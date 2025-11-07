Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
49 - 6
FT
31 - 32
FT
18 - 33
FT
6 - 16
FT
23 - 27
FT
28 - 32
FT
25 - 17
FT
14 - 32
FT
33 - 19
FT
24 - 23
FT
34 - 21
FT
46 - 19
FT
26 - 19
FT
24 - 33
FT
28 - 18
FT
International

Eddie Jones: 'I’ve been reading it’s a crisis in Irish rugby'

By PA
Head coach Eddie Jones during a Japan Rugby squad training at the Old Belvedere in Anglesea Road, Dublin. (Photo By David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Japan boss Eddie Jones backed Andy Farrell to revive Ireland’s fortunes as he put the “crisis in Irish rugby” in perspective ahead of Saturday’s clash in Dublin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ireland’s autumn campaign began in deflating fashion with last weekend’s 26-13 defeat by New Zealand in Chicago after their two-year reign as Six Nations champions ended in March.

Recent underwhelming performances have sparked concerns about the team being a fading force following the highs of the historic 2022 tour success over the All Blacks and spells at the top of the world rankings.

Jones, who replied “a hundred per cent” when asked if his Brave Blossoms can win at the Aviva Stadium this weekend, expects rival head coach Farrell to overcome the “sticky period” but warned it may take time.

“No one in Ireland wants Ireland to lose, and so the expectation is to win every game; when they lose a game it’s a calamity,” he said.

Fixture
Internationals
Ireland
41 - 10
Full-time
Japan
All Stats and Data

“It’s the first time I’ve read the (Irish) papers for a while and I’ve been reading it’s a crisis in Irish rugby.

“But you’re still top four in the world – 20 years ago you came on a European tour and Ireland was the easiest game of the tour. The change in Irish rugby has been absolutely extraordinary.

“You’re going through this difficult little period now, which I think you’ve just got to accept and the young players will come through but they all need time in the saddle.

“They can’t just hop on the horse and be the most experienced jockey in the world. They need to learn, they need to experience a bit of pain and obviously that’s going on at the moment.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is a little sticky period that Ireland are going through. But they’ve got the nucleus of a strong team.”

Jones pointed to the recent retirements of former captains Johnny Sexton and Peter O’Mahony to part explain Ireland’s perceived decline.

Fellow Test centurions Keith Earls, Conor Murray and Cian Healy have also called time on their careers since the team suffered a quarter-final exit at the 2023 World Cup.

Jones dismissed Farrell from his backroom staff after being appointed England head coach in 2015 but praised his impact in Ireland, which began as an assistant to Joe Schmidt.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve been really impressed by him,” the Australian said of Farrell.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He was always going to be a good coach. He had that feel for the game, a good personality, good character, tough but engaging.

“The way that he took over from Joe – and probably the first 12 months was quite difficult – he’s done an absolutely fantastic job.

“Now comes the next test: how do you adjust the team, because you’ve got a new team you need to create?

“It will be a good test for him but he’ll handle it.”

Jones has made three changes to Japan’s starting XV following last weekend’s 61-7 loss to world champions South Africa.

Scrum-half Naoto Saito, lock Epineri Uluiviti and number eight Faulua Makisi come into the team, with Shinobu Fujiwara, Jack Cornelsen and Michael Leitch dropping to the bench.

Related

'He got split. I think he had six stitches. So, not a great start to the week'

Munster captain Beirne was in danger of sitting out the remainder of his country’s autumn fixtures through suspension.

Read Now

 

It's a jam-packed November! Watch these Autumn internationals on RugbyPass TV this weekend, or via your local broadcast partner!

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

What Jack Conan makes of the current Bok side

5
2

The crazy truth underpinning this Springboks team

31
3

Fissler Confidential: England lock moves closer to Tigers exit

2
4

Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

75
5

All Blacks player ratings vs England | Quilter Nations Series 2025

155
6

Wales player ratings vs Japan | Quilter Nations Series 2025

4
7

England player ratings vs New Zealand | Quilter Nations Series 2025

18
8

Springboks player ratings vs Italy | Quilter Nations Series 2025

20

Comments

3 Comments
D
Dave Didley 9 days ago

Eddie can read????

E
Ed the Duck 9 days ago

Maybe just numbers diddles, what was the score…?

N
Ninjin 9 days ago

The Irish have good structures in place and some tallented players so they will be fine. Farrell is a good coach so the dip experienced during his B & I Lions stint will be sorted sooner rather than later. The expectation of winning every game is understandable and the same for Fra, Nz and Sa because they are good teams that hold a high standard but there will be a loss here and there. The Irish rugby team are now truely a powerhouse of world rugby and I cannot see them slipping to a lower standard after working so hard to get there in the first place.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

‘It's brilliant to see someone not deviate from his unique talent’ – Deadly Darcy in numbers

The Scotland star "has stayed true to his natural ability" to become one of the world's most prolific wings.

LONG READ

Ireland look to Caelan Doris for big fix as former captain chides 'hysterical' fans

Andy Farrell is planning for all eventualities which means a few of his trusted lieutenants are wondering if their time is up

1
LONG READ

'Forget the quarter-final hoodoo - Ireland's victories and history are what really counts'

Ireland have never made a World Cup semi-final, but to suggest they are not one of the most accomplished sides of the 21st century is to misread history.

