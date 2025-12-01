Springboks' most 'other worldly' win subject of new documentary

Arguably the most anticipated win of the Springboks era is now the focus of a new RugbyPass TV documentary.

The latest episode of Tests of Time revisits the 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter-final in Paris, where the hosts were bundled out of their own tournament by South Africa.

While Episode I dissected Ireland’s heartbreaking quarter-final demise against New Zealand, the follow-up turns to a wound that cut even deeper for the French.

It was a win that had its fair share of contentious moments, to say the least.

Fabien Galthie’s side were at home, in form and heavily backed to reach the final stages. Instead, they were edged 29-28 by a Springbok team that kept its nerve when it mattered.

The programme draws on commentators, analysts and former internationals to break down the night Rassie Erasmus’ side walked into Saint-Denis and closed the door on the hosts.

“The atmosphere was better than I’ve ever experienced in live sport,” said former Ireland forward Bernard Jackman. “Louder, more intense.”

The film lingers on the key moments: Antoine Dupont’s return after surgery, the disallowed French try that lit up the stadium, South Africa’s relentless kicking pressure, and the final phases where France, a single point behind, were repeatedly repelled.

“We were watching something other-worldly,” said commentator Rupert Cox. “We just didn’t know which way it was going to go.”

Episode II captures the aftermath too: the stunned crowd, the flat reaction from the French players and the realisation that the hosts were out before the semi-finals.

“You have an enormous empathy for the French. The players, the fans, the coaches, the public. Now that was their time and the Springboks took it away from them,” said Cox.

RugbyPass writer Daniel Gallan preferred to dwell on the achievement of his fellow South Africans.

“You can feel this ubiquitous sense of dejection and deflation. France were my favourites to win the World Cup from the start. For South Africa to beat them took immense guts, immense accuracy, a little bit of luck, of course, and some clutch moments. If you come out of any struggle victorious, it’s just an incredible feeling.

“To be a Springboks rugby player, to beat France in a World Cup quarter-final, by a single point, ja, that’s just really special.”

Tests of Time II: France vs South Africa