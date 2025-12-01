'It's common knowledge': Jacques Nienaber clarifies recent Bok remarks

Jacques Nienaber has moved to shut down speculation linking him with a return to the Springboks, insisting comments made in a recent SuperSport interview were taken out of context.

The Leinster coach spoke recently to the South African broadcaster and remarks regarding missing the Springboks had been taken by many as an indication that the Rugby World Cup winning coach may be an eyeing a return to the Bok fold.

Nienaber has now poured a certain amount of cold water on that particular braai.

“The whole interview was about my time in Leinster,” he said. “Do yourself the trouble of listening to the whole interview and you’ll see the whole context,” Nienaber told RTE.

He said the viral line about missing the Springboks had been lifted from a wider answer.

“Then I said that it’s not to say that because I enjoy Leinster that I don’t enjoy South Africa or I don’t love the Springboks. I still love the Springboks and I enjoyed my time there.”

“It doesn’t sound like because I enjoy it here, I dislike what I did there. That was the whole thing, that was the comment,” he added. “I get used to it now, people just taking the ‘I really love the Springboks’ line and they just go onto that.”

Nienaber emphasised he is settled in Dublin.

“You start making friends in Ireland that you can actually go on holiday with… We really enjoy Dublin and the club. I enjoy working with the players and there is a lot of stimulation.

“I said my contract with Leinster is until the end of the 2027 season. That’s when my contract finishes and that is a fact. It’s common knowledge… everybody knows that.”

As for what follows, he said only practical realities will shape the decision. “I can’t tell you what happens then… I’m the sole provider of my family.”

“My wife is not working. She can’t work as a physio in Ireland because there are enough physios here. It’s on the red list,” he said. “My two kids are studying… so I must get a job. So hopefully I get a job after my contract expires with Leinster.

“Whatever then is up that’s the best for me to provide for my family and suits my family, I will definitely look at that.”

