Jack Crowley drops hint on his future but talks are still 'ongoing'

Ireland and Munster fly-half Jack Crowley has denied reports that he has already signed a new contract with Munster and the IRFU, but says that he is edging towards rejecting a massive offer from Leicester Tigers to lure him to the Premiership next season.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is well known that the Tigers, who are looking to replace Springbok star Handre Pollard, offered Crowley £600,000 a year to move to Welford Road after failing to tempt England and Lions star Owen Farrell back to the Premiership from Racing 92.

Crowley, 25, who is out of contract at the end of the season, was named man of the match after scoring a try on his return for Munster at Connacht last weekend, having featured in all five of Ireland’s games in the Six Nations

And he told the Irish Examiner that although he hasn’t signed a new deal, as has been widely reported, he is heading towards putting pen to paper to remain with his native province.

“No, it’s still ongoing, but as I’ve said before and always will, I come back to performances, and that’s my main focus. The team behind me are looking after that, and hopefully it will be sorted, yeah.

“It’s a place that I love playing in, and in weeks like this in Europe and everything like that, it adds that extra special element to it. You’ve got to consider everything.

“Growing up for me, always, playing for Munster and Ireland has been the main goal and winning trophies is probably up there with that as well. So, yeah, you’ve got to be unbelievably diligent with your decision-making.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think it’s something in all areas of life when it comes down to decision-making, things that are of massive importance to you. It brings you back to your beliefs, your principles, and your values.

“They’re all things that would drive my decision-making in all areas of my life. It’s something I hope to continue going forward, post-rugby, as well,” he said.