances have sparked concerns about the team being a fading force following the highs of the historic 2022 tour success over the All Blacks and spells at the top of the world rankings.

Jones, who replied “a hundred per cent” when asked if his Brave Blossoms can win at the Aviva Stadium this weekend, expects rival head coach Farrell to overcome the “sticky period” but warned it may take time.

“No one in Ireland wants Ireland to lose, and so the expectation is to win every game; when they lose a game it’s a calamity,” he said.

“It’s the first time I’ve read the (Irish) papers for a while and I’ve been reading it’s a crisis in Irish rugby.

“But you’re still top four in the world – 20 years ago you came on a European tour and Ireland was the easiest game of the tour. The change in Irish rugby has been absolutely extraordinary.

“You’re going through this difficult little period now, which I think you’ve just got to accept and the young players will come through but they all need time in the saddle.

“They can’t just hop on the horse and be the most experienced jockey in the world. They need to learn, they need to experience a bit of pain and obviously that’s going on at the moment.

“This is a little sticky period that Ireland are going through. But they’ve got the nucleus of a strong team.”

Jones pointed to the recent retirements of former captains Johnny Sexton and Peter O’Mahony to part explain Ireland’s perceived decline.

Fellow Test centurions Keith Earls, Conor Murray and Cian Healy have also called time on their careers since the team suffered a quarter-final exit at the 2023 World Cup.

Jones dismissed Farrell from his backroom staff after being appointed England head coach in 2015 but praised his impact in Ireland, which began as an assistant to Joe Schmidt.

“I’ve been really impressed by him,” the Australian said of Farrell.

“He was always going to be a good coach. He had that feel for the game, a good personality, good character, tough but engaging.

“The way that he took over from Joe – and probably the first 12 months was quite difficult – he’s done an absolutely fantastic job.

“Now comes the next test: how do you adjust the team, because you’ve got a new team you need to create?

“It will be a good test for him but he’ll handle it.”

Jones has made three changes to Japan’s starting XV following last weekend’s 61-7 loss to world champions South Africa.

Scrum-half Naoto Saito, lock Epineri Uluiviti and number eight Faulua Makisi come into the team, with Shinobu Fujiwara, Jack Cornelsen and Michael Leitch dropping to the bench.