Springboks' most 'other worldly' win subject of new documentary
Arguably the most anticipated win of the Springboks era is now the focus of a new RugbyPass TV documentary.
The latest episode of Tests of Time revisits the 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter-final in Paris, where the hosts were bundled out of their own tournament by South Africa.
While Episode I dissected Ireland’s heartbreaking quarter-final demise against New Zealand, the follow-up turns to a wound that cut even deeper for the French.
It was a win that had its fair share of contentious moments, to say the least.
Fabien Galthie’s side were at home, in form and heavily backed to reach the final stages. Instead, they were edged 29-28 by a Springbok team that kept its nerve when it mattered.
The programme draws on commentators, analysts and former internationals to break down the night Rassie Erasmus’ side walked into Saint-Denis and closed the door on the hosts.
“The atmosphere was better than I’ve ever experienced in live sport,” said former Ireland forward Bernard Jackman. “Louder, more intense.”
The film lingers on the key moments: Antoine Dupont’s return after surgery, the disallowed French try that lit up the stadium, South Africa’s relentless kicking pressure, and the final phases where France, a single point behind, were repeatedly repelled.
“We were watching something other-worldly,” said commentator Rupert Cox. “We just didn’t know which way it was going to go.”
Episode II captures the aftermath too: the stunned crowd, the flat reaction from the French players and the realisation that the hosts were out before the semi-finals.
“You have an enormous empathy for the French. The players, the fans, the coaches, the public. Now that was their time and the Springboks took it away from them,” said Cox.
RugbyPass writer Daniel Gallan preferred to dwell on the achievement of his fellow South Africans.
“You can feel this ubiquitous sense of dejection and deflation. France were my favourites to win the World Cup from the start. For South Africa to beat them took immense guts, immense accuracy, a little bit of luck, of course, and some clutch moments. If you come out of any struggle victorious, it’s just an incredible feeling.
“To be a Springboks rugby player, to beat France in a World Cup quarter-final, by a single point, ja, that’s just really special.”
Tests of Time II: France vs South Africa lands on RugbyPass TV on Thursday morning.
To be first in line for Rugby World Cup 2027 Australia tickets, register your interest here
Ah, what a win that was, hilarious reading some of the sour grapes and nitpicking. To all the entitled little whiners: You’ll never know what it feels like for your country to win four world cups, two of them back to back. I only rub it in your faces because of all your WHINING and secreting all this entitlement. The Boks “took” your World Cup? Wasn’t yours, it’s called the WORLD cup, not the French cup 😂😂😂😂 , get better at the game instead of crying about the ref and TMO.
Best game of a world cup I have ever witnessed. The sheer grit,determination and resilience of the boks was unreal. And still today, they remain world champions
Will they show the head contact from Penaud in PSDT in the 2nd half which should have been at least a penalty? You know the one, where PSDT had to come off for an HIA?
Will they show the far worse head butting of PSDT against Jonathan Danty cheek during the fist half that the TMO and WR TV refused to show (but the French TV showed at half time). Exactly the same PSDT head butting vs Danty cheek (but the other one) in 2022 which triggered red card and direct exclusion of PSDT.
Pleased it was the no 1 ranked referee, Ben O’Keefe, in World Rugby. One of the few really top referees with Angus Gardner, Matthew Carly.
The four top officials, who did duty on the day, acquitted themselves very well considering the enormity of the task.
What a joke. Even World Rugby had to recognize that the well named BOK made so many mistakes, the vast majority in favour of the Boks and some very serious ones (PSDT head butting, Etzeben knock on rejected by BOK despite clear évidence by the TMO, Kwagga Smith with both hands on the ground meaning the last penalty for SA should have been reverted…..).
Star actors:
Referee: Ben O'Keeffe (NZR)
Assistant Referee 1: Paul Williams (NZR)
Assistant Referee 2: James Doleman (NZR)
TMO: Brendon Pickerill (NZR)
Lead actors! Top billing for sure.
They are all welcome to attend any braai in South Africa on any weekend of their choosing!!!
1kg Rump steaks seared to perfection, enough lamb chops and boerewors to sink a battleship and Brandy & coke’s all on the house.
But when you wake up the next morning all that doesn’t matter - all that matters is that France failed - again. And you watch the other teams play for the big prize while the perennial bridesmaids twitter about why can’t I marry the groom.