Bok star Handre Pollard's Bulls return confirmed

Springbok flyhalf Handré Pollard is set to rejoin the Vodacom Bulls on a two-year deal beginning July 1.

The double World Cup winner originally made 62 appearances and scored 629 points for the Pretoria-based side before stints at Montpellier in France and Leicester Tigers in England.

Pollard, 30, returns to Loftus Versfeld poised to build on his impressive scoring record for the Bulls.

“I am really grateful for this opportunity,” said Pollard. “It’s something I don’t take for granted. Being able to come home after a great few years overseas, I’m beyond excited.”

“I started my career at the Vodacom Bulls, and those six years played a massive role in the person and player I am today. This team and franchise have always had a special place in my heart, and I can’t see myself anywhere else in South Africa.”

Pollard joined Leicester for the 2022/23 season, bagging 395 points across 45 appearances. Despite initially missing out on the 2023 Rugby World Cup squad, his performances earned him a recall, and he played a key role in guiding South Africa to a second consecutive World Cup title.

“Leicester Tigers, I’m extremely proud to be and have been a part of this club and group. It was 3 of the most enjoyable seasons of my career, and I’ll be forever grateful to have been a Leicester Tiger. There is still a lot of rugby to be played, and I’m excited to end the season and my time at Leicester Tigers on a high.”

Bulls Chief Executive Edgar Rathbone said of Pollard’s return: “It is good to be welcoming Handre back to his home, a ground he has had great memories at and a place he knows very well because of his time here back then. He was a fan favourite back then, which left a lot of people sad when he left to expand his wings abroad. I am happy that today, we are able to bring him back and I am confident that it is to the delight of many South Africans that they will be able to see him back in the Vodacom Bulls shirt.”

“He left us as a 24-year-old with so much to offer this game and returns six years more mature and seasoned with a lot of time under his belt. He had only 39 caps for the Boks, and now he boasts 80 international caps. He has a wealth of international club rugby experience, which will be great for us as we continue to settle and challenge for silverware in competitions against major European clubs,”

“Pollard has invaluable experience, especially if you consider the average age of our group,” Rathbone added.

Leicester Tigers General Manager Richard Wilks said Leicester were disappointed but accepted the star’s decision to leave: “While disappointed that Handré will no longer be a Leicester Tigers player, we understand his reasoning for this decision.”

“He has spent more than half of his playing career away from home and so this chance for him to play back in South Africa, as well as being able to settle with his wife, Marise, and son, Hunter, in a familiar environment is one we appreciate was too good to turn down.

“As he has said, this isn’t a farewell. Handré hasn’t left yet and we know how set on winning silverware as a Tigers player he is, which is what his remaining time at the club is all about.”