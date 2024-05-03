Hurricanes pile more misery on Waratahs
The NSW Waratahs admit they “must move on pretty quick” after yet another flop left their Super Rugby Pacific hopes in tatters.
If it wasn’t evident already, the table-topping Hurricanes exposed the Waratahs as 2024 title pretenders with a 41-12 thrashing in Wellington on Friday night.
The Tahs’ latest crushing bonus-point defeat left them with a galling two-from-10 record, and the coaching staff at the one-time Australian benchmark outfit didn’t pull any punches in assessing the performance.
“We’re coming second, by a long way,” NSW assistant coach Chris Whitaker said of the Waratahs’ meek first-half effort at Sky Stadium.
“The contact area was pretty poor, both sides of the ball.
“We’re not tackling hard enough, not carrying hard enough. Speed around the field is probably not up to it either.”
Stinging from a first loss of the season last week to the Brumbies, the Hurricanes came out firing.
First-half tries to five-eighth Brett Cameron, winger Joshua Moorby, centre and captain Billy Proctor and No.8 Brayden Iose earned the hosts a virtually unbeatable 26-0 lead at the break.
A try-scoring double from electric replacement Salesi Rayasi put the issue beyond doubt, despite late second-half crosses from Waratahs duo Hugh Sinclair and Vuate Karawalevu.
“We do some good stuff and we sort of let ourselves down a little bit,” said Waratahs captain Jake Gordon.
“I thought some of the play late in that second half there was some really good moments, but (against) a quality team like that, we need to do it for longer.”
An eighth loss of the season leaves the Waratahs languishing in second-last spot on the ladder and needing to string a succession of wins together in the closing rounds to scrape into the top eight.
They have little let-up against the Brumbies in Canberra next round.
“It’s always a big game playing the Brumbies, especially at home,” Gordon said.
“So we’re going to have to review this and review this pretty heavily.
“But it’s a sprint, this competition. We have to move on pretty quick.”
Comments on RugbyPass
Can’t wait for the article that talks about misogyny in Ireland. Somehow.11 Go to comments
I would like to see a rule change, when the attacking team is held up over the try line, by allowing the defensive team to restart a goal line drop out releases the pressure for the defensive team, but what if the attacking team had to restart a tap 5m out from the defensive team it gives the attacking team to apply more pressure, there are endless options for the attacking side and it will keep the fans in suspence.2 Go to comments
Less modern South African males predictably triggered.11 Go to comments
My heart is with Quins, but the head is convinced Toulouse have too much. Ntamack is back, his timing and wisdom has been missed.1 Go to comments
Wow, what a starting line up for the Sharks) Tasty up front,kremer vs Tshituka or venter …fiery ,,Lavannini ,,will he knobble etzebeth? Biggest game for belleau?1 Go to comments
It was rubbish to watch, Blues weren’t even present. Did what they had to do, nothing more. Should be better next week against canes.1 Go to comments
I’ve just noticed that this match has an all-French refereeing team. Surely a game like this ought to have a neutral ref? Although looking at the BBC preview of the Saints game, Raynal is also down as reffing that - so there may be some confusion about who is reffing what.1 Go to comments
If Havili can play anywhere in the back line, why not first 5. #10.11 Go to comments
The dressing room had already left for their summer break before they ran out in Dublin that year, and that’s on the coach. Franco Smith has undoubtedly made progress, particularly their maul, developing squad players and increasing squad depth. And against a very tight budget too. That said they were too lightweight last year and got found out against both Toulon and Munster in consecutive games. Better this season so far but they’ve developed something of a slow start habit occasionally, most notably losing at home to Northampton who played them at their own game. Play offs will ultimately show whether there has been tangible progress on last year, or not…!2 Go to comments
Australian Rugby has been a disaster, by not incorporating learning from previous successful campaigns. QLD Reds 2011 - Waratahs 2014. Players, coaches and administrators appoint there representatives for scheduled meetings, organisation’s agreement’s assessments and correspondence. This why a unified Rugby Union under one entity works. Every Rugby nation has taken that path. Was most difficult in the Northern hemisphere with over 100 years of club rugby before the game become professional. Took a lot of humility for those unions to eventually work together.7 Go to comments
Though Wilson’s sacking was pretty brutal, it wasn’t just down to that Leinster game; Glasgow had a lot of 2nd half collapses that season, in the URC and Europe, and only just scraped into the playoffs. Franco Smith has definitely been an improvement, some players are delivering far more than they did under Wilson.2 Go to comments
jesus - that front 5!1 Go to comments
Should be an absolute cracker of a game! Will be great to see DuPont & Ntamack in tandem once again🔥1 Go to comments
Best team ever…. To have played? These guys are still pressure chokers. Came nowhere when it counted. What a joke81 Go to comments
Musk defends anonymous terrorism, fascism, threats against individuals and children etc etc But a Rugby club account….lock ‘em up!!!1 Go to comments
Actually the era defining moment came a few years earlier. February 2002 to be precise, when Michael D Higgins as finance minister at the time introduced his sports persons tax relief bill to the dial. As the politicians of the day stated “It seems to be another daft K Club frolic born in Kildare amongst the well-paid professional jockeys with whom the Minister plays golf” and that the scheme represented “a savage uncaring vision of Ireland and one that should be condemned”. The irfu and Leinster would be nowhere near the position they are in today without this key component of the finances.5 Go to comments
It is crystal clear that people who make such threats on line should be tried and imprisoned. Those with responsibility in social media companies who don’t facilitate this should be convicted. In real life, I have free speech to approach someone like Reinach and verbally threaten him. I am risking a conviction or a slap but I could do it. In the old days, If someone anonymously threatened someone by letter the police would ask and use evidence from the postal system. Unlike the Post, social media companies have complete instant and legal access to the content in social media. They make money from the data, billions. Yet, they turn a blind eye to terrorism, Nazi-ism and industrial levels of threats against individuals including their address and childrens schools being published online all from ananoymous accounts not real people. They claim free speech. Free speech for anonymous trolls/voilent thugs threatening people under false names? The fault is with the perps but also social media companies who think anonymous personas posting death threats constitutes free speech.2 Go to comments
So if this ain’t the best Irish team ever then who exactly is? I don’t remember any other Irish team being this good & winning a series in the Land of the Long White Cloud. Yes I may rip them often for 8 X QF RWC exits & twice not even making it to the QF, but they’re a damn good team who many think can only improve, including me!81 Go to comments
Not a squeek out of Leinster for weeks about this match. So quiet. The first team have been quitely building for this encounter under Nienaber’s direction. All fresh, all highly motivated. They are expecting a season’s best performance from Northhampton. They will match that. They will be fresher and apparently they will have 80,000 out of the 83,000 shouting for them. I do expect Northhampton to turn up big time. Not to be missed. On a tangent it is evident how the loss of a few Premiership teams has in some respect helped other Premiership teams and England. More quality over less teams makes the teams better, which has a knock on effect on England. Not the only factor contributing to England’s rise but one of them.5 Go to comments
Our very own monster teddy bear Ox😍💪17 Go to comments