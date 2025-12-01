Alex Mann won't face citing for part in Wales-South Africa incident

Wales back-row Alex Mann will not face any disciplinary action following his late altercation with Eben Etzebeth – according to reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

The news comes despite attempts from some South African supporters to frame the incident as mutual wrongdoing on social media.

Respected rugby journalist Ben Coles reported the development on Monday afternoon, posting on X: “Update: There is no citing against Wales back-row Alex Mann. Eben Etzebeth’s hearing after his red card will be on Tuesday afternoon, verdict likely on Wednesday.”

VIDEO

Mann had been drawn into a brief but violent confrontation with Etzebeth and the Springbok lock was sent off for a clear thumb to the eye, an act widely condemned across the rugby community.

While a small number of Bok supporters circulated clips suggesting Mann instigated the tussle, the citing commissioner has apparently not found grounds to pursue the Welsh forward.

Welsh rugby account Cardiff Rugby Life summed up the thoughts of many on X, posting: “Don’t even want to validate some of the straw clutching from certain elements of Springbok fans, but very clear there is no eye gouge from Alex Mann prior to Eben Etzebeth’s act. Simply lost his head and will now face a deserved ban.”

Indeed Etzebeth is expected to receive a substantial suspension.

While nothing has not yet been confirmed the concensus points to a significant ban given the nature of the offence and the clarity of the footage.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ruling leaves the Sharks preparing for life without one of their senior figures, while Mann continues without sanction after what officials viewed as a non-citable involvement in the flashpoint.

Sanction entry points for contact with the eye/eye area start at 12 weeks (low-end), rising to 18 weeks (mid-range) and 24 weeks (top-end), with an absolute maximum of 52 weeks in the most serious cases. Mitigation can reduce the sanction by up to 50 percent, depending on said player’s disciplinary record.