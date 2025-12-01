Northern Edition
International

Hold your horses, Les Kiss still has stripes to earn before Wallabies handover

Les Kiss, Head Coach of the AUNZ XV reacts during warm up prior to the tour match between AUNZ XI and British & Irish Lions at Adelaide Oval on July 12, 2025 in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

The Wallabies’ season is over, but there are still things that are not finished ahead of 2026.

After a disappointing end to the season, sectors of the Australian fan base have reverted to sharpening their pitchforks, calling for an earlier-than-planned change of head coach.

This predictable and short-sighted mindset ahead of the 2026 Test season shows just how passionate but desperate the rugby heartland is for a successful Wallabies side.

The discussion and clamour from the crowd concerns whether head coach Joe Schmidt should vacate now, and make way for Queensland Reds’ coach Les Kiss, three matches earlier than initially planned.

This would mean Kiss would take the reins for the three Nations Championship series matches in July instead of taking over afterwards.

While there are already many opinions floating around on the subject, one thing many people omit from their calls for Kiss to be the lead from the get-go in 2026 is Kiss’s coaching track record with the Queensland Reds.

In two successive years, Kiss has led the Reds to quarter-final berths where they have been flogged.

In 2024, it was 43-21 by the Chiefs. In 2025, it was 32-12 by the eventual champions, the Crusaders.

This year’s season was also plagued by one or another controversy; most prominent of all was that the Queensland Reds’ clear directive from above to not take shots at goal when they were on offer.

It was a strategy that seemingly cost them close games against the ACT Brumbies and Chiefs in the second half of the competition.

Specific on-field directives aside, Kiss is yet to deliver any sort of coaching masterclass with his Queenslanders.

Fixture
Super Rugby Pacific
Reds
56 - 36
Full-time
Moana Pasifika
All Stats and Data

In 2025, which was his second season, Kiss’s men failed to kick on from their improved 2024 campaign. They were in the middle of the table for linebreaks, defenders beaten, carries, and penalties conceded.

Tellingly, the Reds were hit hard with injuries to some of their most influential players, such as Matt Faessler, Liam Wright, Josh Flook, Seru Uru, and Harry Wilson.

This would explain but not excuse their poor numbers at the breakdown. There were worrying numbers shown at the breakdown without the ball, their breakdown security with it, often losing too much pill at the ruck.

Elsewhere, their set piece struggled for large parts of the season, particularly the lineout and maul. Similarly, there was a lack of a true identity or consistency of game plan throughout the competition, which is often described as a sprint.

Early in the season, they threw a lot of offloads, which were often picked off, dropped, or ineffective. This was quickly stamped out after they were crushed by the Crusaders in round 4, where loose carries and tip-balls were a gold mine for a rampaging, counter-attacking Saders side, ending in a 43- 19 defeat.

Afterwards, offloads were limited; they began to play more direct, but their lack of depth and young roster meant they were often inconsistent between games and within games.

The side’s only two constants were a defence operating around 90 per cent completion and a vehement rejection of taking penalty goal opportunities.

Ultimately, Kiss’s year ended as a season of ‘what could have been?’ To be fair to Kiss and his staff, their absorption of some Melbourne Rebels players meant better depth but lower cohesion, and the injuries truly did not help. However, Kiss is entering the biggest coaching role in Australian rugby, and he has not yet delivered at the Super Rugby level.

This is the single greatest reason as to why Kiss should not take over the Wallabies earlier than originally planned. He must have the sole focus of displaying growth in his coaching of the Reds and pushing his men to achieve results. There can be no other distractions.

Related

Coaching guru weighs in on Razor's delegation strategy

Goldsmith does admit that some of New Zealand may not want a coach who doesn't actually run the hands-on drills, but he believes that it is a viable strategy if done correctly.

Read Now

This is because even this year, some pundits wondered if Kiss was distracted at times whilst the next Wallabies coach was being selected.

Should Kiss be appointed earlier than originally planned, and Queensland underperform again in 2026, those critics would only grow louder.

Another major reason why Schmidt should see out his contract is his forward planning. Schmidt will be as disappointed as any of the players and most of the fans about the results of the back end of 2025. This is evident as he is already planning for 2026.

Schmidt has already told us he will hold a Wallabies camp in January as he begins to plan for the July Tests against Italy, Ireland, and France, the very same three teams the Wallabies just lost to at the end of their Quilter Nations series tour.

The first of these Tests comes on July 4, against Ireland. The 2026 SRP final, which Kiss, along with all the other Australian coaches, should be aiming for as well, will finish on June 20.

This will give whoever the coach is only two weeks to get the team together and implement their game plan ahead of a clash against one of the best teams in the world.

Kiss surely will want to be in that final with his Reds, but should he be the Wallabies coach as well, he’ll have his hands full with Wallabies selections, logistics, and who his coaching staff will be.

There is also an optics and expectations element to consider in all this. After these three Tests, the Wallabies go on to play Japan in back-to-back weeks in August.

Although this would also be a two-week window between the Italy Test on July 18 and one of the Japan Tests on August 8, it nonetheless gives Kiss a softer landing in the Test arena.

22m Entries

Avg. Points Scored
5
9
Entries
Avg. Points Scored
2.7
12
Entries

This would give him a month of embedding himself in the Wallabies camp, getting to know the players more so than their patterns, which he has observed during his good friend Schmidt’s tenure.

It will give him a glimpse into who is performing in camp, during matches, and how they react to different pressures and demands, for there is no doubt that with a new coach comes fresh eyes and new selection calls.

Despite recent results, the Wallabies are in a better position in terms of depth, ability, and knowing who their best 23-man squad is.

