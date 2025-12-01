Northern Edition
International

Alex Mann won't face citing for part in Wales-South Africa incident

Eben Etzebeth of South Africa clashes with Alex Mann of Wales, leading to him being shown a red card during the Quilter Nations Series 2025 rugby international match between Wales and South Africa at Principality Stadium on November 29, 2025 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Wales back-row Alex Mann will not face any disciplinary action following his late altercation with Eben Etzebeth – according to reports.

The news comes despite attempts from some South African supporters to frame the incident as mutual wrongdoing on social media.

Respected rugby journalist Ben Coles reported the development on Monday afternoon, posting on X: “Update: There is no citing against Wales back-row Alex Mann. Eben Etzebeth’s hearing after his red card will be on Tuesday afternoon, verdict likely on Wednesday.”

Mann had been drawn into a brief but violent confrontation with Etzebeth and the Springbok lock was sent off for a clear thumb to the eye, an act widely condemned across the rugby community.

While a small number of Bok supporters circulated clips suggesting Mann instigated the tussle, the citing commissioner has apparently not found grounds to pursue the Welsh forward.

Welsh rugby account Cardiff Rugby Life summed up the thoughts of many on X, posting: “Don’t even want to validate some of the straw clutching from certain elements of Springbok fans, but very clear there is no eye gouge from Alex Mann prior to Eben Etzebeth’s act. Simply lost his head and will now face a deserved ban.”

Indeed Etzebeth is expected to receive a substantial suspension.

While nothing has not yet been confirmed the concensus points to a significant ban given the nature of the offence and the clarity of the footage.

The ruling leaves the Sharks preparing for life without one of their senior figures, while Mann continues without sanction after what officials viewed as a non-citable involvement in the flashpoint.

Sanction entry points for contact with the eye/eye area start at 12 weeks (low-end), rising to 18 weeks (mid-range) and 24 weeks (top-end), with an absolute maximum of 52 weeks in the most serious cases. Mitigation can reduce the sanction by up to 50 percent, depending on said player’s disciplinary record.

Related

Eddie Jones flags 'huger issues' than Etzebeth's 'minor incident' in Bok win

Japan head coach Eddie Jones has described Eben Etzebeth's apparent eye gouge of Wales' Alex Mann as "quite a minor incident" in the context of the match, highlighting Wales' development system as a graver concern in the wake of the game.

Read Now


Comments

78 Comments
O
Over the sideline 1 day ago

Never assume!

N
Ninjin 1 day ago

Assumptions?

O
Over the sideline 1 day ago

Haha… Yep!!!!!

N
Ninjin 1 day ago

Nope.

O
Over the sideline 2 days ago

A threat? Oh dear.

N
Ninjin 2 days ago

Yawn. I dont even understand what you are on about in the first place. It is like you are looking for attention or something. Are you like 12? Seriously just go away please. Go bother someone els. Clearly you have no concept of what goes on around you. I hope you have a good vpn my friend.

O
Over the sideline 2 days ago

You sound like the end of a Benny Hill show…

CLeary not so good at English either. Oh well!!!

N
Ninjin 2 days ago

Once again too stupid to grasp the concept. No matter.

O
Over the sideline 2 days ago

Mmmmm… bit weird that one eh!

N
Ninjin 2 days ago

I dont need one. Ek is Suid Afrikaans so ek het grood geword met die taal😀 dit maak vir jou nogsteeds nie minder van n moroon nie ongelukkig. Maar as jy regtig die laaste woord wil inkry soos die klein tief wat jy is gaan dan maar gerus voort. Fyi Afrikaaps is nie Afrikaans nie maar ok.

O
Over the sideline 3 days ago 

laaste woord sindroom... in jou kop lyk dit. mate kupu whakamutunga... i to mahunga eh. Look... we can all use a translator on google... arnt we amazing eh!😁😁😁

N
Ninjin 3 days ago

Ai ou bra lines net fani yard af.

O
Over the sideline 3 days ago

Last word man eh. Just block away

N
Ninjin 3 days ago

:”I hope your attention span is as low as your IQ and you go away soon but I am not holding my breath. Most likely I will have to block you as I suspect you are as tenatious as the clap in a 17th century bordello”. See I was on the money. Keep em comming buddy. You are a great reminder to have compassion for the mentally ill.

O
Over the sideline 4 days ago

Still here? Haha I love last word freaks.

N
Ninjin 5 days ago

I so enjoy your juvenile musings🙄 By the bye a bye by me really slipped by you without effort of any comprehention. Stay bi ok.

O
Over the sideline 5 days ago

You don’t need to say by to yourself. Just go.

N
Ninjin 6 days ago

If it is truth you are seeking then go see n priest. Another day another moron. Bye

O
Over the sideline 7 days ago

Haha more insults. Got no truth so use insults to try to cover.

