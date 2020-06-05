6:35am, 05 June 2020

Matt Garvey has taken to social media to say his farewell after the former Bath skipper was included in the long list of 16 players who are leaving the Rec at the end of June. It is always disappointing when a club loses a popular leader, Garvey serving for two years as skipper.

However, injury setbacks have limited his influence in recent times and resulted in him being linked with a switch to Championship-bound Saracens, who have allowed Ben Spencer, the England World Cup final substitute scrum-half, move to Bath on a three-year deal.

Back row Garvey, the 32-year-old who started out with London Irish, moved to Bath for the 2013/14 season but was out of contract at the end of June having started just twice this term under Stuart Hooper, the director of rugby who took over last summer from Todd Blackadder.

Posting on social media, Garvey wrote: “So there you have it, after seven seasons wearing the blue, black and white jersey, it’s time for me to depart. It’s hardly the way I’d like to have finished but not much is really going to plan during this pandemic now, is it? I guess all I can really say, via social media, is thanks.

“Thank you to the supporters who, come rain or shine, have always been there following us and cheering us on. Thank you to all the backroom staff that I’ve had the privilege of working with during my time. So many to mention, but you all know who you are.

“Lastly, thanks to my teammates. A mixed breed of creatures. I wish you all the success lads and hopefully we will get to have a socially distanced beer together soon. Thanks for all your support. Special to mention to Chris Cook and Francois Louw who won’t get the send-off they deserve. Two incredible servants to the club.”

Hooper announced his squad changes on Friday, confirming 16 players were leaving, three more had been signed while contract extensions had been agreed with a number of others, including out-of-favour England prop Henry Thomas who has spent most of the recent past out injured.