87

Comments on RugbyPass

J
JW 7 minutes ago
Scott Robertson: 'There's so much good stuff that we did out there'

Yeah, I think it was more lack of fight or composure to score again late. But who knows, maybe their energy levels were down like Holland and were all jumping the gun and being overly negative.

I just saw their reactions after the game on the news (and read it from people able to notice it before and during the game) and they looked devastated. Way to devastated for losing to a side like England. Did that look out of place to you if you watched after the match? Something was wrong.



...

42 Go to comments
J
JW 15 minutes ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England



The scoreboard doesn’t lie so quite obviously the defences were not equal

Lol, there are two components in most sports, defence, and attack.



...

75 Go to comments
J
Jacque 20 minutes ago
'Sad': Rassie Eramsus addresses Boks' second red card in two weekends

Ramos, against the Boks last weekend, never went for an HIA and played the entire match. Garbisi never went for one in Turin and played the entire game.

ABSOLUTE JOKE.



...

23 Go to comments
f
frandinand 34 minutes ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

TBH neither BB or DMac are competent at number 10 and certainly DMacs record in Super 12 finals argues against him. Love may be an answer.

75 Go to comments
J
JW 34 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs England | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Yeah not totally sure on TK. In a modern team ike the Highlanders where you have Timoci, Tele’a and Nareki types doing the ground work clearing ruck and making turnovers, I’d like to see Howden at 7. A backrow of Haig, Stoddart, Howden/Lasaqa would be interesting.

I was really happy with the versatility and playing around the SR coaches did this year, apart from maybe Cotter who was doing idk what with segner etc. I’m looking forward to see how they develop that. So much of all these circumstances are unfortunate, I can’t remember a time where things have played out as badly, but if Dalton had of been able to return from injury last year and nail down a AB spot instead of having to fight for but also being played into the ground by Cotter, then you can give Segner more time in his position and play actual six’s that would have helped their style. Him and Hoskins had not a single bench role and I’m not surprised either struggled against their opposition as they did. Just like the International game is not a walk in the park, neither is SR like it was in 2015 where you could play a guy into form by brute force.



...

155 Go to comments
N
Nik 43 minutes ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

The scoreboard doesn’t lie so quite obviously the defences were not equal. England scored 4(four) tries 1 more than NZ, made more linebreaks, NZ gave away a kickable and were unable to defend against 2 drop goals.

You say The glaring difference between the two sides was attack, getting over the gainline, offloading, and breaking the line,



...

75 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
All Blacks player ratings vs England | Quilter Nations Series 2025

I’m not wrong about Fihaki at all. I was egging on BAs fanboism is all.

He certainly didn’t have brilliant season though, was a useful player but like all of those Crusader ones this year, shat the bed on his first game (ABXV) outside of those environments. Hopefully he can continue to improve as he is a point of difference player type.



...

155 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Scott Robertson: 'There's so much good stuff that we did out there'

Just his asinine comments. But it’s not clutching at straws, there was. If those kicks go to the corner and Taylor doesn’t get binned the ABs could have just kept rolling on. They achieved 90% quick ball from rucks (50% high that the game last year), kicked better (made more ground on average), carried more than previous weeks.

Obviously not enough good stuff to win, which I agree would have been more the point he should comment on, but maybe he did and it just wasn’t reported?



...

42 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Yes, it was. They also only let in 3 tries, they also tackled at 90%.

The glaring difference between the two sides was attack, getting over the gainline, offloading, and breaking the line.



...

75 Go to comments
B
Ben 1 hour ago
The crazy truth underpinning this Springboks team

Just spelling out an end game that might appease WR

31 Go to comments
N
Nik 1 hour ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Obviously it wasn’t

75 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Wow, mate.

I think you’ve gone down the wrong track with your 7man theory. Take a look at the game stats, especially the breakdown/ruck! These are whopping numbers, the All Blacks allowed a crazy 88% lightening quick ball!! Your 7’s tactic certainly worked in favour of your offense though as you weren’t far behind!



...

75 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

You don’t just start and finish with the “whole Canterbury thing”?

75 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

I was trying to make a case for Dmac to come in as his replacement (jokingly mind you, I’d actually like for Love to be thrown in the deep end, did you see him against Brumbies or Reds during round robin?) and BB still takes priority!

75 Go to comments
J
JO 2 hours ago
The crazy truth underpinning this Springboks team

Well…you entered the card territory. No conspiracy, just dreadful officiating. Did anyone note the yellow given to a Fijian player? It was the height of absurdity in a fast-moving dynamic game called rugby.

31 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Haha bit of both Ron!

But maybe what I heard was a joke, just without the punchline? So not a joke? Only friend of a friend of a friend stuff. I wouldn’t take it seriously.



...

75 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Yep none of this “sniffing around” business, get them stuck in there and playing (i’d hope for a better system in future because each year it looks like 14 tests a year is getting harder and harder) and comparing themselves to the best.

75 Go to comments
f
frandinand 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Ford is competent number 10 and definitely not a Carter. But he embarrassingly outplayed BB just as Russell did the week before.

75 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Yep, better to have the 2 out of 3 guy than the 0-3 guy until then too!

75 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

no such thing for us PMCD, might be for you guys of course.

Slams are probably less frequent thanks to player welfare, previously thats all International rugby was, the 8 T1 sides.



...

75 Go to comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Close
Close

We've updated our Privacy Statement so you have more clarity and details regarding how and why we process your personal data.

We've also updated our Terms of Use. By continuing to use this website, you are accepting the updated Statement and Terms.