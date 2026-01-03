Northern Edition
United Rugby Championship

Johan Ackermann: 'It’s obviously disappointing at the moment'

Vodacom Bulls head coach Johan Ackermann leaves the pitch after his side's victory in the United Rugby Championship match between Connacht and Vodacom Bulls at Dexcom Stadium in Galway. (Photo By Thomas Flinkow/Sportsfile via Getty Images)
Despite the scoreline reading only a five-point loss, it’s a nightmare start to 2026 for Johan Ackermann and the Vodacom Bulls, who have just gone down to rivals the Stormers, in Cape Town.

The Bulls now sit eleventh in the URC standings and will travel to in-form, fourth-placed Gallagher Premiership outfit the Bristol Bears in their next game, after the Bears’ narrow victory over the Sale Sharks on the weekend.

It was a tight contest in Cape Town, with neither team scoring until the 30th minute, when Springboks No.10 Handre Pollard crossed the white line for the first try of the evening.

From there, it was all the Stormers, apart from one Pollard penalty early on in the second half. A Willie le Roux yellow card didn’t help the cause, before a late try to Stormers replacement prop, Ntuthuko Mchunu, secured the win for John Dobson’s side.

VIDEO

'Becomes a habit': Stormers captain reflects on narrow victory over Bulls

“Our defence was really, really good and I didn’t feel like they were going to open us up.”

Read Now

The late rolling-maul try ruined any chance of a late twist in favour of the Bulls, handing them their sixth loss in a row.

Ackermann, who said post-match he was disappointed, also said he feels bad for the players after the five-point defeat.

“It’s obviously disappointing at the moment. We’re all emotional and it hurts to lose like this,” Ackermann said after the match.

“I feel sorry for the players because things just don’t seem to want to turn for us. Even when we win a high ball, the bounce doesn’t go our way. It feels like every little kick goes against us and you don’t get the 50-50 calls either. It’s a tough place to be.”

Although the Bulls left DHL Stadium without the win, Ackermann said he was proud of his players.

“I really wanted the players to put their hands up and they did. It wasn’t a fluent game. There were mistakes from both sides and it boiled down to one or two big decisions. Credit to the Stormers, they finished well.

“For large parts of the game we were good and created opportunities. When Sebastian [de Klerk] won that ball at the end, on another day the pass sticks and we score in the corner.

“Those mistakes are fixable, and that’s why I believe we can turn the season around.”

On the topic of turning the season around, the 55-year-old head coach said it’s time to knuckle down and start getting results.

“We’re going full out with the strongest possible team for the next two games.

“If we lose, we’re out. If we win, we’re in [the playoffs], it’s simple.

“This next block is about getting everyone on the same page, building cohesion and turning our season around.”

Comments

13 Comments
F
Frikkie Janse van Rensburg1 5 days ago

His team selection is also costing him. Red card Willie kicking the ball out after full time with the Bulls still in with a chance to rescue the game was a prime example. Willie must go.

H
Hellhound 6 days ago

Again just excuses Ackermann as usual. This is what I was afraid of. I've said it before they signed him and after, that it was the wrong choice. They went for cheap instead of quality. If you can't make a team like the Bulls win with all those stars in it, then you are a very bad excuse for a coach. Yes the game was way closer than the other losses, but it's clear the difference that was made with the help of the Boks coaches stepping in to help. The also played completely different tactics as their previous 7 games, clearly not Ackerman's strategies, but the Boks assistant coaches strategies. He must go and quickly too. The owners of the Bulls, both billionaire's went for as cheap as possible. This is what you get. Jake what may not be liked, but the difference in quality is vastly different. These players don't believe in this coach, and no wonder. His credentials aren't very good yet he gets a job that many coaches that is way better would love to coach. BBRU really screwed up this time.

T
The Mustard 3 days ago

Ackerman is a great coach. I’m sure management will only take stock at the end of the season and I’m sure by then the picture will be different.


It’s worth bearing in mind the losses they have had are to Northampton (cc finalist), Bordeaux (cc champions), Stormers (undefeated) and the Sharks. So to write the coach off on those results is very silly.

D
DS 4 days ago

Sorry, but I totally disagree. In fact the Bulls proved on Saturday that they're going in the right direction when it comes to playing ‘European’ rugby, a situation White had absolutely no clue about, even after his failure at Montpellier, and why they got thrashed by Leinster last season (to say nothing of the outright embarrassment at Saracens in the wind a couple of seasons ago). White blamed the players when it was his ignorance of playing in European winter conditions that was the failure. In fact, Ackerman's time at Gloucester has hopefully helped him and the team. He has also had the good sense to ask for Bok coaching help, despite the ridiculous hoo-ha that has been stirred up by the media. But let's see how it goes.

I
Icefarrow 5 days ago

Sometimes teams just struggle for the first season when a new head coach steps in, it happens.

N
Neels@CapeTown 5 days ago

It woult always take patience to turn the bulls around from where JW left the players in a bad headspacse after JW toward the end start shaming the players which is the worst mistake a coach can make. It results in immediate breakdown of trust an we well know what happens next. It spitlls over to te rest of the team and the coach is gone before he can even blink an eye.

I earned respect for Johan Ackerman when he coached th Lions from 2013 - 2017 taking the Lions to the Super Rugby final in 2016 where they lost to the Hurricanes.

I believe there is more than enough unearthed potetional amongst the blue bull franchise, to not give it their all for the remaining matches. And it is not an option to recruit a new coach. Johan Ackerman has already established himself as a top coach and need no longer prove himself.

My gut tells me the bulls are on the verge of a turnarout, it will happen any time soon.

Team selection strategies are not straight forward but it might be a wortwhile exercise to look at selection strategies for 11, 15 and 14.

A
Archie31 6 days ago

Agreed

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