Why do you keep replying?

N
Ninjin 8 days ago

Not an insult but an observation. I suspect you are too thick to be insulted. That is another observation as it is clear if your lack of comprahention is anything to go by. Pro tip, please do not breed as you will be doing a disservice to humanity. Want to play some more? I hope your attention span is as low as your IQ and you go away soon but I am not holding my breath. Most likely I will have to block you as I suspect you are as tenatious as the clap in a 17th century bordello.

O
Over the sideline 8 days ago

Oh no… a reading and comprehension insult…. I’m so hurt Ninjin. Why are people so unkind. Don’t reply at all of you’re not up for it. I’m cool with that.

N
Ninjin 8 days ago

Apperently reading with comprehention and logic is also something you dont do in your country. I am a bit busy now so can you bother me later. Say two hours or so would be good thanks.

O
Over the sideline 8 days ago

What fight? I’m just replying to your posts. Yours spoke of dropping people on their head. Not something we do in my country.

N
Ninjin 8 days ago

Are you still out to pick that fight?

O
Over the sideline 8 days ago

No.. wasn’t born that stupid like you, luckily.

Is dropping someone on their head just as bad as eye gouging? Is that a South African thing or just a Ninjin thing? 😁😁😁

N
Ninjin 8 days ago

Were you dropped on your head as a child or were you born this stupid?

O
Over the sideline 8 days ago

No thanks. I’m fine.

N
Ninjin 8 days ago

Please go away thank you.

O
Over the sideline 8 days ago

Sorry to hear that Ninjin

N
Ninjin 8 days ago

Clueless as ever.

O
Over the sideline 8 days ago

Who?

F
Flankly 9 days ago

Wales back-row Alex Mann will not face any disciplinary action following his late altercation with Eben Etzebeth

Of course not.


On the “balance of probabilities” the decision will not be evidence-driven.

G
Ged Musto 9 days ago

The one thing in today's game that is totally killing it is the TMO's, every potential forward pass, the mistimed tackles, whether the ball had been touched down, and all other incidents. Etzebeth's gouging was indeed bad but has anyone mentioned the single fact for all who have played rugby, that every tackle and movement are all done in a split second. Etzebeth has never been cited or disciplined throughout his rugby career albeit a suspected headbutt against Australia, what made the incident worse against Alex Mann and why the referee at the time didn’t pick it up was that it was all done in a split second. It was only when the big screens showed up the extra slow motion footage that the thumb was in Mann's eye for what appeared to be five to ten seconds.

T
Tom 9 days ago

The split second defence you can apply to a slightly late hit or getting their entry to a tackle/ruck slightly wrong. I'm not sure it applies to jamming your thumb directly into someone's eye and squeezing. Everything looks worse in slow mo of course but it really doesn't matter in this case.

D
DS 9 days ago

What hacks me off is the ref and particularly the TMO (both frogs this time) conveniently avoided doing anything about the double choke tackle that Mann and Carter did on Sacha right before that led to the incident in the first place. They could have broken his neck but I wouldn't expect Eben/Bok haters here and elsewhere to dare mention that.

B
B747aviator 9 days ago

Of course he won’t face a ban, no corruption there at all. Move along, nothing to see here….


Kangaroo courts in the UK doing their best to maintain their reputation.

H
Henrik 9 days ago

I am not buying any of the “anti-Bok conspiracy” and think Eben definitely must receive a ban for his action ….

Josh Murphy red card for clearly punching someone’s face get’s rescinded, the victim get’s convicted (based on the statements of Murphy, no other evidence)

here Eben will get punished (and rightly so ….), whilst Mann get’s cleared, although there is video footage, that his hand was in the face of Eben

I know, WR and URC are separate entities, but let’s face it, “the optics don’t look good” (especially the clearing of Josh Murphy)

J
Jonathan 9 days ago

Ahh yes the well know and respected Cardiff Rugby Life account on X posted a message among the thousands of others. Man has spoken boys, lets pack it up the case is sorted and verdict is out.


Some of this journalism is honestly a joke. RP might as well have added oom Piet van Brakpan se comment after a few brandies to this article - at least that’s a more comprehensive attempt at publishing.

D
DP 9 days ago

Hardly surprising. No bother. Roll off the next Bok 2nd rower off the ranks.

H
Henrik 9 days ago

maybe an opportunity for Reinhard Ludwig to become a Bok

D
Dave Didley 9 days ago

Fair. The 73 PTS are punishment enough.

N
Ninjin 9 days ago

No it is not!! Wales must be grounded to dust every time they face the Springboks. I want to hear wails of dispair comming from Wales every time they play the Springboks. I want to hear them cry while chanting Wales Wales Wales.

