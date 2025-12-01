Alex Mann won't face citing for part in Wales-South Africa incident
Wales back-row Alex Mann will not face any disciplinary action following his late altercation with Eben Etzebeth – according to reports.
The news comes despite attempts from some South African supporters to frame the incident as mutual wrongdoing on social media.
Respected rugby journalist Ben Coles reported the development on Monday afternoon, posting on X: “Update: There is no citing against Wales back-row Alex Mann. Eben Etzebeth’s hearing after his red card will be on Tuesday afternoon, verdict likely on Wednesday.”
Mann had been drawn into a brief but violent confrontation with Etzebeth and the Springbok lock was sent off for a clear thumb to the eye, an act widely condemned across the rugby community.
While a small number of Bok supporters circulated clips suggesting Mann instigated the tussle, the citing commissioner has apparently not found grounds to pursue the Welsh forward.
Welsh rugby account Cardiff Rugby Life summed up the thoughts of many on X, posting: “Don’t even want to validate some of the straw clutching from certain elements of Springbok fans, but very clear there is no eye gouge from Alex Mann prior to Eben Etzebeth’s act. Simply lost his head and will now face a deserved ban.”
Indeed Etzebeth is expected to receive a substantial suspension.
While nothing has not yet been confirmed the concensus points to a significant ban given the nature of the offence and the clarity of the footage.
The ruling leaves the Sharks preparing for life without one of their senior figures, while Mann continues without sanction after what officials viewed as a non-citable involvement in the flashpoint.
Sanction entry points for contact with the eye/eye area start at 12 weeks (low-end), rising to 18 weeks (mid-range) and 24 weeks (top-end), with an absolute maximum of 52 weeks in the most serious cases. Mitigation can reduce the sanction by up to 50 percent, depending on said player’s disciplinary record.
The one thing in today's game that is totally killing it is the TMO's, every potential forward pass, the mistimed tackles, whether the ball had been touched down, and all other incidents. Etzebeth's gouging was indeed bad but has anyone mentioned the single fact for all who have played rugby, that every tackle and movement are all done in a split second. Etzebeth has never been cited or disciplined throughout his rugby career albeit a suspected headbutt against Australia, what made the incident worse against Alex Mann and why the referee at the time didn’t pick it up was that it was all done in a split second. It was only when the big screens showed up the extra slow motion footage that the thumb was in Mann's eye for what appeared to be five to ten seconds.
The split second defence you can apply to a slightly late hit or getting their entry to a tackle/ruck slightly wrong. I'm not sure it applies to jamming your thumb directly into someone's eye and squeezing. Everything looks worse in slow mo of course but it really doesn't matter in this case.
What hacks me off is the ref and particularly the TMO (both frogs this time) conveniently avoided doing anything about the double choke tackle that Mann and Carter did on Sacha right before that led to the incident in the first place. They could have broken his neck but I wouldn't expect Eben/Bok haters here and elsewhere to dare mention that.
Of course he won’t face a ban, no corruption there at all. Move along, nothing to see here….
Kangaroo courts in the UK doing their best to maintain their reputation.
I am not buying any of the “anti-Bok conspiracy” and think Eben definitely must receive a ban for his action ….
Josh Murphy red card for clearly punching someone’s face get’s rescinded, the victim get’s convicted (based on the statements of Murphy, no other evidence)
here Eben will get punished (and rightly so ….), whilst Mann get’s cleared, although there is video footage, that his hand was in the face of Eben
I know, WR and URC are separate entities, but let’s face it, “the optics don’t look good” (especially the clearing of Josh Murphy)
Hardly surprising. No bother. Roll off the next Bok 2nd rower off the ranks.
maybe an opportunity for Reinhard Ludwig to become a Bok
Fair. The 73 PTS are punishment enough.
No it is not!! Wales must be grounded to dust every time they face the Springboks. I want to hear wails of dispair comming from Wales every time they play the Springboks. I want to hear them cry while chanting Wales Wales Wales.