Schmidt has got this side to believe in themselves, and they know they can devastate any side in the world when everything aligns.

Schmidt still has a role to play for the Wallabies, and Kiss still has a huge role to play for the Reds. Continuity, stability, and patience in this handover will break the more than decade-long pattern of firing coaches before their tenure.

That pattern of self-destruction culminated in the 2023 Rugby World Cup capitulation.

The Wallabies and Australian rugby are healing, so do not be so quick to call for a quick fix, for what Schmidt, the Wallabies, and eventually Kiss will be able to achieve next year, should everything be done rationally, looks to be extraordinary.

ANALYSIS

Comments

6 Comments
P
Perthstayer 8 days ago

John, agree he should do full SR season. It should be remembered he has the backbone of Wilson, McReight, McDermott and Carter.

But, I think he should tag along to Europe. Regardless of possible different coaching strategies there is IP JS has built that Kiss should be aware of.

J
John 7 days ago

Cheers Perthstayer! Yeah he has the spine but he has to be able to get the best out of them on a weekly basis and for them to lift the rest of the team.

B
BM 8 days ago

100% on you comments around Les coming in after the 3 nations cup games, makes more sense to do it this way.


You mention les picking his support staff, does this mean the recent appointments are temporary?


Bill

J
John 7 days ago

Yes, that is my understanding, ulugia, Donnolly by no means permanent members and as we know Fisher has had an unclear future. Toolan is probably the one that I have no idea about what his movements are.

S
SB 9 days ago

Good article. An Australian team making the final in Super Rugby would be good for the competition.

J
John 9 days ago

Cheers SB, I think that people often forget that we are underperforming, yet getting better at SRP but just haven’t been anywhere near good enough as a 4 team unit. 2026 has to change that.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
Comments on RugbyPass

u
unknown 13 minutes ago
Henry Pollock beats Bok legend in Top 100 and SA fans respond in force

Kolisi, I feel, is overrated and has always been given more exposure, purely because of who he is.

With regards to Pollock - he has come in at such pace and made immediate impacts such that he, in all reality, should be given the spot he was.



...

31 Go to comments
T
TM 53 minutes ago
'Beatable' Boks not the most dominant team ever: Jeremy Guscott

Keep on living in the past !…..see you in 2027 boet !

94 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

Painful

280 Go to comments
J
J Marc 1 hour ago
'It’s a bittersweet time': Crusaders confirm Sevu Reece's departure

If a few balls arrive to them….

4 Go to comments
S
SJ 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Absolutely!

46 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

It is pretty obvious you have to be right all the time, and you cannot bear it when things do not go your way.

You start attacking the man not the ball.



...

280 Go to comments
T
TR0011 1 hour ago
Top 100 Men's Rugby Players 2025 | Best Rugby Player in the World | RugbyPass

This is good stuff, appreciate RP building this out, spent hours on it already! - also how’d you get a stat for every player?

25 Go to comments
N
Nickers 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Remember the time Sexton came down from the stands in a game he was not playing in to abuse the referee? - he was conveniently given a 3 week suspension so that he would be available for all of Ireland’s World Cup fixtures when the maximum is 52 weeks. I wonder how they decided 3 matches was enough?

Remember Owen Farrell receiving his SECOND head to shoulder ban of 2023 in August, and 5th of his career, and 6 Nations rescinding the clear and obvious red card so that it didn’t interfere with poor Owen’s world cup prep, and only after a legal challenge form World Rugby was it even acknowledged that he has once again clattered someone in the head? And they then made up a new rule so they could reduce his ban to only 4 weeks when he should have been looking at 12 weeks, so that he would be available for the world cup? And that doesn’t include multiple shoulders to the head he was only penalised for where any other player would get an immediate yellow or red. There was 2 in 2 weeks against NZ and SA one year.



...

46 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I’m very close to upgrading it to a 1620 word apology out of sheer boredom.

46 Go to comments
W
Wayneo 1 hour ago
The five players who can swing the Springboks tour in the All Blacks' favour

So far for the Lions in the URC, he has got 10 mins vs Zebre and 6 vs the Bulls.

36 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Aside from Eben’s case. You said there was no excuse for eye gouging. WR has set a precedent that retaliation is fine for grabbing testicles. I assume eye gouging must be okay in that case too?

46 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Sexton and Farrell have received bans foe their (relatively minor) infractions. Not sure what you are implying with them.

46 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I didn’t see him claim that and no evidence of it exists. Etzebeth claimed he was in danger of being “rag dolled”.

No excuse for eye gouging under any circumstances including retaliation.



...

46 Go to comments
N
Nickers 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

It is so obvious from every video and image that he repeatedly and deliberately went for his eyes.

Translation:



...

46 Go to comments
K
Koro Teeps 2 hours ago
Jason Holland confirms Super Rugby move after All Blacks exit

And NDAs

10 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I don’t buy it for one minute. He’s a failure in my eyes. He can’t even dislodge an eyeball with his thumb. So much for being strong.

46 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

What if someone grabs your testicles? Can you eye gouge then?

46 Go to comments
f
fl 2 hours ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

You didn’t defend Earl’s selection against all comers. You didn’t defend it in conversation with me. I don’t need to ask PMcD because I have read your comments.

I wasn’t campaigning for Fin Smith at the start of the 6N. You’re lying! But Fin Smith did deserve the shirt by the end of the 6N. Marcus Smith never did.



...

280 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Even so, he needs a better publicist.

46 Go to comments
f
fl 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

He needs to not deliberately eye-gouge!

46 Go to comments
